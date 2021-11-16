Coronavirus LIVE Updates: UK Extends Booster Shots for People Over 40, India Resumes Quarantine-free Travel for Foreign Arrivals

Live now
The United Kingdom health authorities on Monday extended the rollout of the COVID-19 booster vaccine shots to all those aged 40 and over, from the current over-50s age cohort. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised the government that a third top-up dose should be offered to the wider age range six months after their second doses to to-up the immunity against the deadly virus. Read More
Tamil Nadu added 802 new Covid-19 infections including two returnees from the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, respectively, pushing the overall tally to 27,15,632, the health department said on Monday. As many as 12 people have succumbed to the virus, mounting the toll to 36,296, a medical bulletin said.
You may soon have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination or recent recovery, as the country becomes the latest in Europe to consider drastic steps to tackle a new surge in cases in the region. Germany registered yet another record rate of cases over the past week on Monday as more indoor gatherings due to cold weather and flatlining vaccination campaigns turn Europe once more into the pandemic epicentre.
Mumbai on Monday reported 184 new coronavirus cases and four fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,59,777 and the death toll to 16,296, a civic official said. For the second time in November, the daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below the 200-mark in the financial capital. On November 6, the city had reported 176 COVID-19 cases.
Hospitals in Slovakia, one of Europe’s least-vaccinated nations, have been filling up with coronavirus patients, with the northeastern region of Presov reporting almost no spare intensive care beds, authorities and hospitals said on Monday.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 686 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 19 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 66,24,986 and the toll to 1,40,602, an official said.
The JCVI, an independent expert committee that advises ministers on immunisation, also advised that all 16 and 17 year olds be given a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, at least 12 weeks after their first jabs. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that the National Health Service (NHS) in all four parts of the UK intend to follow the JCVI advice to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
India on Monday resumed quarantine-free entry for foreign travellers from 99 countries, which have agreed to a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with it, almost 20 months after restrictions were imposed due to COVID-19.
Travelers from these 99 countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands and Russia, which have been listed under “Category A”, have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal (newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel, apart from uploading a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, according to the revised Guidelines for International Arrivals released by the Union health ministry on November 11.
