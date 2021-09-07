CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Hails Vaccination Feat & Oval Test Win, Says 'Great Day (Again)'; Maha Minister Declares '3rd Wave in Nagpur'
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Cuba on Monday became the first country in the world to vaccinate children from the age of two against Covid-19

News18.com | September 07, 2021, 08:49 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, warned that the State will pay a heavy price if warnings about a possible third wave are ignored.

About 72 percent of Maharashtra’s active Covid cases are being reported from five districts. This includes Mumbai and Thane districts, which appeared in the top five for the first time in the last few weeks.

The daily Covid-19 vaccinations crossed the 1-crore mark on Monday, taking the cumulative doses administered in the country to 69.61 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. This is the third time the country’s daily tally of vaccinations had crossed the 1-crore mark in the last two weeks. On Monday, the number of vaccinations till about 8 pm stood at 1.02 crore. Among the states that saw a strong performance of daily vaccinations on Monday included Uttar Pradesh (29.20 lakhs); Bihar (15.06 lakhs); Andhra Pradesh (6.8 lakhs); West Bengal (6.5 lakhs) and Karnataka (6.08 lakhs); Gujarat (5.70 lakhs); Madhya Pradesh (5.56 lakhs) and Maharashtra (5.22 lakhs), official data showed.

Sep 07, 2021 08:49 (IST)

Sep 07, 2021 08:49 (IST)

Maha Minister Declares '3rd Wave in Nagpur' | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, warned that the State will pay a heavy price if warnings about a possible third wave are ignored. About 72 per cent of Maharashtra's active Covid cases are being reported from five districts. This includes Mumbai and Thane districts, which appeared in the top five for the first time in the last few weeks.

Sep 07, 2021 08:38 (IST)

Mumbai Logs Over 28% of Total Cases in Aug in Just 6 Days of Sept; Covid-19 Spike Worries BMC Officials

The financial capital has reported over 28 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases it had recorded in the entire month of August in the first six days of this month, as per the civic data.

Sep 07, 2021 08:18 (IST)

G20 Urges Covid Help for Poor States, but Short on New Commitments | The group of 20 rich countries said on Monday more efforts were needed to help poor countries vaccinate their populations against COVID-19, but steered clear of making new numerical or financial commitments

Sep 07, 2021 07:54 (IST)

Ganesha idol makers from Shivamogga say delay in permitting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will affect business."If govt released the SOPs early we would have prepared more idols. We've been facing financial problems for the last 2yrs," said idol maker Ganesh 

Sep 07, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Sep 07, 2021 07:39 (IST)

In a First, Cuba Begins Covid Jabs for Toddlers | Cuba on Monday became the first country in the world to vaccinate children from the age of two against Covid-19, using home-grown jabs not recognized by the World Health The communist island of 11.2 million people aims to inoculate all its children before reopening schools that have been closed for the most part since March 2020

Sep 07, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Arunachal Pradesh reports 70 new Covid-19 cases, 124 recoveries, and 3 deaths on Monday; active cases at 634

Sep 07, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Delhi Logs in 32 Cases, 0 Deaths in Sept So Far | No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in the capital on Monday, while 32 fresh cases took the tally of the viral infection in Delhi to 14,37,991.The positivity rate, meanwhile, was recorded at .06%. Delhi is yet to record a single death due to Covid in September so far

Sep 07, 2021 07:10 (IST)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Despite a fall in daily Covid cases over the last few days, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that chances of a third wave are quite real, while asserting that his government was preparing on a “war-footing” to combat it

The number of breakthrough infections in India is well within limits, said INSACOG. (Image: PTI)

Cuba on Monday became the first country in the world to vaccinate children from the age of two against Covid-19, using home-grown jabs not recognized by the World Health The communist island of 11.2 million people aims to inoculate all its children before reopening schools that have been closed for the most part since March 2020.

On Monday, it started distributing jabs in the 2-11 age group in the central province of Cienfuegos. Several other countries in the world are vaccinating children from the age of 12, and some are conducting trials in younger kids.

