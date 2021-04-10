Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees 1,45,384 New Cases; Uddhav's Noon Meeting May Bring 'More and Stricter' Restrictions in Maharashtra

READ | Maharashtra Govt to 'Review Holding Board Exams' Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
Amid rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government will soon take a call on holding board exams.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amid claims of vaccine shortage in Mumbai and state’s high caseload, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting in afternoon, which will be addressed by him through video-conferencing. Sources told News18 that the meeting is to discuss ‘imposition of stricter curbs’ across the state. Views of opposition leaders too would be taken into account, added a source.
In Pune, which has been recording steep rise in coronavirus cases, patients opting for home quarantine may soon have to give an undertaking stating that they will follow all isolation norms or pay Rs 25,000 as fine. According to a Times of India report, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is contemplating to make such an undertaking/bond mandatory. “If a patient leaves home and breaks the isolation rules, he/she will have to pay Rs 25,000. The patients will be monitored using different methods,” additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal was quoted as saying.
The report stated that legal experts and activists have slammed the Pune civic body’s move, saying it would do more harm than good during the pandemic. “If the order is meant to create psychological pressure on rule violators, then it can be understood. But this is a very impractical solution. It will have an adverse impact on the civic administration. If all those staying in home isolation revolt and demand institutional quarantine, will the PMC be able to accommodated them?” asked Vivek Velankar of Sajag Nagrik Manch, a citizens’ forum.
Telangana Reports About 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths | Telangana registered nearly 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spike this year, pushing the tally to over 3.24 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,752 with six more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 487, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 289 and Nizamabad 202, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 9.
6,176 New COVID-19 Cases in Thane District, 26 Deaths | The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 3,67,610 after 6,176 people tested positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday. Apart from these new cases that were reported on Friday, the virus also claimed the lives of 26 persons, which took death toll in the district to 6,664. The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 1.81 per cent, he added. So far, 3,09,349 patients have recuperated from the infection and the recovery rate stands at 84.15 per cent.
20 Andhra Students Test Positive for Covid-19 in Nainital | Twenty students from Andhra Pradesh tested positive for Covid in Uttarakhand’s Nainital on Friday while they were on a study tour. These students were staying in an Ashram in Bhimtal and were tested while they were entering Nainital. Twenty out of 24 students tested positive after government officials asked them to take in a ‘rapid antigen’ test for Covid-19.
The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like closure of private…
Share of Seriously Ill Patients in Hospitals 'Significantly Higher' | With the country under huge Covid surge exceeding the previous peak, the share of serious cases under hospitalization has also increased significantly as compared to the situation earlier in mig-August last year when the cases were rising rapidly. Around 4.5 percent of active cases this year are currently on oxygen support, while 2.3 percent of the cases are in ICU and 0.4 percent are on ventilator, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said during a group of Ministers’ Meeting on Friday.
Bengal Reports Record 3,648 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 8 More Fatalities | West Bengal on Friday reported 3,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 6,06,455, a health department bulletin said. The death toll climbed to 10,378 after eight more coronavirus fatalities were registered in the state, it said. While Kolkata accounted for six deaths, one fatality each was recorded in Howrah and Murshidabad. All eight fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said. Kolkata logged 987 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (884), Howrah (223), South 24 Parganas (214) and Hooghly (212) among other districts. West Bengal now has 18,603 active cases.
Rajasthan Has Insufficient Stock of COVID-19 Vaccine: CM Gehlot | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the number of COVID-19 doses available in the state is insufficient to carry on vaccination and due to this, inoculation will have to be stopped in many districts tomorrow. He also said that the Centre's claim of no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country is wrong and demanded that a status report on availability of doses be made public.
BMC Shuts Private Vaccination Centres in Mumbai Due to 'Insufficient Stocks' | The BMC said in a statement on Friday that private vaccination centres in Mumbai will be closed until Monday “due to inadequate availability of Covid-19 vaccine.” Vaccinations will, however, proceed as planned at all government and municipal hospitals. “Due to insufficient supply of Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination will not be available at the immunisation centres of private hospitals on April 10, 11 and 12, 2021,” the statement said.
The situation in Maharashtra is so grim that four days ago eight bodies of Covid-19 victims were cremated on one pyre due to shortage of space at a makeshift crematorium in Beed district.
Since residents had opposed the cremation of bodies of Covid-19 patients at crematoriums in Ambajogai town, local authorities had to identify another place away from there to perform the victims’ last rites and the space there was limited, a civic official said.
“As residents objected to the cremation of COVID-19 victims in the crematoriums which we currently have, we identified a separate space on Mandwa road, nearly two km away from the town,” Ambajogai Municipal Council’s chief officer Ashok Sabale was quoted by PTI. The new makeshift facility has limited space, he said.
“As a result, we had to set up one large pyre and cremate eight bodies on Tuesday. It was a big pyre and the bodies was kept at a certain distance from each other,” the official said. He said since the viral infection is growing and more deaths are likely, they are planning to expand the makeshift facility and make it waterproof before the monsoon season The official also said if people come forward to seek treatment at an early stage of the coronavirus infection, they can be saved.
