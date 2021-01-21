Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Fire at Building in Serum Institute of India, No Impact on Vaccine Production; Probe to be Launched

Prime Facie Reason Suspected to be Short Circuit | Fire at the SII building occurred at around 2 pm. 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused, however, one person still remains stuck in the building. Prima facie reason to the fire is suspected to be short circuit: Pune Collector Saurabh Rao.
UPDATE | Fire continues to rage at the fourth and fifth floors of SEZ3 building inside Terminal Gate 1 of Serum Institute of India in Pune. More details awaited.
#WATCH Maharashtra: 10 fire tenders present at Serum Institute of India in Pune, where a fire broke out at Terminal 1 gate.
Patients With Inactive Cancer Also at High Risk of Severe Covid-19 Illness: Study | Patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a new study suggests. The findings underscore the importance of Covid-19 mitigation, like social distancing and mask-wearing, and vaccinations for all patients, not just those recently diagnosed or with active disease. "Patients who have cancer need to be careful not to become exposed during this time," said researcher Kara N. Maxwell, Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the US.
No Vial of Covid-19 Vaccine Wasted in Case of Absenteeism: Health Minister | Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday clarified that no vial of Covid-19 vaccine or a session is wasted in case of absenteeism and the jabs are allotted to another beneficiary. Vardhan took to Twitter on Wednesday to check misconceptions and misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Responding to Congress leader P Chidambaram's tweet that there is no point in wasting opened vials with unused doses, Vardhan said no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or session is wasted.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe & effective.
To end this pandemic, it's essential for all of us to come together & allay any doubts related to the vaccines.
Pleased to have released today, creatives made by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to address the important issue of vaccine hesitancy.
English Lockdown is Helping to Relieve Pressure on Health System: Education Minister | England's lockdown is having some impact in reducing pressure on the National Health Service, education minister Gavin Williamson said, the day after Britain recorded another record daily death toll. Asked about an prevalence survey from Imperial College London that suggested infections had not fallen in the first days of lockdown, Williamson said that the government had looked at all evidence available. "The evidence that we've been seeing is that it's actually, it has been having an impact in terms of relieving some of that pressure on the NHS," Williamson told Sky News.
Know When Will PM Modi, State CMs will Get Vaccine | A tentative prioritisation for vaccination was discussed at the meeting held between PM Modi and the state chief ministers on November 24 and has been communicated to state governments, said people familiar with the development. A 50-year plus grouping appears to be an expansion of the earlier category that was under discussion. So far, the government officials had been saying this category would comprise 'senior citizens' and the 'elderly', and it was expected that this group would consist of people over the age of 65. Read more:
Unfortunate That Some Spreading Misinformation on Vaccine: Health Minister | "The vaccination will be the last nail in the coffin of Covid-19. It is unfortunate that some people are spreading misinformation about the vaccination for political reasons. This has developed vaccine hesitancy in a small group of people," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.
Covid-19 Active Caseload Further Dips to 1.81 Percent of Total Cases | The COVID-19 active caseload in the country has further reduced to1,92,308 comprising1.81 percent of the total infections, with Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal accounting for 73 percent of the total active cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry said that as on date, a total of 8,06,484 beneficiaries have received the vaccination against the virus. In a span of 24 hours, 1,31,649 people were vaccinated across 2,398 sessions. A total of 14,118 sessions have been conducted so far.
PM Modi and CMs Likely to be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in Round 2 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers are likely to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the second round, sources said. The PM said in the CMs' meet that the turn of other politicians, who are above 50, will come in next phase. After healthcare and frontline workers such as police, armed forces and municipal workers, the third category to be vaccinated is likely to be people over the age of 50, followed by those who are below 50 but suffer from co-morbidities.
Bharat Biotech Applies to Conduct Covaxin Trials in Bangladesh | Bharat Biotech has applied to conduct trials in Bangladesh for its coronavirus vaccine recently approved for emergency use at home, a senior official at Bangladesh's main medical research body told Reuters. If allowed to go ahead, this would be the first trial of any coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh and could give the densely-populated country of more than 160 million faster access to the shot for mass use.
India Records 15,223 Fresh Covid-19 Cases | India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,706, according to the Union health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The total cases have increased to1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to1,52,869with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
India reports 15,223 new COVID-19 cases, 19,965 discharges, and 151 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,06,10,883
Active cases: 1,92,308
Total discharges: 1,02,65,706
Death toll: 1,52,869
Total vaccinated: 8,06,484
US Covid-19 Deaths Exceed WWII Military Toll | The number of US Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday surpassed the country's toll of military fatalities in World War II, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University. As of the evening, the tracker showed that 405,400 people have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the United States. The total number of combat and non-combat deaths in World War II was 405,399, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Biden Looks to Galvanize Covid-19 Fight, Vaccinations as He Takes Office | President Joe Biden will attempt to jump-start the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic with a string of immediate executive orders on Wednesday after his inauguration to lead a country reeling from its worst public health crisis in more than a century. Biden takes office a day after the US marked 400,000 deaths from Covid-19 while vaccination programs have lagged far behind the target. "We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus and must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation," Biden, a 78-year-old Democrat, said in his inauguration speech.