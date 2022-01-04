Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal Tests Covid +ve; Punjab Top Officials to Hold Review Meet as 100 Medical Students Infected

Read more

this decision which means they can attend schools in-person. At present there was no proposal to put any restrictions on suburban train travel in Mumbai, a senior civic official said on Monday as the city records a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said though the number of daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have been increasing in the city, the BMC was working on preventive measures and was ready to handle any crisis.

“72 more doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Dr Binod Kumar Singh, Medical Superintendent of NMCH yesterday. Earlier 87 doctors were reported Covid positive.

Around 100 students of Government Medical Education College in Patiala test positive for Covid-19. Chief Minister held meeting with Medical Education Minister Rajkumar Verka and officials. Amid the spike in cases, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting tomorrow with the Health Minister and officials. Officials are mulling closure of schools, colleges in the state.

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided theyre also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isnt the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDCs director, is expected to rule later this week.

