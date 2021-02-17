Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Lockdown Last Step, Says 'Saamana' as Mumbai's Chembur Gets New Covid-19 Rules; 103 Test +ve in Bengaluru Apartment After Party

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a mural of frontline workers amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas



The Covid-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,58,030 with the addition of 285 fresh cases, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, one more person died of COVID-19, raising the overall toll in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to 6,203, he said.



The Covid-19 mortality rate in the district now stands at 2.41 per cent, the official said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 3,290. So far, 2,48,537 patients have recovered from the viral infection in the district, taking the recovery rate to 96.32 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 45,538, while the death toll reached 1,202, a district official said.



Maharashtra and Kerala, which account for 72 per cent of the total coronavirus active cases in the country, have been asked to substantially increase RT-PCR testing, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said both these states have 61,550 and 37,383 active cases, respectively.



"This accounts for 72 per cent of the total active cases in the country," Bhushan said. Responding to a question on the reason behind more active cases in these two states, he said one of the reasons might be that the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down.



"Over a period of time, both in Maharashtra and in Kerala, the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down and there is a need to substantially increase RT-PCR tests; this is something we have shared with both the states," he said. NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said there is a need to keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour. "If we look at Kerala, the increase in the number of cases can be traced since the time of festivals. There is a scope to increase testing in both the states too and attempts to increase surveillance intensity must be made. We should keep maintaining vigil," he said.