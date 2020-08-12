Coronavirus LIVE Updates: UP Education Minister Suresh Khanna Tests Positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Another minister in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet today tested positive for the coronavirus. Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna tested positive for the infection. He had earlier tested negative after his samples were taken following a hospital visit in June.
The Travancore Devaswom Board today said it will allow devotees inside temples, keeping in mind coronavirus precautions. "Only five devotees will be allowed inside the temple at a time. People above 65 years and below 10 years will not be allowed. Devotees will collect 'prasadam' from outside the temple," said Travancore Devasowm Board President N Vasu.
The remarks come at a time when the infections are racing ahead with the country adding at least a lakh new cases every two days. It has logged more than 23 lakh cases and over 46,000 deaths so far…
Aug 12, 2020 4:45 pm (IST)
India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Soars Past 70%, Record 56,110 Recuperate in One Day | India's Covid-19 recovery rate soared past 70 per cent today with 16,39,599 people having recuperated from the disease so far in the country, while active cases comprise 27.64 pc of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said. The case fatality rate has further declined to 1.98 per cent, it said. The highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 are the result of the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardised clinical management of the critical patients based on holistic standard of care approach, the ministry said.
Aug 12, 2020 4:37 pm (IST)
Paris Marathon Cancelled After Coronavirus Hits Travel Plans | The Paris Marathon has been cancelled because of the coronavirus after repeated attempts to find a new date, organisers said today. The race was originally due to take place in April but was then moved to October. According to Associated Press, the organisers said they'd recently tried to rearrange the race for November but continuing travel restrictions made that unrealistic.
Aug 12, 2020 4:31 pm (IST)
UP Reports 4,475 New Covid-19 Cases, 54 Fresh Deaths | Uttar Pradesh reported today 4,475 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, while 54 more people died due to the infection. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,36,238 and fatalities at 2,230. He put the number of fresh cases in the past 24 hours at 4,583. On Tuesday, the state's Covid-19 tally was 1,31,763.
Aug 12, 2020 4:24 pm (IST)
India-Bhutan Border Trade via Bengal Suspended | Trade across the India-Bhutan border through Jaigaon in West Bengal's Alipurduar district was suspended after a lockdown was imposed to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Himalayan kingdom, an official said today. The border gates between India's Jaigaon and Bhutan's Phuentsholing were closed after the total lockdown came into force in the neighbouring country on Tuesday, an Alipurduar district official said.
Aug 12, 2020 4:17 pm (IST)
UP Minister Suresh Khanna Tests Covid-19 Positive | Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna has tested positive for Covid-19. Khanna was earlier tested negative for Covid-19 when his samples were taken following a hospital visit in Meerut on June 1.
Aug 12, 2020 4:13 pm (IST)
Delhi Reports 1,113 New Covid-19 Cases Today | According to a health bulletin issued by Delhi government, Delhi has reported 1,113 new Covid-19 cases, 1,021 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 14 deaths today. The total positive cases now stands at 1,48,504 including 1,33,405 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4153 deaths.
6,472 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,422 Rapid Antigen tests conducted today. Total number of tests done so far is 12,42,739 and 65407 tests per million have been conducted. Total number of containment zones as on date is 523: Government of Delhi https://t.co/4lHhUVGS0Y
National Hockey Camps to Resume on Aug 19 Despite 6 Covid-19 Cases | The training camps for India's national hockey teams will go ahead as scheduled from August 19 in Bengaluru despite half a dozen men's team players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, being hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. Both the men's and women's teams will resume training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) South Centre in Bengaluru.
Aug 12, 2020 3:54 pm (IST)
Singapore Reports Lowest Daily Covid-19 Case Count in 4 Months | Singapore today reported 42 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily infection count in over four months, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 55,395. Among the new cases, 11 are imported infections who were placed on stay-home notice, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). The majority of the new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.
Aug 12, 2020 3:52 pm (IST)
Travancore Devasowm Board Decides to Permit Devotees Inside Temples | "We have decided to permit devotees inside temples, following Covid-19 precautions. Only five devotees allowed inside the temple at a time. People above 65 years and below 10 years not allowed. Devotees will collect 'prasadam' from outside temple," ANI quoted Travancore Devasowm Board President N Vasu as saying.
