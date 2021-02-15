Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Serum Institute to Ship AstraZeneca Vaccine to Canada in 'Less Than a Month', Says Adar Poonawalla

Event Highlights 1.39 Lakh Active Cases

India to ship vaccine to Canada



Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with the vaccines, potentially easing shortages faced in the country. Canada has so far ordered vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Read More Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Serum Institute of India will ship the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada in less than one month, Serum's chief executive said on Monday. "As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I'm on it!" CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter, referring to a brand name for AstraZeneca's vaccine. India boasts of several vaccine manufacturing facilities and is fast emerging as a key supplier to the world. Canada, which has recorded more than 825,000 coronavirus cases and 21,000 deaths so far, does not yet have a vaccine manufacturing facility of its own and is reliant on foreign suppliers.Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with the vaccines, potentially easing shortages faced in the country. Canada has so far ordered vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Feb 15, 2021 14:24 (IST) 1.39 Lakh Active Cases | India’s total active caseload currently stands at 1.39 lakh (1,39,637) today. 33 States & UTs have reported less than 5,000 active cases in the last 24 hours. Tripura, Daman-Diu & Dadra-Nagar Haveli have only two active cases each. | India’s total active caseload currently stands at 1.39 lakh (1,39,637) today. 33 States & UTs have reported less than 5,000 active cases in the last 24 hours. Tripura, Daman-Diu & Dadra-Nagar Haveli have only two active cases each. Feb 15, 2021 14:23 (IST) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka cumulatively account for 76.5% of India’s total active Covid-19 cases. Kerala, Maharashtra together compose 74.72% of the total active cases. Feb 15, 2021 14:19 (IST) India to Ship Vaccine to Canada in 'Less than a Month' | The Serum Institute of India will ship the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada in less than one month, Serum’s chief executive said on Monday. “As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I’m on it!” CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter, referring to a brand name for AstraZeneca’s vaccine. | The Serum Institute of India will ship the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada in less than one month, Serum’s chief executive said on Monday. “As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I’m on it!” CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter, referring to a brand name for AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Feb 15, 2021 14:18 (IST) Puducherry region accounted for 16 of the fresh cases while Karaikal and Mahe regions reported two cases each. Yanam recorded nil cases. A total of 5,644 health care personnel and 309 front-line workers have been vaccinated in the UT since the launch of the drive last month. Feb 15, 2021 14:17 (IST) The COVID-19 tally in the union territory of Puducherry rose to 39,468 on Monday with the addition of 20 fresh cases, the Health department said. An 82-year old person, who had co-morbidities, succumbed to the coronavirus, taking the toll to 658. Feb 15, 2021 14:17 (IST) Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,36,262 on Monday as 88 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,911. Fifty-one new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 37 infections were detected during contact tracing

File photo of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.



Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, but the health minister said death and hospital admission numbers were still too high.



With nearly a quarter of the United Kingdom's population now inoculated with a first dose of a COVID vaccine in a little over two months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy.



"We've got to watch the data," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. "Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important."



"The question is a judgement of how quickly and safely, how quickly we can do that safely. That's the judgment that we're making this week, looking at the data, ahead of the prime minister setting out the roadmap, on the 22nd," he said.



The biggest and swiftest global vaccine rollout in history is seen as the best chance of exiting the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 2.4 million people, tipped the global economy into its worst peacetime slump since the Great Depression and upended normal life for billions.



Britain has vaccinated 15.062 million people with a first dose and 537,715 with a second dose, the fastest rollout per capita of any large country.