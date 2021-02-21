Coronavirus LIVE Updates: No Public Movement from 11pm-6am in Pune, Schools & Colleges Shut Till Feb 28

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Pune will not allow public movement from 11pm to 6am except for those involved in essential services in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Pune Divisional Commissioner said. Schools and colleges in the district will also remain closed till February 28. Earlier, Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the state government may impose a 12-hour night curfew, “between 5 pm and 5 am”, in regions in case the spike in Covid-19 cases continues. A meeting will be held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai next week to finalise the decision. The state government is considering a 12-hour night curfew and a harsh penalty of Rs 1 lakh on wedding halls that are flouting Covid-19 norms and allowing over 50 people.“The entire Vidarbha region is witnessing a spike in cases. Even in Nagpur, over 750 cases were reported on Friday. The government has already declared a partial lockdown in Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal. If fresh cases jump, the government needs to take strict measures like a night curfew,” he said. “We will ask district administrations, including collectors and municipal commissioners, to take a final call on lockdowns depending on conditions in their areas. During curfew, all places like marriage halls, markets, cinema halls and others where crowds gather would be closed. The surge is due to a majority of people becoming careless and not following Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining distancing,” Wadettiwar said.