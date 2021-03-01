Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Kick-starts Covid-19 Vaccination Drive as He Receives 1st Dose, Appeals to Those Eligible to Get Jab

WATCH | PM Modi Gets First Vaccine Shot
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. pic.twitter.com/VqqBYZDTFU— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and appealed to those who are eligible to follow suit. “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!,” said the prime minister on Twitter as he kick-started the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India. India will expand its vaccination programme today to cover people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities amid a growing number of more infectious virus strains and a spurt in cases.
Registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am today. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu. According to the ministry, there will be a facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated. The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process.
With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number, the ministry said. The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration — Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license,PAN Card,NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with photograph.
Odisha logs 87 new COVID cases, Hostels of Varsity Declared Micro Containment Zones | The Sambalpur district administration in Odisha on Sunday declared at least 11 hostels as Micro Containment Zones and nearby areas in Burla town as Buffer Zones after 24 students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) tested positive for COVID-19 in three days, an official said. The state's caseload went up to 3,37,191 after a total of 87 new COVID-19 cases were detected from 24 districts. Odisha also reported one more COVID fatality, taking the death toll to 1,916.
USCDC Gives Nod to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid Vaccine for Widespread Use | US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s Covid shot for widespread use, and US officials said initial shipments would start on Sunday, Reuters reports. Providing a final clearance for the vaccine a day after it was authorised by US regulators, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 12-0 to recommend the vaccine from J&J as appropriate for Americans 18 and older. There was one abstention due to prior conflicts of interest.
Covid Vaccine Acceptance Rises in Some Countries: Study | Willingness to get a Covid-19 vaccine is on the rise compared to last year, a survey of six industrialised countries published on Monday showed. AFP: More people in the United Kingdom, the United States and even vaccine-sceptical France now accept the idea of getting a coronavirus jab, KekstCNC, an international consultancy, said in the survey conducted in February. The survey also covered Germany, Japan and Sweden where a similar trend was clear, it said.
As Maharashtra breached the 8,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, the Hingoli district administration on Sunday imposed a weeklong lockdown till March 7.
The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from March 1 and registration on the Co-WIN2.
Brazil Covid Variant Hits UK | The government is facing urgent calls for tougher border measures after UK officials said they were searching for one of six people infected with the highly transmissible Brazilian coronavirus variant. Public Health England said on Sunday that three cases of the variant had been detected in England and three in Scotland, but that the identity of one of those carrying the virus was unknown as they had not provided their contact details.
South Africa Moves into Lockdown Level 1 After 'Dramatic' Decline in COVID-19 Cases | South Africa will move into the lowest 'alert level-1' lockdown from Monday, further relaxing restrictions on movement, economic activities and gatherings, after a "dramatic" decline in COVID-19 cases over eight weeks. 'Alert level-1' is the lowest of five levels of lockdown, which was imposed almost a year ago following the outbreak of the coronavirus that has infected over 1.5 million people and claimed nearly 50,000 lives in the country.
All vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges), the ministry said. Private hospitals will have to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of National Health Authority (NHA). The payment gateway for the same is being enabled by the NHA on their website, the ministry said.