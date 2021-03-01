Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Kick-starts Covid-19 Vaccination Drive as He Receives 1st Dose, Appeals to Those Eligible to Get Jab

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and appealed to those who are eligible to follow suit. “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!,” said the prime minister on Twitter as he kick-started the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India. India will expand its vaccination programme today to cover people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities amid a growing number of more infectious virus strains and a spurt in cases.

Registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am today. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu. According to the ministry, there will be a facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated. The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process.

With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number, the ministry said. The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration — Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license,PAN Card,NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with photograph.