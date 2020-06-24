Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Biggest One-day Spike of Nearly 16,000 New Cases Takes India's Tally to Over 4.5 Lakh; Delhi Records More Than 66,000 Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The United Nations chief criticised the total lack of international coordination in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and warned that the go-it-alone policy of many countries will not defeat the coronavirus. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview that what needs to be done is to make countries understand that by acting in isolation “they are creating the situation that is getting out of control and that global coordination is key”.
COVID-19 started in China, moved to Europe, then to North America and now to South America, Africa and India, he said, and some people are now talking about second waves coming at any moment. Yet, he said, “there is total lack of coordination among countries in the response to the COVID”.
Read More
Jun 24, 2020 10:13 am (IST)
New Coronavirus Cluster Discovered in Tokyo Office | Tokyo will record “quite a large number” of new coronavirus cases after a cluster of infections was discovered at an office, Governor Yuriko Koike said. “Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately,” Koike told reporters.
Coronavirus has claimed 580 lives in the state, while 370 fresh cases have pushed the state's tally to 14,728.
Jun 24, 2020 10:04 am (IST)
Croatian PM Refuses to Isolate | Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said he would not self-isolate following his brief encounter with Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Jun 24, 2020 10:00 am (IST)
Boat Services in Varanasi Resume | Boat services on the bank of river Ganga in Varanasi have resumed from today after almost 3 months. A boatman told ANI, "Due to the lockdown our livelihood was at stake as movement of boats were completely shut. We are very happy today."
Jun 24, 2020 9:57 am (IST)
Total Samples Tested | 73,52,911 samples tested till 23rd June. 2,15,195 samples tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Jun 24, 2020 9:49 am (IST)
California Hospital Admitting Only Covid-19 Patients as Outbreak Ravages State's Breadbasket | The COVID-19 spike in California's agricultural breadbasket is so steep that a hospital in Lodi is not accepting some patients who have other illnesses, as infections mount at nearly four times the rate called for in state guidelines for reopening the economy.
Jun 24, 2020 9:40 am (IST)
UPDATE | Tamonash Ghosh, TMC MLA from Falta has passed away. He was tested COVID positive in May and took his last breath on Wednesday around 8 am.
Jun 24, 2020 9:35 am (IST)
Latin America Coronavirus Deaths Top 100,000 | The number of people who have died from coronavirus in Latin America surpassed 100,000, according to a Reuters tally of registered deaths, while Mexico announced a record one-day total for new infections.
Jun 24, 2020 9:26 am (IST)
UPDATE | Delhi's everyday increase is higher than Maharashtra.
Jun 24, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
Here's State-wise Breakup
Jun 24, 2020 9:15 am (IST)
India Records Fresh Cases, Tally Rises to 4,56,183 | In the last 24 hours, India recorded over 15,968 cases- a record high, taking the total tally to 4,56,183.
Jun 24, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
UPDATE | So far, India has tested a total of 73,52,911 RT PCR samples.
Jun 24, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
Brazil Confirms 39,436 New Cases in 24 Hours | Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 1,374 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country’s health ministry said. Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry.
Jun 24, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to address issues concerning home isolation of Covid-19 positive cases.
Delhi’s home isolation plan has been working very well. I have personally spoken to many patients on phone who underwent home isolation. I wud urge Centre and LG not to tinker wid it and restore it back pic.twitter.com/aaFLl2aXY1
UPDATE | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to chair an all-party meeting in Kolkata today, over coronavirus pandemic.
Jun 24, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Worst of COVID-19 is Yet to Come in South Africa: Top Scientist | The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come in South Africa, warned top epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim in wake of the country's coronavirus tally crossing the 1 lakh-mark and death toll nearing 2,000.
Jun 24, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Cases Surge in Germany, Tally Rises to 191,449 | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 587 to 191,449, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 19 to 8,914, the tally showed.
Jun 24, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Patanjali's 'Coronil' Runs Into Trouble After Claims of 'Curing' COVID-19 in 7 Days
Jun 24, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Karnataka Revises Patient Discharge Policy | State government has come up with revised discharge policy guidelines wherein asymptomatic patients can be discharged 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19. There is no need for RT-PCR, CBNAAT, True-NAT test either before discharge. For mild to moderate symptomatic patients should remain in home quarantine for 14 days after discharge.
