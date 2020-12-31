Coronavirus LIVE Updates: More UK Returnees Test +ve for New Strain as India Denies Approval to Vaccines; States Issue New Year's Eve Rules

Dec 31, 2020 07:19 (IST)

Recoveries Continue to Outnumber New Covid Cases in Karnataka | With 1,217 patients discharged in a day, recoveries continued to outnumber 973 new Covid cases in Karnataka, according to the state's health bulletin on Wednesday.

"With 1,217 patients discharged in the day, recoveries rose to 8,94,834 till date, while 973 new cases on Tuesday increased the state's Covid tally to 9,18,544 so far, including 11,610 active cases," said the bulletin here.