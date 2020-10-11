Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump 'No Longer a Transmission Risk' for Covid-19, Says White House Doctor; Brazil Death Toll Tops 1,50,000

Event Highlights Recoveries Surpass 60 Lakh

Trump is fever-free and his symptoms have "improved," Conley said, adding that he would continue to monitor the president as he "returns to an active schedule." Trump, who stayed in the hospital for three days before returning to the White House, has been pushing to jump back on the campaign trail. He trails his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, badly in the polls with less than a month before the election on November 3.

Read More Coronavirus LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, nine days after being stopped in his tracks by Covid-19, his physician said in a statement released late Saturday. "I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," the president's physician Sean Conley said in the statement. Conley, who has been accused of a lack of transparency with the public, said it had been 10 days since Trump first began showing symptoms of the new coronavirus. The president was hospitalized one day later, on October 2. Tests showed there was "no longer evidence of actively replicating virus," and that Trump's viral load was "decreasing," Conley continued -- though he did not state that the president is now Covid-free.Trump is fever-free and his symptoms have "improved," Conley said, adding that he would continue to monitor the president as he "returns to an active schedule." Trump, who stayed in the hospital for three days before returning to the White House, has been pushing to jump back on the campaign trail. He trails his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, badly in the polls with less than a month before the election on November 3. Oct 11, 2020 7:33 am (IST) Recoveries Surpass 60 Lakh | Recoveries in India cross 60-lakh mark. The five top States with maximum caseload (61% active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries: Union Ministry of Health. Oct 11, 2020 7:30 am (IST) Trump No Longer in Transmission Risk: Doctor | US President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, nine days after being stopped in his tracks by Covid-19, his physician said. "I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognised standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," the president's physician Sean Conley said in the statement. Conley, who has been accused of a lack of transparency with the public, said it had been 10 days since Trump first began showing symptoms of the new coronavirus. The president was hospitalised one day later, on October 2. Oct 11, 2020 7:28 am (IST) India Caseload Tops 70L | India's Covid-19 caseload sprints past the 70-lakh mark, while the total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. A PTI tally showed India's Covid-19 caseload at 70,43,143, death toll at 1,08,286 and recoveries at 60,66,031. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories. Oct 11, 2020 7:22 am (IST) UP Schools to Reopen from Oct 19 | The Uttar Pradesh government said schools for students of classes 9 to 12 will reopen from October 19, after remaining shut for over six months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools. Students will only be allowed to attend classes after furnishing written permission from their parents or guardians, the government said. After proper consideration by the government, it was decided that classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 of all boards outside containment zones will be resumed, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said in a statement. Oct 11, 2020 7:16 am (IST) 20 Patients Shifted from Hindu Rao | Twenty patients of the novel coronavirus at civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital were shifted to two Delhi government facilities on Saturday while three in the intensive care unit were retained, officials said. Seventeen were shifted to LNJP Hospital and three to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, a senior official said. Three patients in ICU have been retained at the civic hospital, the largest municipal hospital in Delhi.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder - RC2Q8J917HAX



Meanwhile, Brazil on Saturday passed the bleak marker of 150,000 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said, as the rate of coronavirus infections continues to slow in the South American country. The toll comes as Latin America and the Caribbean marked 10 million cases Saturday and more than 360,000 deaths. The region is the worst hit in terms of fatalities, according to official figures. With 212 million inhabitants, Brazil has accumulated the majority of the region's deaths: 150,198 from Covid-19 since the first fatality was recorded in March, and 5,082,637 infections, the ministry said.



It is the second highest national death toll in the world, after the United States, which has recorded more than 213,000 fatalities from Covid-19; and the third highest number of infections after the US and India. In Latin America, Brazil is followed by Colombia, with 894,300 cases and 27,495 deaths; Argentina with 871,455 cases and 23,225 deaths; and Peru with 843,355 cases and 33,158 deaths. Mexico, although it has fewer cases at 809,751, has suffered a high number of deaths -- the fourth highest in the world -- with the toll currently 83,507.



Brazil's tally has been falling slowly since it plateaued over the summer, which saw an average of around 1,000 deaths per day for two months. But experts say the fall is slow compared to countries in Europe and Asia, suggesting Brazil may still be in its first wave of the virus. "It's like coming down from the Himalayas to the Alps, that is, you're still on a mountain," Jose David Urbaez, a researcher with the Brazilian Society of Infectology, told AFP.



Even so, with more therapeutics available and awareness growing, health experts say the system is coping far better than it had. "I don't know if the worst is over because we don't know what's coming, but we've certainly had worse moments than this," Jaques Sztajnbok, head of the intensive care unit at the Emilio Ribas Institute in Sao Paulo, the state with the highest number of deaths from Covid, told AFP.



From the beginning, Brazil has faced the pandemic with its leaders divided. President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the disease from the start, despite contracting it himself, and insists on a return to normalcy to prevent economic collapse. In contrast, state governors and mayors applied social distancing measures at the start of the crisis -- though with the pandemic hitting the economy they have begun loosening the restrictions in recent months. "I think we are becoming numb with this situation. We hear so many bad things that we end up getting used to it," student Caio Gomes told AFP during a walk on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach.



Since it emerged in China late last year, the virus has killed more than one million worldwide, infected more than 36 million and forced millions more out of work as the pandemic batters the global economy.