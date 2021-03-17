india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Meet CMs on Covid-19 Situation, Vaccine Drive as Cases Spike; States on Alert Amid Second Wave Fears
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi's last interaction with chief ministers was in January before the vaccination roll-out.

News18.com | March 17, 2021, 08:52 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with chief ministers today to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country as well as the vaccination drive amid a spike in active cases that has increased the government’s worry. PM Modi’s last interaction with chief ministers was in January before the vaccination roll-out. He had announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continuing to report a surge in Covid-19 daily cases, accounting for 78.41 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said. Fifteen of the 19 districts in India with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the last ten days are in Maharashtra, which is grappling with an alarming spike in Covid cases. The state is “in the beginning of a second wave of Covid,” the Centre told the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. According to government data, nearly 1,000 new cases have been registered every day for the past ten days in Pune, Nagpur, and Mumbai. Nagpur, which is lockdown for a week since Monday, has seen 20,104 cases in the last ten days, compared to Pune’s 26,218 and Mumbai’s 11,859 in the same time.

The 19 districts with the highest number of coronavirus cases are Pune with 26,218 cases; Nagpur with 20,104; Mumbai with 11,859; Thane with 10,914; Nashik with 9,024; Aurangabad with 6,652; Jalgaon with 6,598; Indore with 5,238; Bengaluru Urban with 5,047; Amravati with 4,250; Ahmednagar with 3,962; Chennai with 3,811; Mumbai suburban with 3,355; Yavatmal with 3,326; Akola with 3,299; Buldhana with 3,185; Nanded with 3,146; Wardha with 2,431; and Jalandhar with 2,424, said a report by NDTV.

Mar 17, 2021 08:52 (IST)

Taiwan is Helping its Sole Diplomatic Ally in South America to Buy Covid Vaccines | Taiwan is helping its sole diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, to buy Covid vaccines, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said, after protests in the country over the Paraguayan government’s handling of the health crisis. Thousands of Paraguayans have protested in the capital Asunción over the lack of medicine and intensive care beds amid a spike in coronavirus cases and calls to impeach President Mario Abdo. Vaccines have been slow to arrive.

Mar 17, 2021 08:28 (IST)

PM Modi to Hold Video Conference with CMs to Asses Covid-19 Situation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with chief ministers today to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country as well as the vaccination drive amid a spike in active cases that has increased the government’s worry. PM Modi’s last interaction with chief ministers was in January before the vaccination roll-out. 

Mar 17, 2021 08:25 (IST)

Made in India COVID-19 vaccines reach Uzbekistan.

Mar 17, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Philippines Suspends Entry to Foreigners and Some Returning Citizens | Philippines’ coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the country battles a renewed surge in Covid cases and increasing infections of new variants. Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from 20 March until 19 April, the coronavirus task force said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

Mar 17, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage in India Crosses 3.48 Crores

Mar 17, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Australia to Provide PNG with 8,000 Covid Doses | Australia will immediately provide 8,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses and critical health equipments to Papua New Guinea (PNG) due to the spike in new coronavirus  infections in the country, prime minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. It will also request AstraZeneca and European authorities to grant access to one million doses of the country’s contracted vaccines for PNG, Morrison said.

Mar 17, 2021 07:29 (IST)

READ | Why is Maharashtra Seeing Second Coronavirus Wave? Tracing the Beginning, Mistakes, Lessons and Way Ahead

A central team report has said that Maharashtra is in the beginning of second Covid-19 wave, and asked the state to "plan for a worse-case scenario with sufficient lead time".

Mar 17, 2021 07:07 (IST)

France Investigates New Variant Found in Western Brittany | In France, health authorities say they are investigating a new coronavirus variant found in the western Brittany region. The variant appears to be more difficult for nasal tests to detect, however for now it does not appear to be more dangerous or contagious. It comes as the French PM, Jean Castex, said he would get the Oxford vaccine “very quickly” to give the public confidence in the jab if it is ruled as safe by the EU medicines agency.

Mar 17, 2021 07:05 (IST)

EU Says 'No Indication' Blood Clots are Linked to Oxford Vaccine | The EU’s medicines regulator said on Tuesday it was “firmly convinced” the benefits of AstraZeneca’s vaccine outweigh potential risks, insisting there was no evidence linking it to blood clots after several nations suspended the shot over health fears. “We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death outweigh the risk of these side effects,” EMA chief Emer Cooke said Tuesday.

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

A report by a central team after visiting Maharashtra highlighted that there is “very limited active” effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts, and there is no adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour among people in rural and urban areas.

