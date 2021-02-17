News18»News»India»Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Lockdown Last Step, Says 'Saamana' as Mumbai's Chembur Gets New Covid-19 Rules; 103 Test +ve in Bengaluru Apartment After Party
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Lockdown Last Step, Says 'Saamana' as Mumbai's Chembur Gets New Covid-19 Rules; 103 Test +ve in Bengaluru Apartment After Party
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases has forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra government to mull fresh lockdown measures, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' today said that situation in the state "worrying and serious", and "though lockdown will be the last step, people should take all necessary precautions.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases has forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra government to mull fresh lockdown measures, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' today said that situation in the state "worrying and serious", and "though lockdown will be the last step, people should take all necessary precautions.
The ward office in M-West ward that covers Chembur has already started issuing new guidelines to societies and directed the hawkers to undergo Covid-19 tests as the area is clocking in the highest number of new Covid-19 cases. Reports said that civic officials also hinted at the possibility of "imposition of local lockdown measures" to control rising cases. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had also warned of a lockdown as she noted that most people travelling on trains did not wear masks. Amid the concerns, Maharashtra minister Rajendra Shingne tested positive for coronavirus.
23,261 More Vaccinated in Maha; 4,437 Get 2nd Dose | As many as 23,261 beneficiaries, including frontline workers, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, while 4,437 were administered the second dose, said the state government. The government has completed immunisation of 7,41,370 persons since January 16, when the inoculation drive against COVID-19 was launched in Maharashtra along with the rest of the country, an official statement said. The government has started administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Monday, which saw 4,679 healthcare workers receiving the second shot.
Feb 17, 2021 08:58 (IST)
Maharashtra Reports 3,663 New Coronavirus Cases | Maharashtra reported 3,663 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, continuing the trend of increase in cases in the last few days, a health official said. It also recorded 39 new fatalities. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there was no reason to panic but safety norms must be followed, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that if people did not follow social distancing and wear mask, another lockdown may follow. The caseload in the state reached 20,71,306 while death toll rose to 51,591, said a health official.
Feb 17, 2021 08:43 (IST)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: "40 out of the 210 students studying at Manjushree College of Nursing in Bengaluru have tested positive for Covid-19," N Manjunath Prasad, BBMP Commissioner said.
Feb 17, 2021 08:33 (IST)
Mumbai Daily Case Count Goes Up, Doubling Rates Down | With over 500 new cases being reported every day, Mumbai’s positivity rate is again on the rise, with senior BMC officials attributing it to the movement of people across the state and laxity in observance of Covid-safety protocol by citizens. A few doctors are calling this spike in the daily case count as a second wave, while civic health officials have maintained that it is too early to term it thus.
Feb 17, 2021 08:20 (IST)
Bangaluru Residential Complex Turns Covid-19 Hotspot After Party | An apartment complex here has become a Covid-19 hotspot with 103 people testing positive for the coronavirus as a fallout of a party held there early this month, Health officials said. A majority of infected people were young and asymptomatic and all have been home quarantined, they said, adding the entire multi-storied building has been disinfected. According to officials, as many as 45 people had attended a party in the apartment on February 6. A man and his wife, who attended the party, were the first to be found positive for the virus when they took the test to get certificates for travel outside the state.
Feb 17, 2021 08:05 (IST)
Ministry of health informed more than 88.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses administered. More than 1.3 lakh vaccine doses given till 6 pm on Tuesday; 56,048 healthcare workers received second dose of vaccine yesterday.
Over 87 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India | Over 87 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, the Union Health Ministry reportedly said. "We have administered over 87,40,000 vaccine doses. Out of this, 85,70,000 are first doses and over 1,70,000 are second doses. These numbers are increasing," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry. He added, "Active cases in the country are less than 1,40,000. Average daily deaths in the previous one week have also decreased to 93 and the cumulative positivity rate in the country is decreasing, as of now it is 5.27 per cent."
Feb 17, 2021 07:46 (IST)
23,261 More Vaccinated in Maha; 4,437 Get 2nd Dose | As many as 23,261 beneficiaries, including frontline workers, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, while 4,437 were administered the second dose, said the state government. The government has completed immunisation of 7,41,370 persons since January 16, when the inoculation drive against COVID-19 was launched in Maharashtra along with the rest of the country, an official statement said. The government has started administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Monday, which saw 4,679 healthcare workers receiving the second shot.
Feb 17, 2021 07:44 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 233 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,58,082, while three deaths pushed the toll to 3,841, a state health department official said. No new COVID-19 case was reported in 23 of the 52 districts in the state on Tuesday, he added. He said 221 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 2,52,385. "With 93 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 58,180 while that of Bhopal rose to 43,335 with the addition of 39 cases. Indore has so far reported 927 deaths and Bhopal 618. Bhopal has 537 active cases while Indore has 372," he added.
Feb 17, 2021 07:43 (IST)
Johnson & Johnson Seeks Vaccine Approval from European Union | The European Medicines Agency says it has received a request from Johnson & Johnson for its one-shot coronavirus vaccine to be authorised. In a statement on Tuesday, the Amsterdam-based medicines regulator for the European Union said it could issue an opinion by the middle of March provided that company data on the vaccine's efficacy, safety and quality are sufficiently comprehensive.
Feb 17, 2021 07:41 (IST)
Closing Borders to India Will Impact Economy: Singapore Minister | If Singapore closes its borders to travellers from India and Indonesia over COVID-19 fears, there will be widespread social and economic impact for Singaporeans, parliament was told Tuesday. Dr Koh Poh Koon, the Senior Minister of State for Health, told parliamentarians the repercussions could mean that many Singaporeans would not receive the keys to the housing units they bought, and families will have to consider finding alternative care arrangements for their loved ones because they will face delays in hiring foreign domestic workers as caregivers.
A man wearing a protective mask walks past a mural of frontline workers amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
The Covid-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,58,030 with the addition of 285 fresh cases, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, one more person died of COVID-19, raising the overall toll in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to 6,203, he said.
The Covid-19 mortality rate in the district now stands at 2.41 per cent, the official said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 3,290. So far, 2,48,537 patients have recovered from the viral infection in the district, taking the recovery rate to 96.32 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 45,538, while the death toll reached 1,202, a district official said.
Maharashtra and Kerala, which account for 72 per cent of the total coronavirus active cases in the country, have been asked to substantially increase RT-PCR testing, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said both these states have 61,550 and 37,383 active cases, respectively.
"This accounts for 72 per cent of the total active cases in the country," Bhushan said. Responding to a question on the reason behind more active cases in these two states, he said one of the reasons might be that the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down.
"Over a period of time, both in Maharashtra and in Kerala, the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down and there is a need to substantially increase RT-PCR tests; this is something we have shared with both the states," he said. NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said there is a need to keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour. "If we look at Kerala, the increase in the number of cases can be traced since the time of festivals. There is a scope to increase testing in both the states too and attempts to increase surveillance intensity must be made. We should keep maintaining vigil," he said.