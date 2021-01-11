News18 Logo

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Japan Finds New Covid-19 Strain in Those Arriving from Brazil; Global Death Toll Surpasses 1.9 Million

News18.com | January 11, 2021, 07:56 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Japanese Health Ministry has found a coronavirus variant in people arriving from Brazil that's different from the ones in Britain and South Africa. The variant was found in airport tests on a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and two teens, the ministry said Sunday. Japan was working with other nations, the WHO and other medical experts to analyze the new version of the virus, and it was still unclear whether available vaccines would work. The man who tested positive had no symptoms upon arrival but was hospitalised after his breathing became difficult. The woman suffered head aches, one teen, a male, had a fever, while the other female teen had no symptoms, according to the ministry.

About 30 cases of variants from Britain and South Africa have earlier been reported in Japan. Experts are worried the variants appear to spread faster. Japan has declared a state of emergency for the Tokyo area, which kicked in Friday, asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 pm. Some have complained that's not enough, noting train stations and eateries are still packed, including at night. Japan has had about 4,000 deaths related to COVID-19 so far, and more than 280,000 confirmed cases.
Jan 11, 2021 07:56 (IST)

Points About the Covid-19 Outbreak in China's Hebei | Chinese health authorities say scores more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hebei province bordering on the capital Beijing.

◕ The outbreak focused on the Hebei cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai is one of China's most serious in recent months and comes amid measures to curb the further spread during next month's Lunar New Year holiday. Authorities have called on citizens not to travel, ordered schools closed a week early and conducted testing on a massive scale.

◕ The National Health Commission said on Monday that another 82 people had tested positive in Hebei and were showing symptoms. Around the country, another 36 people had tested positive without displaying symptoms, although it wasn't immediately clear how many of those were in Hebei.

◕ The Hebei outbreak has raised concern because of its proximity to the nation's capital. Both Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have ordered millions tested, suspended public transportation and restricted residents to their communities or villages for one week. Parts of the province are under lockdown and interprovincial travel has been largely cut off, with those entering Beijing to work having to show proof of employment and a clean bill of health.

Jan 11, 2021 07:50 (IST)

Japan Says it Has Found a New Coronavirus Strain in Those Arriving from Brazil

The Japanese Health Ministry has found a coronavirus variant in people arriving from Brazil that's different from the ones in Britain and South Africa.

Jan 11, 2021 07:21 (IST)

New Coronavirus Strain in Japan? The Associated Press reports that the Japanese Health Ministry has found a coronavirus variant in people arriving from Brazil that's different from the ones in Britain and South Africa. The variant was found in airport tests on a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and two teens, the ministry said Sunday. Japan was working with other nations, the WHO and other medical experts to analyze the new version of the virus, and it was still unclear whether available vaccines would work. The man who tested positive had no symptoms upon arrival but was hospitalised after his breathing became difficult. The woman suffered head aches, one teen, a male, had a fever, while the other female teen had no symptoms, according to the ministry. About 30 cases of variants from Britain and South Africa have earlier been reported in Japan. Experts are worried the variants appear to spread faster.

Jan 11, 2021 07:16 (IST)

Preps in Full Swing for Vaccine Roll-out, CMs to Interact with Modi; SII May Begin Transporting Virus Jabs Today

A day before chief ministers' interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several states on Sunday said they have made all necessary preparations for the first phase of nationwide roll-out of Covid…

Jan 11, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Pope Francis Says Vaccine Scepticism 'Suicidal Denial' | Pope Francis urged people to get the vaccination, calling opposition to the jab "suicidal denial" and saying he will get inoculated next week. "There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated," the pontiff said in segments from an interview with Canale 5.

