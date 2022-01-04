Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal Tests Covid +ve; Punjab Top Officials to Hold Review Meet as 100 Medical Students Infected

Live now
Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, including the Omicron variant, the civic body on Monday decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and also 11 till January 31, while over 6,100 children were inoculated on first day of vaccination for the 15-18 age group in the metropolis. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from
“72 more doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Dr Binod Kumar Singh, Medical Superintendent of NMCH yesterday. Earlier 87 doctors were reported Covid positive.
New virus cases in Australia surged to record levels on Tuesday, increasing the strain on hospitals and testing centres across the country. In New South Wales, Australia’s most-populous state, 23,131 new cases were reported, an increase on the record of 22,577 cases on New Year’s Day. There were 1,344 people in hospitals, up 140 on the previous day and 78 more than the record previously set in late September. The new cases were detected from 83,376 tests, a positivity rate of 28%.
The monoclonal cocktail therapy, most suited for “high-risk” COVID-19 patients, have been administered on 26 patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, with two of them receiving it on Monday, officials said on Monday. The hospital on June 1 last year had said that it was administering a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to consenting patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms at high risk of developing a serious illness. The therapy is most suited for high-risk COVID-19 patients who are within the first 10 days of symptom onset and meet any of the listed criteria, such as age being 65 years or above.
Mumbai | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues fresh guidelines for sealing, says that the whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has Covid19 patients pic.twitter.com/FRgbctz89I
At present there was no proposal to put any restrictions on suburban train travel in Mumbai, a senior civic official said on Monday as the city records a surge in new coronavirus cases.
Uttar Pradesh reported 572 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which pushed the state’s infection count to 17,13,107, a senior official said on Monday. No death was reported from the state. According to a statement issued by the Health Department, 130 cases were reported in Ghaziabad, 101 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 86 in Lucknow, 49 in Meerut and 33 in Agra.
Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, including the Omicron variant, the civic body on Monday decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and also 11 till January 31, while over 6,100 children were inoculated on first day of vaccination for the 15-18 age group in the metropolis.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in-person.
The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided theyre also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said though the number of daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have been increasing in the city, the BMC was working on preventive measures and was ready to handle any crisis.
Around 100 students of Government Medical Education College in Patiala test positive for Covid-19. Chief Minister held meeting with Medical Education Minister Rajkumar Verka and officials. Amid the spike in cases, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting tomorrow with the Health Minister and officials. Officials are mulling closure of schools, colleges in the state.
But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isnt the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDCs director, is expected to rule later this week.
