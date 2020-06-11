Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump Says US on Way to ‘Very Big Comeback’ Even as Cases Approach 2 Million; Latin America Passes 70,000 Deaths

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The coronavirus has infected nearly two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 fatalities in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University Wednesday. The world's leading economic power is by far the country most affected by the pandemic, both in terms of the number of reported deaths -- 112,833 -- and the number of diagnosed cases, which stood at 1,999,313.The US continues to record around 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day, and is struggling to come down from that plateau as the level of infections wax and wane in different parts of the country.Now that people are getting their jobs back and the stock market is booming after the crisis triggered by coronavirus, the United States is on its way to a "very big comeback", President Donald Trump has said. "We are on our way to a very big comeback," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. The US, he said, is doing well in "so many ways". "You see what's going on with NASDAQ. We just broke another record yesterday. Some good news came out of the Federal Reserve today, I think some very good news," the President said. "We're really doing a financial comeback. The jobs numbers were fantastic. Now we'll have some other job numbers come up over the next few weeks, and we'll see how that goes, but I think it's really good," Trump said.