Jun 24, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
Pubs, Restaurants and Hotels to Reopen as England Eases Social Distancing | Prime Minister Boris Johnson said pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month, easing the coronavirus lockdown that has all but shut the economy. In other signs of a gradual return to normal life, hairdressers will open again along with tourist attractions.
Jun 24, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
ICMR To Test Employees For Anti-Bodies | Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has now asked hospitals and public sector units to start doing antibody testing on its employees.
Jun 24, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
Asian Stocks Under Pressure After Spike in Coronavirus Cases | Asian stocks were expected to come under pressure, as a spike in new coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment, although U.S. assurances that the China trade deal was intact and upbeat economic data provided some reasons for optimism.
Patanjali has also been asked for details of the sample size, sites and hospitals where the research study was conducted and the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, the ministry said.
Jun 24, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
New Zealand Records One New Case | New Zealand has recorded one new case of Covid-19, diagnosed in a traveller returning from abroad who remains in government-run isolation facilities. The country has reported 11 active cases, all in people returning to New Zealand.
Jun 24, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
UPDATE | Latin America and Caribbean pass 1,00,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports AFP news agency
Jun 24, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
English Teacer Forced to Sell Vegetables in Delhi | Wazir Singh, a contractual English teacher at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya has been selling vegetables to make ends meet as schools are closed due to COVID-19. He says, "I was working as a guest English teacher, we have not been paid since May 8. This is humiliating."
Delhi: Wazir Singh, a contractual English teacher at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya has been selling vegetables to make ends meet as schools are closed due to #COVID19. He says, "I was working as a guest English teacher, we have not been paid since 8th May. This is humiliating". (23.06) pic.twitter.com/KtPK0d9l3X
UNICEF: Effect of Lockdown on Children in India | COVID-19 lockdown in India has impacted education of over 247 million school children: UNICEF report.
Jun 24, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Cases in Himachal Pradesh | As many as 48 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the state's tally to 776, officials said on Tuesday.
Jun 24, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Delhi Coronavirus Tally | Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark on Tuesday with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301, authorities said.
Jun 24, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Noida District to Get 15,000 Antigen-based Test Kits | Gautam Buddh Nagar, one of the worst-hit districts by COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, will get 15,000 antigen-based testing kits, which will help in early tracking and containment of cases, and reduction of mortality rate, officials said on Tuesday.
Health workers collect details of residents in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Guterres said it's important to use that fact “to make countries understand that bringing them together, putting together their capacities, not only in fighting the pandemic in a coordinated way but in working together to have the treatments, testing mechanisms, the vaccines accessible to everybody, that this is the way we defeat the pandemic”.
The secretary-general said coordinating political, economic and social responses to the fallout from COVID-19 including job losses, increasing violence and human rights being violated will also help mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
From the start of the pandemic, Guterres has been trying to mobilize international action to address what he says is the biggest international challenge since World War II. He called for a global cease-fire to all conflicts on March 23 to tackle COVID-19 but the response has been very limited.
And his calls, and repeated calls by the World Health Organization chief, for international “solidarity” to fight against COVID-19 have not led to significant changes in nationalist approaches to dealing with the virus.
“I am frustrated, of course, with the lack of international cooperation at the present moment,” Guterres said, “but I hope that the new generations will be able to make things change in the future”. The secretary-general didn't single out any countries, but US President Donald Trump halted all funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the UN agency leading the fight against the pandemic of failing to respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control”over it.
Trump has pushed for the US economy to reopen as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many American states. About 2.3 million Americans have been infected by the virus and some 120,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic is also still on the rise in Brazil, where there are more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and almost 52,000 fatalities.
The country's response has faced criticism since March when President Jair Bolsonaro started defying social distancing recommendations.
Britain has the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe, at over 42,000, and the Conservative government has been sharply criticised for what many see as its slow, muddled response to fighting the pandemic.
“I think we need to promote humility,” Guterres said, “because it's only based on humility that we'll understand our opportunity, and understanding our opportunity we understand the need to have solidarity and unity.”
The secretary-general said he sees “an enormous movement of solidarity” in societies and communities, and more voices saying, for example, that a vaccine must be “a people's vaccine, not a vaccine in a commercial dispute among countries to make the rich benefit from it and the poor not”.
“So, when I listen to the voices of the youth, when I listen to the voices of civil society, I see there the seeds that hopefully will quantify in a much better coordination in the future around response to pandemics like this one,” Guterres said.