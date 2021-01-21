Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Fire at Building in Serum Institute of India, No Impact on Vaccine Production; Probe to be Launched

News18 Logo

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A fire has broken out at Terminal 1 gate of the Serum Institute of India in Pune -- 10 fire tenders are currently at the spot. The exact cause of the blaze is not known yet, but according to preliminary information, fire began on the second floor inside one of the buildings.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said three Covid-19 vaccines were in the late stages of review for possible emergency use listing, in addition to the one made by Pfizer and BioNTech already approved. An internal WHO document seen by Reuters gives timelines for the agency's possible vaccine approvals, indicating that shots from Moderna, AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm and Sinovac could win emergency go-ahead in coming weeks or months. "We have one vaccine so far listed. We have 3 more in final phase to be assessed for listing, we have 2 more still submitting...In total we have 13," Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals.
Jan 21, 2021 16:25 (IST)

According to preliminary information, all people have been evacuated from the building. Second check is on to see if anyone is still inside. All aspects being investigated. 

Jan 21, 2021 16:10 (IST)

One team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been moved to site of the incident.

Jan 21, 2021 16:09 (IST)

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is in touch with the Pune Municipal Commissioner and is taking complete on-ground updates. He has directed the state machinery to coordinate and ensure that the situation is under control: CMO Maharashtra.

Jan 21, 2021 15:57 (IST)

The incident of fire at the Serum Institute of India took place at Manjri Plant. It will not affect the production of vaccine: Sources

Jan 21, 2021 15:53 (IST)

Prime Facie Reason Suspected to be Short Circuit | Fire at the SII building occurred at around 2 pm. 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused, however, one person still remains stuck in the building. Prima facie reason to the fire is suspected to be short circuit: Pune Collector Saurabh Rao.

Jan 21, 2021 15:50 (IST)

The calls were received around 2.30 pm, around the time when the fire was reported. As of now, we do not have details about the nature of fire, extent of the damages caused.  Our priority will be to bring the fire under control and avert any damages or casualties, says PMC CFO.

Jan 21, 2021 15:45 (IST)

The incident occurred at a facility where BCG was manufactured. No fire at Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant, Maharashtra food and drugs minister Rajendra Shingne tells CNN News18.

Jan 21, 2021 15:39 (IST)

There were four people inside the building. We have rescued three so far although large smoke is hampering the work of bringing the fire under control: PMC chief fire officer on SII incident.

Jan 21, 2021 15:36 (IST)

Covid Vax Not Manufactured at Fire Area | Covid vaccine is not manufactured where fire has been reported. Rotavirus vaccine and BCG vaccine is manufactured at the facility, says government.

Jan 21, 2021 15:35 (IST)

So far, three workers have been rescued by the fire brigade. It will take over an hour to control the blaze, says fire officer. Not much damage at the area where vaccine is manufactured.

Jan 21, 2021 15:34 (IST)

UPDATE | Fire continues to rage at the fourth and fifth floors of SEZ3 building inside Terminal Gate 1 of Serum Institute of India in Pune. More details awaited.

Jan 21, 2021 15:32 (IST)

Visual from area of incident

Jan 21, 2021 15:18 (IST)

Visual from behind T1, the mini terminal inside SII, Pune.

Jan 21, 2021 15:14 (IST)

4 Fire Engines to Douse Fire at Serum Institute | According to reports, it is not a major fire. 4 Fire engines are present at the site to douse fire. The fire has been reported at the Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute.

Jan 21, 2021 15:09 (IST)

Fire Breaks out at Serum Institute of India in Pune | Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India in Maharashtra's Pune, ANI reported.

Jan 21, 2021 14:55 (IST)

Patients With Inactive Cancer Also at High Risk of Severe Covid-19 Illness: Study | Patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a new study suggests. The findings underscore the importance of Covid-19 mitigation, like social distancing and mask-wearing, and vaccinations for all patients, not just those recently diagnosed or with active disease. "Patients who have cancer need to be careful not to become exposed during this time," said researcher Kara N. Maxwell, Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

Jan 21, 2021 14:19 (IST)

No Vial of Covid-19 Vaccine Wasted in Case of Absenteeism: Health Minister | Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday clarified that no vial of Covid-19 vaccine or a session is wasted in case of absenteeism and the jabs are allotted to another beneficiary. Vardhan took to Twitter on Wednesday to check misconceptions and misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Responding to Congress leader P Chidambaram's tweet that there is no point in wasting opened vials with unused doses, Vardhan said no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or session is wasted.

Jan 21, 2021 13:58 (IST)

READ | Bharat Biotech Applies to Conduct Covaxin Trials in Bangladesh After Restricted Use in India

India's Bharat Biotech has applied to conduct trials in Bangladesh for its coronavirus vaccine recently approved for emergency use at home, a senior official at Bangladesh's main medical research body…

Jan 21, 2021 13:27 (IST)

English Lockdown is Helping to Relieve Pressure on Health System: Education Minister | England's lockdown is having some impact in reducing pressure on the National Health Service, education minister Gavin Williamson said, the day after Britain recorded another record daily death toll. Asked about an prevalence survey from Imperial College London that suggested infections had not fallen in the first days of lockdown, Williamson said that the government had looked at all evidence available. "The evidence that we've been seeing is that it's actually, it has been having an impact in terms of relieving some of that pressure on the NHS," Williamson told Sky News.

