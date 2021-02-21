News18 Logo

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: No Public Movement from 11pm-6am in Pune, Schools & Colleges Shut Till Feb 28
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the state government may impose a 12-hour night curfew, “between 5 pm and 5 am”, in regions in case the spike in Covid-19 cases continues.

February 21, 2021, 13:53 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Pune will not allow public movement from 11pm to 6am except for those involved in essential services in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Pune Divisional Commissioner said. Schools and colleges in the district will also remain closed till February 28. Earlier, Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the state government may impose a 12-hour night curfew, “between 5 pm and 5 am”, in regions in case the spike in Covid-19 cases continues. A meeting will be held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai next week to finalise the decision. The state government is considering a 12-hour night curfew and a harsh penalty of Rs 1 lakh on wedding halls that are flouting Covid-19 norms and allowing over 50 people.

“The entire Vidarbha region is witnessing a spike in cases. Even in Nagpur, over 750 cases were reported on Friday. The government has already declared a partial lockdown in Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal. If fresh cases jump, the government needs to take strict measures like a night curfew,” he said. “We will ask district administrations, including collectors and municipal commissioners, to take a final call on lockdowns depending on conditions in their areas. During curfew, all places like marriage halls, markets, cinema halls and others where crowds gather would be closed. The surge is due to a majority of people becoming careless and not following Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining distancing,” Wadettiwar said.
Feb 21, 2021 13:53 (IST)

T Ward (Mulund) has the largest number of sealed buildings and floors at 233, followed by N ward (Ghatkopar) and P South (Goregaon) with 125 sealed buildings, Times of India reported. The report further quoted the civic body officials as saying that earlier if a building had 10 positive cases it was being sealed, but now even if a building had five cases, the BMC ordered it to be closed.

Feb 21, 2021 13:45 (IST)

1,305 Buildings with over 71,000 Households Sealed in Mumbai | As many as 1,305 buildings were sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday as the city continued to record a large number of Covid-19 cases. The Mumbai civic body sealed 1,305 buildings with 71,838 households after 2,749 cases were registered in the city, news agency ANI quoted the BMC as saying.

Feb 21, 2021 13:38 (IST)

READ | New Guidelines for International Arrivals from Monday as Covid-19 Mutations Drive Pandemic

In view of the new mutations of Covid-19 in a number of countries abroad, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued fresh guidelines for arrival of international passengers in India which…

Feb 21, 2021 13:34 (IST)

Kerala Govt Urges Centre to Release More Covid-19 Vaccine Doses | The Kerala government has asked the Centre to release more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the state and sought permission for health workers, who missed the opportunity, to register again to receive the shot. State Health Minister KK Shailaja shot off a letter to her counterpart at the Centre, Harsh Vardhan in this regard.

Feb 21, 2021 13:32 (IST)

Covid-19 Test Mandatory for Incoming Travellers at Srinagar Airport | Strengthening the preventive measures against COVID-19 in the wake of the rising cases in some states of the country, authorities in Kashmir on Saturday ordered that inbound travellers will not be allowed to leave the airport here until their test report is received. The test reports will be issued on the spot before letting the travellers go, an official spokesman said.

Feb 21, 2021 13:27 (IST)

Azim Premji Urges FM to Involve Private Sector in Covid-19 Efforts | Wipro Limited founder and philanthropist Azim Premji on Saturday urged the central government to involve the private sector in the Covid-19 vaccination effort. Premji, who participated in an interaction at the Bangalore chamber of industry and commerce, told Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the vaccination rate would get a big boost if private participation was allowed. READ MORE

Feb 21, 2021 13:24 (IST)

“The entire Vidarbha region is witnessing a spike in cases. Even in Nagpur, over 750 cases were reported on Friday. The government has already declared a partial lockdown in Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal. If fresh cases jump, the government needs to take strict measures like a night curfew,” Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Feb 21, 2021 13:21 (IST)

Mah Govt May Impose 5pm-5am Curfew If Cases Continue to Spike | Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday said that the state government may impose a 12-hour night curfew, “between 5 pm and 5 am”, in regions in case the spike in Covid-19 cases continues. A meeting will be held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai next week to finalise the decision.

Feb 21, 2021 13:19 (IST)

Serum Institute Directed to Prioritise India's Needs, Says Poonawalla | Adar Poonawalla, CEO of vaccine major Serum Institute of India (SII), on Sunday urged other countries to be patient as they wait for the supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, as the company has been directed to prioritise the needs of India. Apart from making efforts to meet the requirements of India, the company is also trying its best to balance the needs of the rest of the world, he added.

Feb 21, 2021 13:17 (IST)

No Public Movement in Pune from 11 pm to 6 am | "From 11pm to 6am, no public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services, in view of rising Covid-19 cases. Schools and colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 Feb. New guidelines to be effective from tomorrow," Pune Divisional Commissioner said. "This isn't a complete night curfew," he has clarified.

People wearing protective face masks wait in queues to buy train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai. (Reuters)

“We are also considering regulating vegetable markets. Such places may be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 5 pm with restrictions,” he said.

The Karnataka government on Saturday mandated a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state by flights, buses, trains and personal transport from Maharashtra, following the recent spike in COVID cases there. The report shall be verified at the time of boarding by airline staff, a circular issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Department of Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar said.

Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, a health department official said. Out of 6,281 new cases, over 1,700 or about 27 percent were recorded in Mumbai and Amravati municipal corporation areas, he said.

