Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump Says US on Way to ‘Very Big Comeback’ Even as Cases Approach 2 Million; Latin America Passes 70,000 Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The coronavirus has infected nearly two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 fatalities in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University Wednesday. The world's leading economic power is by far the country most affected by the pandemic, both in terms of the number of reported deaths -- 112,833 -- and the number of diagnosed cases, which stood at 1,999,313.The US continues to record around 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day, and is struggling to come down from that plateau as the level of infections wax and wane in different parts of the country.
Now that people are getting their jobs back and the stock market is booming after the crisis triggered by coronavirus, the United States is on its way to a "very big comeback", President Donald Trump has said. "We are on our way to a very big comeback," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. The US, he said, is doing well in "so many ways". "You see what's going on with NASDAQ. We just broke another record yesterday. Some good news came out of the Federal Reserve today, I think some very good news," the President said. "We're really doing a financial comeback. The jobs numbers were fantastic. Now we'll have some other job numbers come up over the next few weeks, and we'll see how that goes, but I think it's really good," Trump said.
Jun 11, 2020 9:17 am (IST)
US Covid-19 Cases Surpass 2 Million-mark | For Americans, coronavirus went from being a mysterious affliction that occurred in far-off lands to 1 Million confirmed cases in the US within 14 weeks. Now, just six weeks later, the US has broken through the grim milestone of 2 Million positive tests for Covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Jun 11, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
New Yorkers Adopt Pets to Deal With Coronavirus Stress | After the Animal Care Centers of NYC launched a social media campaign near the start of the pandemic to encourage New Yorkers to foster and adopt pets, Julia Lubbock, the shelter's foster supervisor, said the response was "unbelievable." "We got 3,000 within the first day and that rose to 5,000, 6,000 very, very quickly," Lubbock added.
Jun 11, 2020 9:02 am (IST)
SKorea Reports 45 New COVID Cases, Most in Seoul | South Korea is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19, all but two of them in the capital region, continuing a weekslong resurgence that health authorities fear could develop into a huge wave. The figures announced bring national totals to 11,947 cases and 276 deaths.
Jun 11, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
New Coronavirus Deaths in France Sharply Down, But Cases Rise | France's new death toll from COVID-19 was only one-third of the tally the day before but the total of new confirmed infections rose again, one month out of a strict lockdown.
Jun 11, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
Jun 11, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
Families of Covid Victims in Hard-hit Italian City Seek Judicial Probe | A group representing relatives of people who died of COVID-19 in Bergamo, one of Italy's hardest-hit cities, asked prosecutors to investigate possible criminal responsibility in the management of the pandemic.
Jun 11, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
South Korean Doctors Find Risk Factors for Severe Covid-19 Cases | South Korean doctors have found certain underlying conditions that may make some COVID-19 patients more severely affected by the disease, a professor at Yeungnam University Medical Center said. The findings could help doctors identify and prioritise high-risk patients at an early stage of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The decision to not make this public officially has affected messaging on the pandemic, limited testing strategies and has also allowed the government to justify the prolonged lockdown, experts said.
Jun 11, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
Nigeria Woman's Affair Minister Call For Law Enforcement As Rape Cases Surge Amid Lockdown | Nigeria’s women’s affairs minister, Pauline Tallen, has called on law enforcement to expedite rape cases, which spiked in the country during the coronavirus lockdown. Her call followed protests earlier this week over sexual violence in West Africa’s most populous nation, and a series of high-profile rapes.
Jun 11, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
UPADTE | Dr Sunil Kumar, President, Resident Doctors’ Association of Kasturba Hospital, Delhi, said "All resident doctors of the hospital haven't received their salaries for the last 3 months. As this is not the right time to go on a strike, so we've decided to tender mass resignations."
Jun 11, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Restaurants have resumed services in Ghaziabad following relaxations in lockdown norms. Sunil Kumar Tiwari, a restaurant manager says, "we are taking all precautionary measures. The seating arrangement has been made in such a manner that social distancing is maintained," reports ANI
Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases to over 32,000 the national capital, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 984.
Jun 11, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
US Deaths Could Reach 200,000 in September, Says Harvard Expert | The United States may see 200,000 deaths because of the coronavirus at some point in September, a leading expert said, reports CNN
Jun 11, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Jun 11, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
Disneyland Announces to Reopen Theme Park on July 17 | Disneyland has announced that it will reopen its theme park in California on July 17, nearly three months after shutting its gates to slow the spread of coronavirus. However, Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9, the company said, adding it will kick-off the phased reopening of its properties across the country.
Jun 11, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
No Pay No Work: Resident Doctors' Association Demand Pending Salaries
Jun 11, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Nagaland Reports One New Case; Tally Now 128 | Nagaland registered one fresh coronavirus positive case, taking the COVID-19 count in the state to 128, a health department official said.
Jun 11, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Australian Govt's $200 Purchase of Covid-19 Kits Lacked Transperancy: Audit | The Australian federal government’s $200m purchase of Covid-19 testing kits from Andrew Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation caught the their diagnostics industry by surprise, lacked transparency and came after a detailed audit showed there was “more than enough technology already in the field”, the sector’s peak body has claimed, Reports The Guardian.
Jun 11, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Trump to Hold Rally in Oklahoma, First Since Pandemic Began | Donald Trump will hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next Friday – his first since states began shutting down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 110,000 lives in the US.
Jun 11, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
Mexico’s health ministry reported a record 4,883 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 708 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 129,184 cases.
UPDATE | Latin America surpasses 70,000 deaths from novel coronavirus, AFP tally says.
Jun 11, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
Assam Reports 235 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Tally Rises to 3,285 | A coronavirus positive person died in Assam, taking the death toll due to the disease to six while 235 fresh cases were reported in the state as the tally climbed to 3,285, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
File photo: US President Donald Trump (Image: Reuters)
In Texas and North Carolina, there are currently more COVID-19 patients hospitalized than there were a month ago. With half a million tests performed per day, the country is the world champion in screening per capita. According to an average of 11 epidemiological models conducted by researchers at the University of Massachusetts, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the US is expected to approach 130,000 by July 4, Independence Day.
The coronavirus pandemic advanced steadily Wednesday through Latin America, where the death toll passed the grim milestone of 70,000 fatalities even as Europe planned to reopen its external borders to foreigners in July.
The Americas -- North and South -- remained the epicenter of the global health crisis, accounting for almost half the 412,926 deaths and 7.3 million infections worldwide, based on an AFP tally of figures released by national health ministries by 1900 GMT.
Brazil accounts for almost 40,000 -- or more than half -- of Latin America's total deaths, registering 1,274 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Even as the virus continued to cut a swath through the country, economic capital Sao Paulo began reopening shops on Wednesday as part of a gradual resumption of activity.
Shopping malls were set to reopen in a slew of cities on Thursday, the day before Brazilians celebrate Valentine's Day. Mexico, with nearly 15,000 COVID-19 deaths, and Peru, with almost 6,000 deaths from 208,000 cases, are also battling a deep surge.