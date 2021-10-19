The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday. The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,642, he said. One more person recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,506. The union territory now has seven active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district of which the capital Port Blair is also a part. The other two districts – North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar – are COVID-19 free.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said. The administration has so far tested 5,80,274 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.32 per cent.

A total of 4,67,975 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, of which 2,92,248 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,75,727 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official added.