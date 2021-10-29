Coronavirus LIVE Updates: To Fight Global Inequity, Covid Plan Needs $23.4 Billion Over Next Year, Says WHO

Read more

The UN health body stated that delivering on its plan could help prevent at least five million potential additional deaths, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 104 crore on Thursday. More than 66 lakh (66,55,033) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

In Australia, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached Antarctica’s frozen shores. COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at Australia’s Casey research station in Antarctica, authorities said on Friday, allowing expeditioners to be inoculated before they journey back home to a country reopening to the world. Australia is gradually easing pandemic restrictions as it boosts vaccination levels after its southeast was rocked by a third wave of infections fuelled by the Delta variant.

