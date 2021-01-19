News18 Logo

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: South Africa Stain of Covid-19 50% More Contagious, Say Experts; First Case Reported in Lakshadweep Islands

News18.com | January 19, 2021, 07:58 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A new variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa is more contagious than earlier versions, experts said on Monday, but there is no evidence that it is more deadly. The new variant is 50 percent more contagious, said epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim, co-chair of the health ministry's scientific committee. "There is no evidence the new Covid variant is more severe than the original variant," he added. The experts drew their conclusions about the variant -- now the dominant strain in South Africa -- from an analysis of data collected from the main infection clusters across the country.

With more than 1.3 million people infected, South Africa has recorded more cases than any other country on the continent and has also suffered more deaths, with 37,105 registered. The second wave of the virus has stretched South Africa's health system to its limits.
Jan 19, 2021 07:58 (IST)

More Than 30,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Administered in Bihar in Two Days | More than 30,000 people have received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first couple of days of inoculation in Bihar, where the coronavirus has claimed nearly 1,500 lives so far, the state health department said on Monday. According to a statement issued by the department, 18,122 "corona warriors" had been vaccinated on the inaugural day, while 14,745 received the jabs on Monday. The vaccination drive will be conducted in the state four days a week Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.Those who have been vaccinated shall be given a booster shot after 28 days, the statement said. Pregnant women and people known to have allergies were advised against taking the vccine. Till date, 25.89 lakh people have contracted the virus out of whom 25.39 lakh recovered, the statement said. The recovery rate of 98.08 per cent is far superior to the national average.

Jan 19, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Covid-19 Vaccination in Delhi: Further Dip in Turnout, Only 8 Get Jabs at AIIMS

Nearly 3,600 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday, a further dip in the figures compared to that on opening day of the immunisation drive, with sources saying just…

Jan 19, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Trump Lifts Travel Restrictions | Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Monday issued an executive order to lift travel restrictions on European countries and Brazil which his administration had imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Travel restrictions on several other countries including China and Iran remain in place. In an executive order, Trump said he is removing the restrictions applicable to the European Union, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Brazil, while leaving in place the restrictions applicable to China and Iran. A decision in this regard, he said, is being taken after the January 12 directive of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 for all air passengers arriving from a foreign country to the United States.

Jan 19, 2021 07:08 (IST)

WHO, China Could Have Acted More Quickly: Pandemic Response Probe

The World Health Organization and Beijing could have acted faster when Covid-19 first surfaced in China, a group investigating the global response has concluded.

Jan 19, 2021 07:02 (IST)

In a top-level meeting that took place on Monday at the health ministry, certain modalities of the export policy of the Indian government with regards to the Covid-19 vaccine were worked out. Sources privy to the discussions told News18, that Bharat Biotech will provide 8.1 lakh doses to Myanmar, Mongolia, Oman, Bahrain, Philippines, Maldives, Mauritius as a goodwill gesture. A meeting to discuss this was earlier held on January 15, where the National Expert Group On Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, the expert group on vaccines had spoken about the need to help other countries and ensure a grant in aid. The procurement, this meeting had decided, would be done by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Read more

Jan 19, 2021 07:01 (IST)

'World on Brink of Catastrophic Failure': WHO | The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers' profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and charging that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus kicked off the WHO’s week-long executive board meeting — virtually from its headquarters in Geneva — by lamenting that one poor country received a mere 25 vaccine doses while over 39 million doses have been administered in nearly 50 richer nations. “Just 25 doses have been given in one lowest income country -- not 25 million, not 25,000 -- just 25. I need to be blunt: The world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure,” Tedros said. He did not specify the country, but a WHO spokeswoman identified it as Guinea.

Jan 19, 2021 06:56 (IST)

3,81,305 Beneficiaries Received Covid-19 Vaccine, 580 Adverse Events Reported: Health Ministry

A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for coronavirus, even as 580 adverse events following immunization were reported in the country, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Jan 19, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Lakshadweep Islands Reports 1st Covid Case | The first COVID-19 case was reported in the Lakshadweep Islands on Monday, nearly an year after the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. The man, belonging to the India Reserve Batallion, had left for Kavaratti by ship from Kochi on January 3 and tested positive on Monday, official sources said. He is not a resident of the islands, they said. The case was reported two weeks after the Lakshadweep administration revised Standard Operating Procedures by doing away with mandatory quarantine guidelines for those arriving from Kochi. The islands had so far not reported a single positive COVID-19 case. Taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus, the administration has directed all those who had come in contact with him to go on quarantine, they said.

Jan 19, 2021 06:52 (IST)

Covid-19 Deaths Rise in US States | Coronavirus deaths are rising in nearly two-thirds of American states as a winter surge pushes the overall toll toward 400,000 amid warnings that a new, highly contagious variant is taking hold. As Americans observed a national holiday Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pleaded with federal authorities to curtail travel from countries where new variants are spreading. Referring to new versions detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil, Cuomo said: “Stop those people from coming here.... Why are you allowing people to fly into this country and then it’s too late?"

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man for a rapid antigen test at a base camp where pilgrims gather before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ranita Roy

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday said there had been a 23-percent fall in infections -- but that the number of hospital admissions was up by 18.3 percent on the previous week.

Dr Waasila Jassat, another member of the expert panel, said that even though admissions were up, the death rate from the virus in hospitals had not changed from the first wave of the virus.

It was the discovery by South African experts of the new variant -- known as 510Y.V2 -- that convinced the authorities to introduce new restrictions in December to slow its spread.

"The world has underestimated this virus," said another panel member, virologist Professor Alex Sigal, adding that it was evolving and adapting to humans.

Fears over the new variant helped convince some airlines to limit flights into and out of South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced the arrival of more 20 million doses of vaccine over the next six months.

Epidemiologist Abdool Karim said it was not yet known if the current vaccines would be effective against the new variant of the virus, though several studies were going on.