We've decided to permit devotees inside temples, following #COVID19 precautions. Only 5 devotees allowed inside the temple at a time. People above 65 yrs & below 10 yrs not allowed. Devotees will collect 'prasadam' from outside temple: Travancore Devasowm Board President N Vasu pic.twitter.com/Dkg00ulkEJ
The CM also instructed Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna to visit Varanasi and Mirzapur to take stock of the situation.
Aug 12, 2020 3:40 pm (IST)
Punjab Govt Bans Health Departmental Transfers, Leave Till Sep 30 | "In view of the rising cases of coronavirus in Punjab, State Health & Family Welfare Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu has issued orders for complete ban on departmental transfers and leave till September 30, 2020, with immediate effect," ANI quoted Government of Punjab as saying.
Aug 12, 2020 3:37 pm (IST)
Covid-19 Patient Jumps off AIIMS Building in Chhattisgarh; Dies | A 65-year-old Covid-19 patient undergoing treatment at the AIIMS allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the second floor of the building in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said on Wednesday.
Aug 12, 2020 3:19 pm (IST)
Hospitals can levy charge on the 20 % beds as per their own policy. As far as 80 % of beds are concerned they are to be charged as per govt policy. Strict action will be taken if hospitals violate rules, he added.
Maharashtra: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) directed two COVID designated private hospitals to refund excess amount charged from patients. Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner says,"In these private hospitals, 80% of the beds are reserved as govt beds & 20% beds are their own." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/71kjj7tvjP
China Denounces US Health Chief's Criticism Over Virus as 'Political Show' | China said that US Health Secretary Alex Azar has performed the "worst in the world" in controlling the novel coronavirus, rejecting criticism of China made by Azar during a three-day trip to Taiwan this week. Azar attacked China's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday saying that if such an outbreak had emerged in Taiwan or the United States it could have been "snuffed out easily".
Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Rakesh K Mishra, said if people are 'lucky' then the Russian vaccine will work.
Aug 12, 2020 2:45 pm (IST)
France to Ramp Up Police Checks to Ensure People Follow Covid Restrictions | France will gradually ramp up police checks to ensure people wear face masks where it is mandatory and respect social distancing amidst a new surge of COVID-19 infections, the government’s spokesman said, Reuters reports.
Aug 12, 2020 2:33 pm (IST)
Israel To Examine Russia's Vaccine, Will Buy Only if it is Found 'Serious Product' | Israel will examine Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a “serious product”, Israel’s health minister said, according to a report by Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his was the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, after less than two months of human testing. His health minister on Wednesday dismissed allegations that the vaccine was unsafe.
Aug 12, 2020 2:29 pm (IST)
Singapore Reports 42 Fresh Cases | Singapore reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest daily count in about four and a half months, Reuters reports. The city-state went into a lockdown in mid-April after mass outbreaks in cramped migrant worker dormitories pushed its caseload to one of the highest in Asia.
Aug 12, 2020 2:21 pm (IST)
Plea in SC Seeks Commission for Inquiry Into Mismanagement of Covid-19 Pandemic | The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea which has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, for inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Aug 12, 2020 2:14 pm (IST)
Brussels Makes Face Masks Compulsory in All Public Spaces as Covid-19 Cases Spike | Wearing a face mask became compulsory on Wednesday in all public places in Brussels as the number of COVID-19 infections rose to a government alert level that puts the city among the worst affected in Europe. The Belgian capital, which hosts the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, recorded on average 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants daily over the last week.
Named after the Sputnik, the world’s first satellite launched into space by the Soviet Union, Russian President Putin claimed that the vaccine was
Aug 12, 2020 1:56 pm (IST)
As mnay as 39 new COVID-19 cases and 19 recovered cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the state to 3,536. This includes 1,200 active cases, 2,292 recoveries and 16 deaths till date.
