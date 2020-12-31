Coronavirus LIVE Updates: More UK Returnees Test +ve for New Strain as India Denies Approval to Vaccines; States Issue New Year's Eve Rules

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Regulator Central Drug Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee that met yesterday rejected emergency use authorization
(EUA) sought by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for their Covid-19 vaccines. This comes amid increased number of people being tested positive and states stepping up testing. While two UK returnees in Uttar Pradesh were found to have contracted the new virus, scare remains in Delhi's neighbouring Gurugram where sample of a 22-year-old United Kingdom return was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the new variant after he tested positive.
In Mumbai, as many as 1,108 more air passengers arrived from European and West Asian countries, of which 322 were quarantined on Wednesday in the wake of a new COVID-19 strain being found in Britain, a senior civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said a total of 14 flights landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and West Asia in the last 24 hours.