Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump Says US Leading World in Covid-19 Testing, India 2nd; Study Reports Evidence of Airborne Transmission

◕ US Leading World in COVID-19 Testing, India Second: Trump | US President Donald Trump said that the United States is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at the second position. Trump made these remarks while giving an update on his administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Replying to a question, Trump said the US is “leading the world" in terms of COVID-19 testing. "We're going to be over 50 million tests," he said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests)...," Trump said.

◕ Scientists have known for many months that the novel coronavirus can become suspended in microdroplets expelled by patients when they talk and breathe, but so far there was no proof that these tiny particles are infectious. However, a new study by scientists at the University of Nebraska that was uploaded to a medical preprint site this week has revealed for the first time that SARS-CoV-2 taken from microdroplets, defined as under five microns, can duplicate in lab conditions, news agency AFP reported.

◕ Seen here, a healthcare worker conducting a Covid-19 test on a patient while going house to house in the municipality of Tlahuac, one of the highly contagious zones of Mexico City.

◕ US Reports More Than 68,000 New Virus Cases in 24 Hours | The United States on Tuesday reported 68,524 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said in its real-time tally. The country, which is reeling hard under the onslaught of the pandemic, has now registered a total of 3,891,893 infections, the Baltimore-based university said on Wednesday.