Jan 11, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Dimmed Voodoo Festival in Benin Amid Covid-19 | Benin held its annual voodoo festival Sunday without the usual grand processions after authorities of the West African country banned large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voodoo, more often called "vodun" in the region, originated in the Kingdom of Dahomey, now Benin and neighbouring Togo. (Image: Reuters)

Jan 11, 2021 07:05 (IST)

Four More UK Returnees Test Covid-19 Positive in Bengaluru, Samples Sent to Ascertain Strain

Four passengers, who returned from the UK on Sunday, tested Covid positive at the city airport, Karnataka Health Minister K.

Jan 11, 2021 06:56 (IST)

Life in a Pandemic | People watch an outdoor movie screening within their social distances during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on January 7, 2021. (Reuters/Edgar Su)

Jan 11, 2021 06:53 (IST)

Covid-19 Cases Surpass 90 Million Around the World | Coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases around the world, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of a disease that has now killed nearly 2 million worldwide. The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. COVID-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October. As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world. The United States, now with more than 22.2 million infections, led the world with the highest number of infections recorded since the global pandemic began. The number of US cases was more than double that of India, which has recorded nearly 10.5 million infections. 

Jan 11, 2021 06:49 (IST)

$1 Billion Raised for 'Vulnerable' Nations | Britain says it has helped raise $1 billion (818 million euros) from global donors to help "vulnerable countries" access coronavirus vaccines, by match-funding contributions from other countries. It has also committed £548 million to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), says Britain's Foreign Office.

Jan 11, 2021 06:48 (IST)

More than 1.9 Million People Dead Worldwide Due to Covid-19 | The pandemic has killed more than 1.9 million people worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP using official sources and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The United States is the country most affected with more than 372,000 deaths, followed by Brazil (more than 202,000), India (over 150,000), Mexico (over 132,000) and the United Kingdom (over 80,000).

Jan 11, 2021 06:46 (IST)

Coronavirus Deaths in Germany Top 40,000 | The total number of Germany's coronavirus deaths crosses 40,000 Sunday, as Chancellor Angela Merkel warns that worse is to come. In her weekly video message Saturday, Merkel said the full impact of socialising over the Christmas and New Year's period was yet to show up in the statistics.

Jan 11, 2021 06:45 (IST)

31 Teachers, Students Test Covid-19 Positive in Odisha | According to the news agency ANI, thirty-one teachers and students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gajapati district after schools were reopened by the state government, said Chief District Medical Officer Pradeep Kumar Patra on Sunday. Schools reopened from January 8 for students of Class X and XII in the state. 

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Japan Finds New Covid-19 Strain in Those Arriving from Brazil; Global Death Toll Surpasses 1.9 Million
A new coronavirus strain has been found in Japan. (Reuters)

Pope Francis has called opposition to the coronavirus vaccine "suicidal denial" urging people to get the jab and saying he would get vaccinated himself next week. "Next week, we will start to do it here (in the Vatican) and I made an appointment, we must do it," he told Canale 5 in segments released on Saturday from an interview set to be broadcast the next day. "There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated," the pontiff said.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has killed more than 1.9 million people worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP using official sources and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The United States is the country most affected with more than 372,000 deaths, followed by Brazil (more than 202,000), India (over 150,000), Mexico (over 132,000) and the United Kingdom (over 80,000).

The South African government will store the 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that it will receive from India in the next few weeks at a secret place because of the risk of theft for sale at black market prices, according to a media report. The vaccines are a highly-rated commodity once they're stolen and reach the black market, Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja told the weekly City Press on Sunday, adding that if this occurs, there is a risk that the prices of these illegally-obtained vaccines will be hiked significantly.

There will be a central place where the consignment will be stored and from where we will distribute it to hospital and clinic pharmacies that can store it, Maja said. There's a security issue too because countries which have already begun rolling out the vaccines have warned us that there is a huge theft of it, so we may not even disclose where it is being centrally stored, Maja said.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said during an address to the South African parliament last week, that the government had secured 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India as South Africa battles exponentially rising infections and deaths daily amid a second wave of the coronavirus and a new variant of the virus.

