Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Embark on Whirlwind 3-City Tour to Review Development of Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech Vaccines

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: On a whirlwind three-city tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit three Covid-19 vaccine makers today — Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad where ZyCoV-D is under development, Serum Institute of India facilities in Pune where the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be manufactured and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad where Covaxin is being made.
A day earlier, PM Modi spoke to his British counterpart Boris Johnson and discussed joint efforts to find treatments and vaccines for coronavirus. The prime minister's effort to review vaccine development work comes amidst the sudden spike in the virus cases in India recently. While some states have reissued curbs, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to take the lead as "mere guidelines won't suffice and strict enforcement is the need to the hour.
Leh Announces Fresh Covid-19 Restrictions | Fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 will come into force from Saturday in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory, prohibiting assembly of more than four people, allowing only 50 per cent staff to attend government offices and plying of vehicles with half of their seating capacity. The DM said there shall be strict night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am throughout the district. Non-essential services shall not be allowed during this period without prior permission.
The Centre pointed out that as on November 24, India stands at 9.2 million COVID cases, with over 0.44 million active cases, which make up only 4.75 per cent of the current cumulative cases.
Baijayant Panda Tested Covid Positive | National vice president of the BJP and incharge of the party's Delhi unit, Baijayant Panda, on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a late night tweet, Panda advised those who came in his contact to take precautions and get tested for the novel coronavirus.
Because of certain symptoms, I got tested today & have been found Covid positive. I am now in isolation on doctor's advice. Request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to take the necessary precautions & isolate or get tested.
Medical Colleges in Himachal to Reopen | Medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh will reopen from December, over eight months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Health secretary Amitabh Avasthi told media that students would have to prove that they were negative to coronavirus before attending the classes. Prior written consent of the students' parents would also be mandatory, he added.
However, despite night curfews in major cities and restrictions on gatherings in other parts of the state, Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,607 coronavirus cases in 24 hours since Thursday evening. The increase in new cases has crossed the 1,600-mark for the first time in the state.
The caseload, thus, reached 2,05,116, a health department release said on Friday. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 3,938 with 16 more infected patients dying. As many as 1,388 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals since Thursday evening. Of the 16 patients who died during the day, 11 were from Ahmedabad, four from Surat and one from Gandhinagar.
Ahmedabad district reported 353 new cases, followed by 299 in Surat, 167 in Vadodara, 139 in Rajkot, 66 in Gandhinagar, 51 in Banaskantha and 39 in Patan district. Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 90.90 per cent.
While over 69,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the test tally reached 76.20 lakh. Two new cases of coronavirus emerged during the day in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Of total 3,306 cases recorded in the UT so far, two have died, 3,273 have recovered and 31 cases are still active, said a release by the UT administration.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,05,116, new cases 1,607, death toll 3,938, discharged 1,86,446, active cases 14,732 and people tested so far 76,20,892.