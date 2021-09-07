Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Hails Vaccination Feat & Oval Test Win, Says 'Great Day (Again)'; Maha Minister Declares '3rd Wave in Nagpur'

Cuba on Monday became the first country in the world to vaccinate children from the age of two against Covid-19, using home-grown jabs not recognized by the World Health The communist island of 11.2 million people aims to inoculate all its children before reopening schools that have been closed for the most part since March 2020.

On Monday, it started distributing jabs in the 2-11 age group in the central province of Cienfuegos. Several other countries in the world are vaccinating children from the age of 12, and some are conducting trials in younger kids.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here