Coronavirus LIVE Updates: UP Education Minister Suresh Khanna Tests Positive for Covid-19

People wait in a queue to interact with their relatives through a video phone facility set up by a COVID- 19 help desk outside a hospital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)



India's COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh today, with a single day increase of 60,963 cases, while the recoveries surged to 16,39,599, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 23,29,638, while the death toll climbed to 46,091 with 834 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8am showed. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. There are 6,43,948 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 27.64 per cent of the total caseload. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11 with 7,33,449 samples being tested on Tuesday.



President Donald Trump has announced a $1.5 billion contract with US biotech company Moderna for 100 million doses of an eventual coronavirus vaccine, the sixth such deal reached since May. "I'm pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Moderna to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidate," Trump said at a White House news conference. "The federal government will own these vaccine doses, we're buying them." "We're on track to rapidly produce 100 million doses as soon as the vaccine is approved, and up to 500 million shortly thereafter, so we'll have 600 million doses," he added. Moderna, in partnership with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), is conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of a vaccine candidate and manufacturing of vaccine doses will take place while the trials are underway. The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, is being co-developed by Moderna and the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is led by Dr Anthony Fauci.



Fauci has said researchers are unlikely to know the efficacy of the vaccine before the end of the year at the earliest. But Trump has said he hopes to have a vaccine before the November 3 presidential election. The latest contract brings the US government's total commitments to Moderna to $2.48 billion. The company, founded less than 10 years ago, has not previously developed a vaccine of any kind but preliminary results of the company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine have reportedly produced promising results. The Trump administration has allocated a total of at least $10.9 billion for the development and manufacturing of a coronavirus vaccine. It has already ordered 100 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Pfizer and Sanofi and 300 million from AstraZeneca.



Meanwhile, just seven weeks after bringing its first coronavirus wave under control, experts say Spain is once again in a "critical" situation with the worst infection rate in Western Europe. The country reported an average of 4,923 new daily cases of the respiratory disease during the last seven days, a higher amount than that of Britain, France, Germany and Italy combined, according to a tally compiled by AFP based on official figures. Spain counts 95 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 24 in France, 17 in Britain, 13 in Germany and just eight in Italy, the first country outside of China to be hit hard by the pandemic.



The spike has led a growing list of countries to impose restrictions on travel to Spain, which has nearly 323,000 confirmed cases of the disease, the highest number in Western Europe and 11th highest in the world. "It's a critical moment, we are right at a point where things can get better or worse," said Salvador Macip, an expert in health sciences at Catalonia's Open University who has written a book called "The Great Modern Plagues". "This means we have to pull out all the stops to curb outbreaks before they become more serious," he told AFP.



There are currently more than 500 outbreak clusters in Spain, according to the health ministry. The ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon acknowledged Monday that there are cases of community transmission in some places that are "not perfectly controlled" but he said they had "gradually subsided" in recent days.