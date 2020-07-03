Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Second Vaccine Cleared for Human Trials in India, Bihar Man Booked as 70 Get Infected at Son's Wedding

After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday for human clinical trials, government sources said. The approval process was fast-tracked following recommendation by the subject expert committee on COVID-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic.
The union health ministry, meanwhile, has revised the home isolation guidelines to include asymptomatic positive patients in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus infection cases.
Jul 3, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
'We Aren't Guinea Pigs': Anti-vaccine Protesters | Anti-vaccine protesters took to the streets in Johannesburg on Wednesday to voice their concern over Africa's first human trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine. Last Wednesday, the University of the Witwatersrand in partnership with Oxford University rolled out South Africa's first clinical trial, which will consist of 2,000 volunteers.
Jul 3, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
Jul 3, 2020 8:38 am (IST)
Case of Negligence Against Father of Groom in Bihar Virus Cluster | Bihar: A case of negligence has been registered against the father of the man who passed away two days after his wedding in Paliganj. More than 70 people who had attended the wedding on June 15 tested positive for COVID-19. Investigation is underway.
Jul 3, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
37 New Cases in Arunachal | As on July 2, 37 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the state. Total number of cases stand at 232 including 160 active cases, 71 recoveries and 1 death: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.
Jul 3, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Wall Street Shifts Bets to Big Pharma as COVID-19 Caccine Race On | Wall Street is moving some bets on COVID-19 vaccines to large pharmaceutical companies with robust manufacturing capabilities, signaling that a love affair with small biotech firms might be ending after the sector’s best quarter in almost 20 years.
Jul 3, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Moderna Vaccine Delay, Shares Fall | Shares of Moderna Inc fell 7% on Thursday after medical news site STAT reported a delay in a large trial testing the biotech's potential coronavirus vaccine as the company makes changes to its study plan.
Jul 3, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
Jul 3, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Coronavirus Patients Eligible for Postal Ballot | The Centre has issued a notification to extend the facility of postal ballot for electors above the age of 65 years and coronavirus patients ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections later this year. Read more here.
Patients suffering from immune-compromised status (like HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) are also not eligible for home isolation, the revised guidelines stated.
Jul 3, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Arthritis Drug Fails to Qualify as Covid-19 Treatment | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said on Thursday their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara failed to meet the main goals of a U.S. study testing it in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Jul 3, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
Body of Covid-10 Patient Kept in Shop for 15 Hours | The body of a COVID-19 patient was kept inside a shop in North Kolkata for around 15 hours by his family members after doctors at a hospital refused to issue a death certificate as his coronavirus test report was pending.
Jul 3, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
How Many Coronavirus Cases are There in the World, Now? According to the John Hopkins University tracker, there are now 10,836,500 cases and 5,20,634 fatalities from the Covid-19 disease.
Jul 3, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Home Isolation Guidelines Revised | As a large number of people showing no symptoms being detected for COVID-19, the Union health ministry on Thursday revised the home isolation guidelines to include asymptomatic positive patients in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus infection cases.
Jul 3, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Covid-19 War Room in Delhi | Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the national capital, top government authorities have reviewed setting up of a COVID-19 war room in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.
Jul 3, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Jul 3, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Another MLA Tests Positive in Thane | A woman MLA has tested positive for coronavirus in Thane district of Maharashtra, becoming the fourth legislator from the area to contract the disease, a senior civic official said on Thursday.
Jul 3, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Covid-19 Vaccine in India Trial | Permission for Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine of Zydus Cadila granted today as a rapid response after recommendation by Subject Expert Committee: Health Ministry official.
Jul 3, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Goa Restarts Its Tourism | Government of Goa yesterday issued guidelines and regulations for hotels and tourists as hotels of the state re-opened yesterday. Goa opened for tourists starting July 2, 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume operations.
Jul 3, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
28 ITBP Jawans Test Positive | Twenty-eight ITBP jawans in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, six of them are in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh. Narendra Chouhan, SDM Rampur (Shimla) says, "6 ITBP jawans have tested positive here, samples were collected yesterday. They've been sent to COVID care center in Mashobra."
Jul 3, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
Awareness Drive by Jodhpur Police | Jodhpur Police in Rajasthan, along with local artists, yesterday carried out a display to create awareness among the people regarding COVID-19.
However, patients suffering from immune-compromised status (like HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) are not eligible for home isolation, the revised guidelines stated.
Also, elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease and cerebro-vascular disease among others shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.
Patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for three days, the guidelines stated.
The guidelines come against India's rising COVID-19 tally to 6,04,641 on Thursday, with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the 5 lakh-mark. The death toll due to the disease rose to 17,834 with 434 new fatalities, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday.
It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while just 44 days more to go past the six-lakh mark.
With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,59, 859 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,26,947 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. "Thus, around 59.52 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.
Thursday was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus infections increased by more than 18,000. There has been a surge of 4,14,106 COVID-19 cases from June 1 till date.