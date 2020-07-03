Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Second Vaccine Cleared for Human Trials in India, Bihar Man Booked as 70 Get Infected at Son's Wedding

Representative image.



However, patients suffering from immune-compromised status (like HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) are not eligible for home isolation, the revised guidelines stated.



Also, elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease and cerebro-vascular disease among others shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.



Patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for three days, the guidelines stated.



The guidelines come against India's rising COVID-19 tally to 6,04,641 on Thursday, with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the 5 lakh-mark. The death toll due to the disease rose to 17,834 with 434 new fatalities, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday.



It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while just 44 days more to go past the six-lakh mark.



With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,59, 859 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,26,947 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. "Thus, around 59.52 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.



Thursday was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus infections increased by more than 18,000. There has been a surge of 4,14,106 COVID-19 cases from June 1 till date.

