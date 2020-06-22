Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nearly 15,000 New Cases in 24 Hours Push India's Tally Over 4.25 Lakh, Death Toll at 13,699; Goa Reports 1st Covid-19 Death

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the U.S. next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in in India. Experts said rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.
Overall in the pandemic, WHO reported 8,708,008 cases — 183,020 in the last 24 hours — with 461,715 deaths worldwide, with a daily increase of 4,743. More than two-thirds of those new deaths were reported in the Americas.
Read More
Jun 22, 2020 9:37 am (IST)
First COVID-19 Death in Goa; 85-yr-old Woman Succumbs | An 85-year-old woman, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier, succumbed to the infection on Monday, making it the first case of death due to the viral disease in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. The woman, belonging to Morlem village in North Goa district, was undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital, a designated facility for COVID-19 patients, he said.
Jun 22, 2020 9:31 am (IST)
As the Tamil Nadu government ramped up its testing capacity, experts have criticised its strategy of conducting more tests in districts with low Covid-19 cases. The government tested 31,401 people on Sunday alone, taking the overall figures in the state to 8.92 lakh. It was the second consecutive day during which the testing of people surpassed 30,000-mark. However, experts have questioned the government's rationale of conducting more tests in areas with fewer cases. Read full story here.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted Cipla regulatory approval for restricted emergency use in the country as part of the accelerated approval process considering the urgent and…
Jun 22, 2020 9:15 am (IST)
Spain reopens borders while easing lockdown restrictions.
VIDEO: With the reopening of the Spanish border at Le Perthus, French residents are delighted to be able to hop across the border again for goods which are taxed less in Spain compared to France pic.twitter.com/h6PkwgSrZm
Global Stocks Try to Shake Off Second Wave Virus Fears | US stock futures erased losses and Asian stocks held flat, trying to shake off worries that rising coronavirus cases in the United States could scupper a quick economic rebound from the massive downturn triggered by the pandemic. U.S. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%, having erased early losses of 1.05% while Japan's Nikkei also eked out gains of 0.1%, similarly recovering from early losses.
Jun 22, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
UPDATE | First Covid-19 death in Goa- 85-year-old woman loses battle with coronavirus, said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
Jun 22, 2020 8:52 am (IST)
UPDATE | New Zealand now has nine active cases of Covid-19 as more people start arriving into the country from overseas. Over the last two days, the Ministry of Health has recorded several new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases recorded across the country to 1,163.
Jun 22, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
WATCH | Delhi L-G's Order on Making Institutional Isolation Compulsory for Coronavirus Patients Withdrawn
Jun 22, 2020 8:32 am (IST)
UPDATE | In Australia, more than 1 million people in the state of Victoria have been advised not to leave their suburbs by a national health committee and the state government is considering making the advice a legally enforceable restriction, reports The Guardian.
Jun 22, 2020 8:25 am (IST)
Delhi to Transform 25 Luxury Hotels Into Covid-19 Care Centres | Amid growing concerns that there are not enough hospital beds to cope with the rising number of cases, the Delhi government has become the first in the country to requisition its hotels. Starting this week, 25 establishments will be repurposed as emergency Covid-19 care centres for patients with mild to moderate symptoms.
Jun 22, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Israelis Celebrate Yoga Day Amid Virus Scare | Undeterred by the COVID-19-enforced curbs on social gatherings, Israelis assembled in smaller groups and observed the sixth International Yoga Day with a lot of fanfare across the country. "Gatherings of more than twenty people are not allowed but we, the Yoga and India enthusiasts, could not keep ourselves from celebrating the International Yoga day (IYD)," Ruth, a Yoga practitioner told PTI.
Jun 22, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Boris Johnson to Announce lockdown Easing Plans on Tuesday | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil the latest easing of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday when he will also announce the conclusion of a review into whether a two-metre rule on social distancing should be relaxed, reports The Guardian. .
As many as 16 intervention petitions have been filed in the SC praying for the Rath Yatra be allowed to be held with strident precautions and without any devotees.
Jun 22, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Mexico's Cases Pass 180,000-mark | In the past 24 hours,Mexico reported 5,343 new infections and 1,044 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the totals for the country to 180,545 cases and 21,825 deaths. The government has said the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Jun 22, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
German Police Injured as Clashes Erupt Over Virus Quarantine | Several police officers were hurt in clashes with residents of a high-rise apartment block in the German city of Goettingen who had been placed under quarantine over a coronavirus outbreak, authorities said, AFP reports.
Jun 22, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
Cases Worldwide Pass 8.9 Million-mark | There are 8,918,101 coronavirus positive cases globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, and 4,66,548 deaths.
