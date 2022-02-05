Omicron LIVE Updates: Third Wave Likely to Wane in Maha, Delhi & Bengal by Feb End, Says ICMR; At 678, India Records Highest Death Toll in Months

Live now
Omicron LIVE Updates: The third wave of Covid was likely to wane by February-end in Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal, said Additional director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Samiran Panda. India reported the highest Covid-19 death toll during the third wave at 678 on Friday. This comes even as fresh cases declined steeply for the second day running. India reported over 1. 28 lakh new cases on Read More
The Delhi health department in a late night order on Friday said drivers travelling alone in cars will not be penalised for not wearing face masks. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, decided to exempt lone occupants of a vehicle from wearing face masks.The Delhi Epidemic Diseases, (Management of Covid-19) Regulations, 2020 was issued through a notification by the DDMA in 2020.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the Covid situation in the Union Territory in a series of meetings and said positive cases have declined, but there is no room for complacency. He said people must continue awareness campaigns across the Union Territory with active support of representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs). During the meeting, the to-date situation of the pandemic was discussed and top health officials presented Covid analysis’ based on various parameters. Sinha took district-wise assessment of vaccination coverage of 15-18 age group, besides the status of distribution of Sehat Golden health cards.
Goa reported 595 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 10 fresh deaths linked to the infection, the health department said, while the daily positivity rate stood at 15.98 per cent. With these additions, Goa’s caseload rose to 2,41,684, while the death toll increased to 3,727, a health department bulletin said. The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 15.98 per cent, up from 14.72 per cent on Thursday when the state had registered 618 coronavirus infections.
Bihar | Painless and Needleless ZYCOV-D Covid Vaccine launched in Patna
Three doses will be given at intervals of 28 days and 56 days. This program has been started at 3 vaccination centers. It is good for people who are afraid of needles: Civil surgeon Dr Vibha Singh (04.03) pic.twitter.com/bJ9JlidrZh
— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022
Experts in Mizoram believe that spread of the Omicron variant is behind the rapidly rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the state even though this is yet to be confirmed by genome sequencing. State nodal officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and official spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma, said that Omicron variant could be the reason for the high infection rate in Mizoram although genome sequencing to prove that Omicron variant has spread to this hilly border state is still awaited. Our main suspect behind the rapid increase in COVID-19 case is Omicron, as most patients developed symptoms of the new variant, he told PTI.
Of the 693 fatalities recorded in Delhi between January 13 and February 3, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in only 23.5 per cent of the cases, according to official data. In 530 cases, the COVID-19 finding was incidental while in nine cases, the virus was detected among trauma patients. An analysis of the data showed that of the 693 deaths recorded during the period, the virus was the primary cause in 163 cases. In 530 fatalities, the finding of the virus was incidental as the patients had comorbidities and were ailing for long, according to officials.
Dr Panda told the Times of India that “the peak of cases encountered in these states will come down to the base level by the end of this month itself. An overall decline in Covid cases in the country is expected by March.” Epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya also told TOI that the third wave across the country was expected to end in the next three-four weeks. “With Omicron dominating 90% of the cases and Delta being only about 10%, the rise and fall in cases being witnessed is the trend across the world,” he said.
The US death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic surpassed 900,000 on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The toll had hit 800,000 dead in mid-December, just a month and a half ago. New cases linked to the Omicron variant are falling, but daily deaths are still rising, with an average of 2,400 now, according to government figures.
