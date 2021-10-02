Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Switzerland Offers Free Meal For Getting a Friend Jabbed With Covid Vaccine; US Surpasses Covid Death Tally of 700,000

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In a unique initiative, Swiss citizens who persuade their friends to get Covid-19 shots will be offered a free restaurant meal or cinema, under a scheme aimed at boosting the country’s low vaccination rate. As per reports, Switzerland has witnessed numerous anti-vaxxer protests and 42% of its 8.7 million population are not yet fully vaccinated which is relatively high by European standards. Announcing what he admitted was an unusual incentive scheme to bring that number down, Health Minister Alain Berset told a news conference in Bern: “The immunization rate …remains very low and this means we cannot end containment measures."

California will become the first state in the United States to impose the first Covid-19 vaccine mandate for school students, news agency AP reported on Friday. Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that the vaccine mandate won’t take effect for all children until the government has finished fully vetting the vaccine for two age groups 12 to 15 and 5 to 11.

Two people were found positive in Chandigarh and one in Mohali, while Panchkula once again reported no case, after achieving the milestone nine times in September

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 133 fresh coronavirus infections and one death on Friday. Of the total, 97 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 33 infections. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 138 with active positive cases reaching 1,339 which are four less than yesterday.

The United States reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone Friday, eclipsing 700,000 deaths from Covid-19 just as the surge from the delta variant is starting to slow down and give overwhelmed hospitals some relief.

India has decided to impose reciprocity on the United Kingdom nationals arriving in the country from the UK. All UK nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. They will also have to undertake pre-departure Covid-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel, again at the airport on arrival and then on day 8 after the arrival.

Karnataka reported 589 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,76,589 and the toll to 37,807. The day also saw 887 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,26,284. Of the new cases, 221 were reported from Bengaluru Urban even as the city saw 212 discharges and five deaths.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 89.67 Crore (89,67,51,334) today. More than 62 lakh (62,86,379) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With less than a week left for the 10-day annual Dasara celebrations to begin in Mysuru, the Karnataka state government is awaiting advice from the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) constituted to decide on the permissible limit of audience for cultural events to be held within the palace premises and for the Jumbo Savari (elephant procession).

