Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Embark on Whirlwind 3-City Tour to Review Development of Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech Vaccines

However, despite night curfews in major cities and restrictions on gatherings in other parts of the state, Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,607 coronavirus cases in 24 hours since Thursday evening. The increase in new cases has crossed the 1,600-mark for the first time in the state.



The caseload, thus, reached 2,05,116, a health department release said on Friday. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 3,938 with 16 more infected patients dying. As many as 1,388 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals since Thursday evening. Of the 16 patients who died during the day, 11 were from Ahmedabad, four from Surat and one from Gandhinagar.



Ahmedabad district reported 353 new cases, followed by 299 in Surat, 167 in Vadodara, 139 in Rajkot, 66 in Gandhinagar, 51 in Banaskantha and 39 in Patan district. Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 90.90 per cent.



While over 69,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the test tally reached 76.20 lakh. Two new cases of coronavirus emerged during the day in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Of total 3,306 cases recorded in the UT so far, two have died, 3,273 have recovered and 31 cases are still active, said a release by the UT administration.



Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,05,116, new cases 1,607, death toll 3,938, discharged 1,86,446, active cases 14,732 and people tested so far 76,20,892.