Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump Hints at Covid-19 Vaccine by October as Biden Seeks Transparency; Global Death Toll Tops 8,90,000

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: United States President Donald Trump has hinted that a Covid-19 vaccine could be available much before the November 3 election, even as his political rival Joe Biden sought more transparency on the issue. “This could’ve taken two or three years, and instead it’s going to be -- going to be done in a very short period of time,” Trump said during a news conference. “Could even have it during the month of October,” Trump added, calling Biden’s doubts “political lies”. Trump’s comments came days after vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she would not take Trump's word on the safety and efficacy of an anti-virus vaccine, if one were ready before the US presidential vote.
Trump faces intense pressure to curb the contagion that has clouded his re-election prospects, sparking worries his administration could rush vaccine research to fit a political timetable. Biden also weighed in on Monday, saying he wanted transparency and scientific facts on any future vaccine. "I'm worried if we do have a really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it. So he's (Trump) undermining public confidence," Biden added. Trump, who is behind in national polls, fired back saying his rivals in the November 3 vote had both delivered "reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric." "It's so dangerous for our country what they say," Trump told a press conference. "The vaccine will be very safe and very effective."
Sep 8, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Covid-19 Cases in France Rise Again | The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France rose again compared with the previous day, as did the death toll, as the country battles to contain a likely second wave of the virus. The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen by 4,203 compared with the previous day to reach a total of 328,980, the French health ministry said.
Sep 8, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
New Zealand Reports Six New Covid-19 Cases | There were six new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand, with four of them spread by community transmission. All were linked to an existing outbreak in the largest city, Auckland. There were also two further new cases of the virus diagnosed in the quarantine facilities for travellers returning to New Zealand.
Sep 8, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd Says Coronavirus Vaccine Appears to be Safe for Older People | Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd said its coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to be safe for older people, according to preliminary results from an early to mid-stage trial, while the immune responses triggered by the vaccine were slightly weaker than younger adults, Reuters reports.
Senior WHO adviser Bruce Aylward told a briefing in Geneva that discussions were ongoing for India to be a part of WHO's global vaccine plan 'Covax'.
Sep 8, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
UK's Disabled, Poor Students Worst Affected Amid Pandemic: Survey | One in three UK university students were unable to access online learning during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to new research which suggests that disabled students and those from poorer backgrounds were worst affected. The survey, which was carried out in July by the National Union of Students (NUS), found that disruptions to studies arose from a lack of IT equipment and software, insufficient course materials, and poor internet connections.
Sep 8, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
India's Cycle Industry Faces Labor Shortage After Labourers Went Home Towns Due to Pandemic | Cycle industry is struggling with labour shortage as govt had sent labourers to home in special trains. The industry is working with 45% labour force and we demand that the govt makes arrangements to bring back labourers, said the Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of FICO, an industry group.
Punjab: Bicycle manufactures in Ludhiana say they are unable to fulfil demands as production is hampered due to labour shortage. "The industry is booming. If we get sufficient labour, we can overcome the loss suffered due to lockdown," says AS Bhogal of Bhogal Cycles. (07.09) pic.twitter.com/4VWo0aG3gH
Japan's Economy Shrinks More than Expected in Second Quarter Amid Pandemic | Japan's economy shrank more than initially estimated in the second quarter as capital expenditure took a hit from the coronavirus crisis, highlighting the challenge policymakers face in averting a deeper recession. Other data put that challenge in perspective, with household spending and wages falling in July as the broadening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic kept consumption frail even after lock-down measures were lifted in May.
Sep 8, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Spain Becomes First Country in Western Europe to Pass 5,00,000 Cases | Spain has become the first western European country to record more than half a million Covid-19 cases, logging a total of 525,549 infections as concerns also grow over the rise in cases in France and the UK.
Sep 8, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Global Deaths Pass 8,90,000-mark | The global coronavirus death toll has passed another milestone, exceeding 890,000, with 890,260 confirmed by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
A shot to protect against the virus that has killed more than 189,000 in the US and hobbled the world's largest economy has become another flashpoint ahead of polling day. News broke last week that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked states to sweep away red tape that could prevent a network of vaccine distribution centers being "fully operational by Nov 1, 2020." The president, after telling journalists to take off their anti-virus facemasks, also suggested again that a vaccine could be available before voters head to the polls. "We're going to have a vaccine very soon, maybe even before a very special date," Trump said.
Many public health officials and scientists have expressed concerns that the Food and Drug Administration is under pressure from the White House to approve a vaccine before Trump faces re-election on Nov. 3. Americans may be unwilling to receive a shot if they believe it was rushed to market based on the campaign timetable.