Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees 1,45,384 New Cases; Uddhav's Noon Meeting May Bring 'More and Stricter' Restrictions in Maharashtra

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amid claims of vaccine shortage in Mumbai and state’s high caseload, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting in afternoon, which will be addressed by him through video-conferencing. Sources told News18 that the meeting is to discuss ‘imposition of stricter curbs’ across the state. Views of opposition leaders too would be taken into account, added a source.

In Pune, which has been recording steep rise in coronavirus cases, patients opting for home quarantine may soon have to give an undertaking stating that they will follow all isolation norms or pay Rs 25,000 as fine. According to a Times of India report, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is contemplating to make such an undertaking/bond mandatory. “If a patient leaves home and breaks the isolation rules, he/she will have to pay Rs 25,000. The patients will be monitored using different methods,” additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal was quoted as saying.

The report stated that legal experts and activists have slammed the Pune civic body’s move, saying it would do more harm than good during the pandemic. “If the order is meant to create psychological pressure on rule violators, then it can be understood. But this is a very impractical solution. It will have an adverse impact on the civic administration. If all those staying in home isolation revolt and demand institutional quarantine, will the PMC be able to accommodated them?” asked Vivek Velankar of Sajag Nagrik Manch, a citizens’ forum.