Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Reports Say Covid Has Cut Life Expectancy By 2 Years; DDMA to Reconsider Chhath Puja Celebrations Ban

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A statistical analysis by scientists from the International Institute for Population Studies has revealed that life expectancy in India has dropped by roughly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Life expectancy at birth for men and women has declined from 69.5 years and 72 years in 2019 to 67.5 years and 69.8 years respectively in 2020,” said IIPS assistant professor Surayakant Yadav to TOI. Read More
More than 15 lakh people have been vaccinated both the doses of Covid-19. 90% of eligible population of the district has been inoculated with single dose of the vaccine, says Taran Prakash Sinha, District Collector of Rajnandgaon
West Bengal’s Covid-19 cases surged for the third day on trot with 846 more people testing positive for the disease, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 19,033, a bulletin by the state health department said. Of the 846 cases, 242 were recorded in the metropolis North 24 Parganas district accounted for four deaths, Kolkata for three and Hooghly for two. One each fatality was registered in South 24 Parganas Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum.
Beijing plans to test thousands of people after four new Covid-19 cases were found in a suburban district on Friday, as a new outbreak prompts school closures and flight cancellations across the country. China has maintained a staunch zero-Covid strategy with strict border closures, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns.
The DDMA will meet on October 27 to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in the national capital, and is also likely to “reconsider” its ban on Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, officials said on Friday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its September 30 order, had prohibited celebration of Chhath Puja at public places, including Yamuna riverbanks, water bodies and temples in the city, in view of the pandemic.
“The 35–79 age group had excess deaths caused by Covid in 2020 compared to normal years and it is this group that has contributed immensely to the drop,” said the author. The IIPS study was conducted to look at the burden repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on mortality patterns in the country. Across the world, Covid-19 has resulted in excess deaths in comparison to the previous years.
Meanwhile, Beijing plans to test thousands of people after four new Covid-19 cases were found in a suburban district on Friday, as a new outbreak prompts school closures and flight cancellations across the country. China has maintained a staunch zero-Covid strategy with strict border closures, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns.The latest flare-up has prompted the grounding of hundreds of flights, the closure of scenic areas and schools and a flurry of stay-home orders in affected housing compounds.The outbreak was traced to an elderly couple who were in a group of domestic tourists who flew from Shanghai to Xi’an, Gansu province and to Inner Mongolia.
