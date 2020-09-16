Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Serum Institute of India Gets DCGI Nod to Resume Clinical Trial of AstraZeneca Vaccine; Time to Stop Looking for Unicorns, Warns WHO

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani has given permission to Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country while revoking its earlier order of suspending any new recruitment for phase two and three trial. The DCGI, however, put certain conditions like taking extra care during screening, providing additional information in informed consent and close monitoring for adverse events during follow-up of the study which have to be “scrupulously” followed by Serum Institute of India (SII). SII has also been asked to submit to the DCGI's office details of medication used in accordance with the protocol for management of adverse events.
The DCGI had on September 11 directed Serum Institute of India to suspend any new recruitment in the phase two and three clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate till further orders in the backdrop of pharma giant AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials in other countries because of ”an unexplained illness” in a participant in the study. On Saturday, British-Swedish biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the UK after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority’s (MHRA) confirmed that the trials were safe. SII, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the vaccine candidate for COVID-19, on Tuesday submitted the recommendations of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), UK and DSMB, India, and requested for permission to restart enrolment in the clinical trial.
Sep 16, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
UK's Creaking Covid-19 Test System Puts Health Services at Risk | Britain's testing system for COVID-19 was creaking as a bottleneck prevented people including medics from getting a test, with the government saying it may take weeks to resolve the problem. In an attempt to slow one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the West, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised in May to create a "world beating" system to test and trace people exposed to the virus.
Sep 16, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
China Suspends Poultry Imports from Second U.S. Plant Over Covid-19 | China has suspended imports from an OK Foods poultry plant in Fort Smith, Arkansas, because of coronavirus cases among workers, the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council said. China, the world's top meat importer, has blocked products from some plants in foreign countries as part of an all-out effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
Sep 16, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
Haryana reports 2,493 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths on September 15, taking the total number of cases to 98,622 including 77,166 recoveries and 1,026 deaths. There are 20,430 active cases.
Sep 16, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Trump Says Covid-19 will 'Go Way' Because of 'Herd Mentality' | US President Donald Trump has given a town hall in which he said that Covid-19 would go away without a vaccine. This would happen because of “herd mentality,” he said. It is unclear whether he meant herd immunity, as he repeated the phrase several times.
Sep 16, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in fatalities after the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Sep 16, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
No Idol Worship this Durga Puja in Assam | In a meeting, it was unanimously decided that 'Vedic ritual' will be performed instead of idol worship this Durga Puja. Temples with permanent idols would be allowed to carry on rituals but COVID-19 protocols are to be followed, said the Dibrugarh Dy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha.
Sep 16, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Canada Not Ruling Out Lockdown Amid Covid-19 Surge but Eyes 'Surgical Approach' | Canada's health minister said she could not rule out another full lockdown if needed amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases, but added Ottawa was significantly more prepared to manage the virus than during the first wave. Patty Hajdu's comments followed a pledge she made late Monday to take a "surgical approach" to tackling outbreaks. Canada reported 1,351 new cases on Sept. 14, the highest single daily addition since May 1, amid school re openings and flare-ups tied to group gatherings.
Sep 16, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Trump Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could be Weeks Away | US President Donald Trump said a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus could be three or four weeks away, underscoring predictions made by U.S. public health officials and Pfizer Inc earlier this month. Trump, speaking at a town hall hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia, defended his handling of the coronavirus crisis, and said a vaccine could be ready for distribution soon.
Sep 16, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
New Zealand Sees Second Consecutive Day With No New Cases | New Zealand reported a second consecutive day of no new cases of Covid-19 spread in the community. A single new case diagnosed in the country on Wednesday, health officials said, was uncovered in a traveler returning to New Zealand who is in quarantine at a managed isolation facility.
Sep 16, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
LIFE IN A PANDEMIC | Prakash Bhalani, a Surat-based builder has accommodated 42 families who are facing financial crisis due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings. He says, "We are charging Rs 1500 as maintenance fee. People can stay here as long as they want."
Sep 16, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
World Still at 'Beginning of Pandemic', WHO Expert Warns | The world is still at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a World Health Organization special envoy on Covid-19 has said. Dr David Nabarro described the situation as “grotesque” during a sitting of the UK’s foreign affairs committee. "t’s much worse than any of the science fiction about pandemics. This is really serious - we’re not even in the middle of it yet. We’re still at the beginning of it. And we’re beginning to see what damage it’s going to cause the world. And it’s getting nastier as we go into this particular phase in Europe of watching the thing come back again.”
FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
According to Tuesday's order issued by DCGI, the DSMB, UK, recommended that the investigators recommence all immunization in their clinical trials subject to certain conditions. DSMB, India, also has recommended to continue the study and enroll the remaining participants in the clinical trial as per protocol subject to certain conditions.
The World Health Organization has said that Europe was facing decision time about tackling Covid-19 as case numbers hit record highs, children return to school and summer recedes. WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said it was time to "stop looking for unicorns" and instead take hard decisions to protect those most vulnerable and keep youngsters in education -- but inevitably see others lose out. "Europe is facing that moment as Europe enters into a season in which people will begin to come back indoors. The pressure of infection will grow, no question," Ryan told a virtual press conference. "How do we hold those two principles -- protecting the vulnerable from death, and getting our children back to school? "Something, in some sense, has to give."
Ryan said there were no easy answers but such trade-offs needed to be made to help both the youngest and the oldest in society. "The only way to do that is that the adults separate themselves enough to drive transmission downwards," he said. "So what is more important: our children back at school or the nightclubs and bars open? "There's a time for decision-making coming as the season rolls into the winter months."
The WHO registered a one-day record high number of confirmed cases in Europe on Friday at 53,873. The surge has sparked alarm across Europe, and revived the debate over how best to fight it as millions of schoolchildren return to the classroom for the first time in months. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, said the increase in cases in Europe was partly due to a welcome improvement in testing capacity and surveillance.
However she added: "Some of that resurgence is reaching levels that are higher than we saw in April and in May. That is a worrying trend that we are definitely seeing. "If the virus is present and there are gatherings taking place, particularly in crowded settings, indoor locations with poor ventilation, the virus will spread." Ryan and Van Kerkhove were addressing speaking a press conference by the WHO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on getting youngsters back to school during the pandemic.
They have published joint updated guidance on school-related public health measures under the Covid-19 crisis.
"There is no zero risk," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "But with the right combination of measures, we can keep our kids safe and teach them that health and education are two of the most precious commodities in life." Nine months into the crisis, a clearer picture was emerging on how the new coronavirus affected children, he said, though many questions remained unanswered.
People under 20 accounted for less than 10 percent of cases and less than 0.2 percent of deaths. Tedros said schools should only be closed "as a last resort" in areas with intense transmission. UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said half the global student population was yet to return to school and there was a risk that 11 million girls might never return. For UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore: "The sheer number is nothing short of a global education emergency."
