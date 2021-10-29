Coronavirus LIVE Updates: To Fight Global Inequity, Covid Plan Needs $23.4 Billion Over Next Year, Says WHO

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization said Thursday its plan to secure and deploy vaccines, tests, and treatments to combat the Covid-19 pandemic needed $23.4 billion over the next 12 months. Cash for the WHO’s Access to Covid Tools Accelerator — aimed at developing, producing, procuring, and distributing tools to tackle the pandemic, would help fight global inequity in the roll-out.Read More
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 104 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 66 lakh (66,55,033) vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday till 7 pm. According to the ministry, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night.
The UN health body stated that delivering on its plan could help prevent at least five million potential additional deaths, AFP reported.
Meanwhile, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 104 crore on Thursday. More than 66 lakh (66,55,033) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.
In Australia, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached Antarctica’s frozen shores. COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at Australia’s Casey research station in Antarctica, authorities said on Friday, allowing expeditioners to be inoculated before they journey back home to a country reopening to the world. Australia is gradually easing pandemic restrictions as it boosts vaccination levels after its southeast was rocked by a third wave of infections fuelled by the Delta variant.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.