Aug 12, 2020 1:32 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said allegations that Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine was unsafe were groundless and driven by competition, Reuters reports citing the Interfax news agency.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said Russia's COVID19 vaccine had not been sufficiently tested, adding the aim was to have a safe product rather than just being first to start…
Aug 12, 2020 1:09 pm (IST)
UK Economy Slumps 20% in Second Quarter, Unemployment Fears Mount | Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% between April and June when the coronavirus lockdown was tightest, the largest contraction reported by any major economy so far, with a wave of job losses set to hit later in 2020. Official figures published also showed the world's sixth-biggest economy entered a recession as it shrank for a second quarter in a row.
Aug 12, 2020 1:00 pm (IST)
Devotees offer prayers at a Krishna Temple in Ludhiana on the occasion of Janmashtami. Priest of the temple says, "Due to COVID-19 turnout of devotees is less this year. Priests of the temple will participate in the 'mangal abhishek' to avoid gathering of people."
Aug 12, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)
Science and Politics Tied Up in Global Race for Vaccine | Certainly, Russia is not alone in viewing a vaccine in this light. China, where the virus first emerged, has also raced to make progress on a vaccine. A state-owned Chinese company is boasting that its employees, including top executives, received experimental shots even before the government approved testing in people.
Aug 12, 2020 12:38 pm (IST)
Women Self-Help Groups In India Helped To Combat Covid-19
People wait in a queue to interact with their relatives through a video phone facility set up by a COVID- 19 help desk outside a hospital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
India's COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh today, with a single day increase of 60,963 cases, while the recoveries surged to 16,39,599, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 23,29,638, while the death toll climbed to 46,091 with 834 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8am showed. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. There are 6,43,948 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 27.64 per cent of the total caseload. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11 with 7,33,449 samples being tested on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump has announced a $1.5 billion contract with US biotech company Moderna for 100 million doses of an eventual coronavirus vaccine, the sixth such deal reached since May. "I'm pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Moderna to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidate," Trump said at a White House news conference. "The federal government will own these vaccine doses, we're buying them." "We're on track to rapidly produce 100 million doses as soon as the vaccine is approved, and up to 500 million shortly thereafter, so we'll have 600 million doses," he added. Moderna, in partnership with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), is conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of a vaccine candidate and manufacturing of vaccine doses will take place while the trials are underway. The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, is being co-developed by Moderna and the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is led by Dr Anthony Fauci.
Fauci has said researchers are unlikely to know the efficacy of the vaccine before the end of the year at the earliest. But Trump has said he hopes to have a vaccine before the November 3 presidential election. The latest contract brings the US government's total commitments to Moderna to $2.48 billion. The company, founded less than 10 years ago, has not previously developed a vaccine of any kind but preliminary results of the company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine have reportedly produced promising results. The Trump administration has allocated a total of at least $10.9 billion for the development and manufacturing of a coronavirus vaccine. It has already ordered 100 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Pfizer and Sanofi and 300 million from AstraZeneca.
Meanwhile, just seven weeks after bringing its first coronavirus wave under control, experts say Spain is once again in a "critical" situation with the worst infection rate in Western Europe. The country reported an average of 4,923 new daily cases of the respiratory disease during the last seven days, a higher amount than that of Britain, France, Germany and Italy combined, according to a tally compiled by AFP based on official figures. Spain counts 95 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 24 in France, 17 in Britain, 13 in Germany and just eight in Italy, the first country outside of China to be hit hard by the pandemic.
The spike has led a growing list of countries to impose restrictions on travel to Spain, which has nearly 323,000 confirmed cases of the disease, the highest number in Western Europe and 11th highest in the world. "It's a critical moment, we are right at a point where things can get better or worse," said Salvador Macip, an expert in health sciences at Catalonia's Open University who has written a book called "The Great Modern Plagues". "This means we have to pull out all the stops to curb outbreaks before they become more serious," he told AFP.
There are currently more than 500 outbreak clusters in Spain, according to the health ministry. The ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon acknowledged Monday that there are cases of community transmission in some places that are "not perfectly controlled" but he said they had "gradually subsided" in recent days.