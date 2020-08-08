INDIA

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Serum Institute Caps Proposed Vaccine at $3, OCI Card Holders Can Travel to India Now

News18.com | August 8, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In what can be seen as a further move towards Unlocking, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed OCI cardholders to enter India who belong to countries with which "air bubble" arrangements have been finalised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Meanwhile, an MHA spokesperson added: "Other foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes. Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to such countries on any type of visa."
Aug 8, 2020 8:43 am (IST)

Bengaluru Zoo Safe to Visit amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Says Official | Bengaluru Zoo is safe to visit as its Coronavirus pandemic handling calibre has been evaluated and certified by the state health department with certain recommendations, says an official. A team from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru has conducted evaluation of Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP or Bengaluru Zoo) recently on Covid preparedness of BBBP and issued a certificate of Covid compliance, Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh tells IANS. Following the evaluation, it has been determined that the maximum number of visitors who could be allowed in a day is 4,400.

Aug 8, 2020 8:35 am (IST)

Precautions to take while travelling in trains amid pandemic

Aug 8, 2020 8:22 am (IST)

Global Cases Top 19.2M | The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 19.2 million, while the deaths have increased to over 7,19,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stand at 1,92,95,350 and the fatalities rise to 7,19,805. The US accounts for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 49,40,939 and 1,61,328, respectively, followed by Brazil with 29,62,442 infections and India with 20,27,074 cases.

Aug 8, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

Pompeo Discusses Pandemic With Jaishankar | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with his counterparts from five key partners and allies, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the collective fight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to his spokesperson. This was Secretary Pompeo's second call with Jaishankar in as many days. Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of continued close coordination in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, State Department Spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the calls with foreign ministers of India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, and South Korea.

Aug 8, 2020 7:48 am (IST)

US Cases Surpass 4.9M | The number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpass 4.9 million, reaching 49,02,692, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rises to 1,60,255.

Aug 8, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

France Reports Biggest Spike Since April-end | France has reported 2,288 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily spike since the end of April. In the past week, France registered more than 9,330 new infections, bringing the country's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 197,921, says the health ministry.

Aug 8, 2020 7:23 am (IST)

Siddaramaiah's Son Tests Positive | Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah tests positive for coronavirus, say health officials. Yathindra's swab sample has tested positive for Covid-19. As he is asymptomatic, he is under home quarantine, a party official tells news agency IANS.

Aug 8, 2020 7:17 am (IST)

Test Grocery Shop Workers: Centre | The Union Health Ministry has asked states and UTs to take up coronavirus testing of grocery shop workers, vegetable and other vendors, stating if undetected they can potentially spread the infection to a large number of people. In a letter to states and UTs, Secretary in the Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan also stressed the need for operationalising ambulance transport system with oxygen facility and quick response mechanism. He underlined that refusal rate of ambulances must be monitored at a daily basis and brought down to zero.

Aug 8, 2020 7:13 am (IST)

Police organised a programme in Andhra Pradesh's Upparagudem village in West Godavari to raise awareness about the harmful effects of consuming sanitizers, whiteners, spirits, country liquor and drugs.

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a man to test him for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a street in Ahmedabad, India, July 7, 2020. (REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files)

The move comes even as India crossed the grim milestone of two million cases after a record daily jump of over 62,000 cases was reported on Friday. As the government struggles to contain the spread, more than 3.5 million ASHA health workers, who have been the foot-soldiers in the Covid-19 detection efforts across India, embarked on a two-day strike from Friday to secure better wages and proper protective equipment.

With infections spreading further to smaller towns and rural areas, experts say the epidemic in India is likely to be months away from hitting its peak. India is the third nation to pass the unwanted milestone of two million Covid-19 cases, lagging behind only the United States and Brazil.

India has been posting an average of around 50,000 new cases a day since mid-June, but experts say its testing rate at 16,035 per million people is far too low.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has set a ceiling price of $3 per dose for the proposed Covid-19 vaccine for India and low-and middle-income countries.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide an at-risk funding of $150 million to Gavi (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation), which will be used to support Serum to manufacture potential vaccine candidates, including the ones from UK firm AstraZeneca, and US biotech company Novavax.

Significantly, the ceiling price is only for vaccines proposed to be distributed to 92 countries under the Covax alliance — co-led by Gavi, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and World Health Organization (WHO), formed to accelerate development of Covid-19 vaccines and ensure their rapid and equitable access.

