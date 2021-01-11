Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Japan Finds New Covid-19 Strain in Those Arriving from Brazil; Global Death Toll Surpasses 1.9 Million

Jan 11, 2021 07:56 (IST)

Points About the Covid-19 Outbreak in China's Hebei | Chinese health authorities say scores more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hebei province bordering on the capital Beijing.

◕ The outbreak focused on the Hebei cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai is one of China's most serious in recent months and comes amid measures to curb the further spread during next month's Lunar New Year holiday. Authorities have called on citizens not to travel, ordered schools closed a week early and conducted testing on a massive scale.

◕ The National Health Commission said on Monday that another 82 people had tested positive in Hebei and were showing symptoms. Around the country, another 36 people had tested positive without displaying symptoms, although it wasn't immediately clear how many of those were in Hebei.

◕ The Hebei outbreak has raised concern because of its proximity to the nation's capital. Both Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have ordered millions tested, suspended public transportation and restricted residents to their communities or villages for one week. Parts of the province are under lockdown and interprovincial travel has been largely cut off, with those entering Beijing to work having to show proof of employment and a clean bill of health.