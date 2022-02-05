Omicron LIVE Updates: Third Wave Likely to Wane in Maha, Delhi & Bengal by Feb End, Says ICMR; At 678, India Records Highest Death Toll in Months

Read more

Friday,

Dr Panda told the Times of India that “the peak of cases encountered in these states will come down to the base level by the end of this month itself. An overall decline in Covid cases in the country is expected by March.” Epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya also told TOI that the third wave across the country was expected to end in the next three-four weeks. “With Omicron dominating 90% of the cases and Delta being only about 10%, the rise and fall in cases being witnessed is the trend across the world,” he said.

The US death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic surpassed 900,000 on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The toll had hit 800,000 dead in mid-December, just a month and a half ago. New cases linked to the Omicron variant are falling, but daily deaths are still rising, with an average of 2,400 now, according to government figures.

Meanwhile, out of the 693 fatalities recorded in Delhi between January 13 and February 3, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in only 23.5 per cent of the cases, according to official data. In 530 cases, the COVID-19 finding was incidental while in nine cases, the virus was detected among trauma patients. An analysis of the data showed that of the 693 deaths recorded during the period, the virus was the primary cause in 163 cases. In 530 fatalities, the finding of the virus was incidental as the patients had comorbidities and were ailing for long, according to officials.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.