Jan 21, 2021 12:56 (IST)

Know When Will PM Modi, State CMs will Get Vaccine | A tentative prioritisation for vaccination was discussed at the meeting held between PM Modi and the state chief ministers on November 24 and has been communicated to state governments, said people familiar with the development. A 50-year plus grouping appears to be an expansion of the earlier category that was under discussion. So far, the government officials had been saying this category would comprise 'senior citizens' and the 'elderly', and it was expected that this group would consist of people over the age of 65. Read more:

Jan 21, 2021 12:44 (IST)

Unfortunate That Some Spreading Misinformation on Vaccine: Health Minister | "The vaccination will be the last nail in the coffin of Covid-19. It is unfortunate that some people are spreading misinformation about the vaccination for political reasons. This has developed vaccine hesitancy in a small group of people," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

Jan 21, 2021 12:17 (IST)

Covid-19 Active Caseload Further Dips to 1.81 Percent of Total Cases | The COVID-19 active caseload in the country has further reduced to1,92,308 comprising1.81 percent of the total infections, with Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal accounting for 73 percent of the total active cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry said that as on date, a total of 8,06,484 beneficiaries have received the vaccination against the virus. In a span of 24 hours, 1,31,649 people were vaccinated across 2,398 sessions. A total of 14,118 sessions have been conducted so far.

Jan 21, 2021 12:02 (IST)

READ | Covid Diplomacy: Why India's Supply of Vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh is Strategically Relevant

India’s soft diplomacy has been on display during the Covid-19 pandemic — from supplying medicines like hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol and medical equipment to other countries, to New Delhi kick…

Jan 21, 2021 11:46 (IST)
 

PM Modi and CMs Likely to be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in Round 2 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers are likely to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the second round, sources said. The PM said in the CMs' meet that the turn of other politicians, who are above 50, will come in next phase. After healthcare and frontline workers such as police, armed forces and municipal workers, the third category to be vaccinated is likely to be people over the age of 50, followed by those who are below 50 but suffer from co-morbidities.

Jan 21, 2021 11:28 (IST)

READ | No Vial of Covid-19 Vaccine Wasted in Case of Absenteeism: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday clarified that no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or a session is wasted in case of absenteeism and the jabs are allotted to another beneficiary.

Jan 21, 2021 11:12 (IST)

Bharat Biotech Applies to Conduct Covaxin Trials in Bangladesh | Bharat Biotech has applied to conduct trials in Bangladesh for its coronavirus vaccine recently approved for emergency use at home, a senior official at Bangladesh's main medical research body told Reuters. If allowed to go ahead, this would be the first trial of any coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh and could give the densely-populated country of more than 160 million faster access to the shot for mass use.

Jan 21, 2021 11:01 (IST)

Active Covid-19 Cases at 1,92,308 | "Active Covid-19 cases in Country Stand at 1,92,308 while 1,02,65,706 people have recovered from the disease," Union Health Ministry said. 

Jan 21, 2021 10:42 (IST)

India Records 15,223 Fresh Covid-19 Cases | India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,706, according to the Union health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The total cases have increased to1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to1,52,869with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Jan 21, 2021 09:24 (IST)

US Covid-19 Deaths Exceed WWII Military Toll | The number of US Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday surpassed the country's toll of military fatalities in World War II, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University. As of the evening, the tracker showed that 405,400 people have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the United States. The total number of combat and non-combat deaths in World War II was 405,399, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Jan 21, 2021 09:10 (IST)

Biden Looks to Galvanize Covid-19 Fight, Vaccinations as He Takes Office | President Joe Biden will attempt to jump-start the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic with a string of immediate executive orders on Wednesday after his inauguration to lead a country reeling from its worst public health crisis in more than a century. Biden takes office a day after the US marked 400,000 deaths from Covid-19 while vaccination programs have lagged far behind the target. "We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus and must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation," Biden, a 78-year-old Democrat, said in his inauguration speech.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Fire at Building in Serum Institute of India, No Impact on Vaccine Production; Probe to be Launched
Fire at Serum Institute of India. (Image: News18)

The WHO was not aware of any deaths linked to the Pfizer vaccine, nor any other vaccine, she added.

Meanwhile, the variant of the new coronavirus identified in South Africa can resist, or "escape," antibodies that neutralize earlier versions of the virus, scientists have found. It "exhibits complete escape" from three classes of monoclonal antibodies manufactured for treating COVID-19 patients, and it shows "substantial or complete" resistance to neutralizing antibodies in blood donated by COVID-19 survivors, the scientists reported on Tuesday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review.

Similarities between the South Africa variant and another variant identified in Brazil suggest the Brazilian variant will show similar resistance, they added. Liam Smeeth of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who was not involved in the study, noted that these were laboratory tests, and it would be unwise to extrapolate the findings to humans at this point.

"The data do raise the possibility that the protection gained from past infection with COVID-19 may be lower for re-infection with the South African variant," he said. "The data also suggest that the existing vaccines could be less effective against the South African variant." He called for large studies among populations where the variant is common.