The ten worst-affected countries in terms of the number of cases are as follows:
Favipiravir is an anti-viral drug which is currently being tested in 18 clinical trials for Covid-19 and results from two studies have shown a positive outcome.
Jun 22, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Hundreds Test Positive at Tyson Foods Plant in Arkansas | Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China's customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees.
Jun 22, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Penalties for Sports Bodies Breaching Covid Curbs to Be Fined: Minister | Sports bodies restarting training or hosting events without prior permissions from the Sports Ministry will face penalties, the South African Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has warned while announcing a slew of stringent stipulations to resume them.
A serological survey will also be conducted from June 27, under which 20,000 people will be tested with the objective of ascertaining the infection spread in the general population.
Jun 22, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
NYC Virus Tracing Off to a Bumpy Start: Report | New York City's effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus through contact tracing has been hampered by the reluctance of many people who are infected with the virus to provide information to tracers, according to a report in The New York Times.
Jun 22, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
UPDATE | Four constables attached to Thane Central Jail found COVID-19 positive. All four have been sent to a hospital for treatment, those who came in close contact with them to be quarantined, said Deepak Pandey, Inspector General of Prisons.
Jun 22, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Chinese mainland reported 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
57 Girls at Kanpur Children's Shelter Home Test COVID-19 Positive | Fifty-seven girls at a state-run children's shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district tested positive for COVID-19, with five of them found to be pregnant, an administration official said. Two other girls in the shelter home, who are also pregnant, have tested negative for the virus, he said.
Jun 22, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
UPDATE | Brazil passes 50,000 deaths from coronavirus: Official
Jun 22, 2020 7:08 am (IST)
WHO Reports Largest Single-day Increase in Cases Globally | The World Health Organization reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in in India.
Image for representation.
In Spain, officials ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown, allowing its 47 million residents to freely travel around the country for the first time since March 14. The country also dropped a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Britain and the 26 European countries that allow visa-free travel.
But there was only a trickle of travelers at Madrid-Barajas Airport, which on a normal June day would be bustling.
"This freedom that we now have, not having to justify our journey to see our family and friends, this was something that we were really looking forward to," Pedro Delgado, 23, said after arriving from Spain's Canary Islands.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged people to take maximum precautions: "The virus can return and it can hit us again in a second wave, and we have to do whatever we can to avoid that at all cost."
At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump said Saturday the U.S. has tested 25 million people, but the "bad part" is that it found more cases.
"When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases," Trump said. "So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.'"
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on CNN that Trump was being "tongue-in-cheek" and made the comment in a "light mood."
Democratic rival Joe Biden's campaign accused Trump of "putting politics ahead of the safety and economic well-being of the American people."
The U.S. has the world's highest number of reported infections, over 2.2 million, and the highest death toll, at about 120,000, according to Johns Hopkins. Health officials say robust testing is vital for tracking outbreaks and keeping the virus in check.
In England, lockdown restrictions prevented druids, pagans and party-goers on Sunday from watching the sun rise at the ancient circle of Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. English Heritage, which runs the site, livestreamed it instead. A few people gathered outside the fence. "You can't cancel the sunrise," druid Arthur Pendragon told the BBC.
The number of confirmed virus cases is still growing rapidly not only in the U.S. but in Brazil, South Africa and other countries, especially in Latin America.
Brazil's Health Ministry said the total number of cases had risen by more than 50,000 in a day. President Jair Bolsonaro has been downplaying the risks even as his country has seen nearly 50,000 fatalities, the second-highest death toll in the world.
South Africa reported a one-day high of almost 5,000 new cases on Saturday and 46 deaths. Despite the increase, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a further loosening of one of the world's strictest lockdowns. Casinos, beauty salons and sit-down restaurant service will reopen.
In the United States, the virus appears to be spreading across the West and South. Arizona reported over 3,100 new infections, just short of Friday's record, and 26 deaths. Nevada also reported a new high of 445 cases.
In Europe, a single meatpacking plant in Germany has had over 1,000 cases, so the regional government issued a quarantine for all 6,500 workers, managers and family members.
In Asia, China and South Korea reported new coronavirus cases Sunday in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recoveries. Chinese authorities recorded 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing. In the past week, Beijing tightened travel controls by requiring anyone who wants to leave the Chinese capital, a city of 20 million people, to show proof they tested negative for the virus.
In South Korea, nearly 200 infections have been traced to employees at a door-to-door sales company in Seoul, and at least 70 other infections are tied to a table tennis club there. But South Korean officials are reluctant to enforce stronger social distancing to avoid hurting the economy.