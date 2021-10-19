Live now
With the addition of 175 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 5,63,556, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,464, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,547, while the death toll has reached 3,281, another official said.
The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday. The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,642, he said. One more person recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,506. The union territory now has seven active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district of which the capital Port Blair is also a part. The other two districts – North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar – are COVID-19 free.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said. The administration has so far tested 5,80,274 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.32 per cent.
A total of 4,67,975 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, of which 2,92,248 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,75,727 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official added.
With severe criticism on the handling of the second Covid wave, which threatened to put a dent on the government’s image in the country as well as abroad, BJP office-bearers on Monday sat down and discussed strategies to counter it, using the support of the Indian diaspora and the huge bank of Covid volunteers it created during the pandemic, sources said.
According to a report in the Indian Express, during the day-long meeting of the national office-bearers, BJP president J P Nadda expressed confidence that the party will retain power in four states where Assembly elections will be held next year. Elections in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, and Congress-ruled Punjab, are scheduled to be held early next year.
The officer-bearers meeting was followed by a meeting of the party general secretaries.
Britain has repeatedly trumpeted its mass vaccination programme against Covid-19, hailing its early approval of jabs as a key part of the long struggle to return to normal life. But infection rates remain stubbornly high, contrasting sharply with its European neighbours and prompting fresh questions of the government.
For two weeks, the number of new cases has wavered between 35,000 and 40,000 a day, and on Monday nudged closer to 50,000 — the highest since the July peak of the “Delta” variant outbreak. The daily death count has often exceeded 100 since the summer, adding to an overall toll of more than 138,000, second only to Russia in Europe.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 241 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.90 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.61 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 241,098,699, 4,904,877 and 6,617,433,262, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 45,050,219 and 726,196, according to the CSSE.
Karnataka government has decided to permit Classes 1 to 5 to reopen from October 25, with strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures, state Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh announced on Monday.
He said that the decision has been taken as per the recommendation of the expert committee on Covid-19 and as per the wishes of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
“Another decision will be taken on November 1, to review the situation and to allow full functioning of classes,” he added.
The children will be trained for a week to create awareness on Covid appropriate behaviour by teachers. A parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory. There shall be screening for Covid-19 symptoms on entry.
Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,681 on Monday with the addition of 27 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said. The state’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,570, he said.
The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,922 after 9 people were discharged from hospitals, while 12 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.Chhattisgarh now has 189 active cases.
“Raipur district recorded 10 new cases, while Durg district recorded 4 cases. Two districts, including Bilaspur, saw 3 cases each. Korba district recorded 2 cases and five districts reported 1 infection each. No fresh cases were reported in 18 districts,” he said.With 19,708 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 13,421,955, the official said.
With 298 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Monday, the state’s overall infection tally has increased to 6,06,766, a health bulletin said. The death toll due to the disease rose to 5,957 with seven more fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours. The north-eastern state had registered 205 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday. The 298 new cases were detected out of 41,043 tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 0.73 per cent against 1.06 per cent on Sunday. Cumulative tests have surpassed two crores with the state having conducted 2,42,02,721 clinical examinations thus far for detecting COVID-19. Active cases in Assam increased by 25 in 24 hours. The number of coronavirus active cases in the state currently is 2,114, the bulletin said. Three persons died of the infection in Jorhat and one each in Golaghat, Kamrup Metro, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur districts in the last 24 hours. The current death rate is 0.98 per cent and the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other causes remains at 1,347.
The new cases detected during the day, include 103 from Kamrup Metro district, 34 from Jorhat, 17 from Kamrup Rural, and 14 from Lakhimpur. The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 5,97,348, including 266 in the last 24 hours. Over 1.97 crore vaccine doses were administered in the state so far. The bulletin said 66,60,199 people have received both doses.
A recent study, conducted by the researchers from the University of Copenhagen published in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, shows that analysis of a particular protein on the cell surface is likely to predict who is in danger of a serious infection caused by the virus, explains Assistant Professor Rajan Gogna, lead author of the new study.
According to an ANI report, Dr Rajan Gogna said, “Cells have a so-called fitness status, and by analyzing it we could predict hospitalization or death in COVID-19 patients, potentially making such a biomarker an earlier prediction tool, especially because it can be detected from the common nasal swap covid-19-tests.”
If the cell fitness status is poor, it indicates that the cell does not develop well, either because the cell is aged, lacks reliability, has an ill-functioning metabolism or is disease prone etc.
Over 76 per cent of Haryana’s population has COVID-19 antibodies, according to the third Sero survey, conducted by the state. An Indian Express report states that “Kurukshetra (85%) reported the highest number of people with Covid-19 antibodies, while only 64.2% in Faridabad had the antibodies.”
However, 14 per cent of samples taken in Faridabad were found inconclusive, and therefore the state authorities have decided to conduct the sero survey in Faridabad again.
“The survey’s findings further revealed that 75.3% of the male population had antibodies. The corresponding figure for the female population was 77.1%. Similarly, in children (6-9 years), antibodies were found in 69.8% of the samples, while 73.2% of older children (10-17 years) surveyed reported antibodies,” said the report.
As the country gears up for the milestone mark of 100 crore vaccines, in an interview with the Times of India, Arora ruled out any shortage of vaccines. He further claimed that more vaccines will be added shortly to the present range available in the country and pointed out that just as the current range of vaccines have controlled the severity of Covid-19 infection, the new ones available will also do the same, thereby preventing another massive outbreak.
There is no evidence of a new variant of SARS-CoV2 and presently there is no additional or public health concern regarding the delta sub-lineages, the INSACOG, a genome sequencing consortium, had said previously. In their bulletin dated September 20, the INSACOG said Delta continues to be the main variant of concern in India.
The second wave, driven by the Delta (variant), is continuing at low levels in some states and there is no evidence of a new variant, it said. Hospitals were overwhelmed and health infrastructure was severely stressed during the second wave of coronavirus in the country between March to May.
There is a small but steady increase in AY.1 since June 2021, which is being monitored, the INSACOG noted. AY.4 is the most frequently seen Delta sub-lineage in recent sequences from India, as well as globally, it said.
The INSACOG had also said that India has so far not seen Mu and C.1.2, the two new variants of SARS’CoV2, and the Delta variant and its sub-lineages continue to be the main variants in the country.
On Monday, India logged 13,596 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily rise in the last eight months or 230 days, the Health Ministry’s data showed. 166 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours.
