Coronavirus LIVE Updates: More UK Returnees Test +ve for New Strain as India Denies Approval to Vaccines; States Issue New Year's Eve Rules

News18.com | December 31, 2020, 07:42 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Regulator Central Drug Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee that met yesterday rejected emergency use authorization (EUA) sought by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for their Covid-19 vaccines. This comes amid increased number of people being tested positive and states stepping up testing. While two UK returnees in Uttar Pradesh were found to have contracted the new virus, scare remains in Delhi's neighbouring Gurugram where sample of a 22-year-old United Kingdom return was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the new variant after he tested positive.

In Mumbai, as many as 1,108 more air passengers arrived from European and West Asian countries, of which 322 were quarantined on Wednesday in the wake of a new COVID-19 strain being found in Britain, a senior civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said a total of 14 flights landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and West Asia in the last 24 hours.
Dec 31, 2020 07:42 (IST)
Hindu-American Community Mobilises Efforts to Distribute Over 2,96,000 Pounds of Food Amid Covid-19 | As the COVID19 pandemic has impacted livelihoods and brought economic hardships for many, the Hindu-American community mobilised efforts to collect and distribute over 2,96,000 pounds of food across 26 states in the US. Over 175 organisations and individuals joined hands nationwide to collect food for pantries across the country amid the raging pandemic. Over two months, the organisations collectively donated 2,96,000 pounds of food to 199 pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters in 210 cities across 26 states under the 'Sewa Diwali' initiative, a statement said.
Dec 31, 2020 07:32 (IST)

Magh Mela Guidelines in UP | Uttar Pradesh government issues an order in light of Magh Mela amid the new strain of the coronavirus infection. "In order to control the spread of Covid-19, it is mandatory for devotees coming to the Magh Mela, Prayagraj and Sant Samagam, Mathura and other fairs to bring negative test report conducted within 5 days," the order says.

Dec 31, 2020 07:23 (IST)

New Year's Eve Guidelines in Kerala | Kerala Government has issued order prohibiting all public gatherings as part of New Year celebrations. All celebrations on New Year eve (December 31) should cease by 10pm.

Dec 31, 2020 07:19 (IST)

Recoveries Continue to Outnumber New Covid Cases in Karnataka | With 1,217 patients discharged in a day, recoveries continued to outnumber 973 new Covid cases in Karnataka, according to the state's health bulletin on Wednesday.

"With 1,217 patients discharged in the day, recoveries rose to 8,94,834 till date, while 973 new cases on Tuesday increased the state's Covid tally to 9,18,544 so far, including 11,610 active cases," said the bulletin here.

Dec 31, 2020 07:17 (IST)

McConnell Thwarts Trump Bid For $2,000 Coronavirus Economic Relief Checks | U.S. Senate leader Mitch McConnell dealt a likely death blow on Wednesday to President Donald Trump's bid to boost coronavirus aid to Americans, declining to schedule a swift Senate vote on a bill to raise relief checks to $2,000 frxom $600.

McConnell said on the Senate floor that a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which sought to meet fellow Republican Trump's demands for bigger checks, and has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate.

Dec 31, 2020 07:15 (IST)
New Coronavirus Strain: Delhi Govt Orders Setting Up of Isolation Facilities at 4 Private Hospitals | The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered setting up of isolation facilities at four private hospitals for those who travelled from or transited through the UK between November 25 and December 24 and tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus. India suspended all flights coming from the UK from the midnight of December 23 till January 7 following the detection of the mutated strain of the SARSCoV2 in that country. Authorities at Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket; Batra Hospital and Research Centre, Tughlakabad Institutional Area; Fortis Super Specialty Hospital, Vasant Kunj, and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital were directed to set up separate isolation units for such passengers on payment basis with immediate effect and follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Health Ministry.
Dec 31, 2020 07:14 (IST)

Traces of New Strain of Coronavirus Detected in Two People in UP | Traces of a new strain of coronavirus were found in two people from the state who recently returned from the United Kingdom, an Uttar Pradesh official said on Wednesday. The two cases were found in Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, and samples of their contacts are also being taken, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Tests of those returning from the United Kingdom after December 9 are continuing and till now around 2,500 samples have been sent to the labs, he said, adding that so far 10 people who returned from the UK have tested positive. 

Men walk past a mural of frontline workers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai on December 21, 2020. (REUTERS)

Of the 1,108 passengers who arrived in these flights, 322 were kept under institutional quarantine in city hotels, while 705 were sent to other states, he said. According to the official, 81 passengers were exempted from the mandatory institutional quarantine rule on various grounds.

The civic body of Mumbai on Sunday amended its earlier SOPs about institutional quarantine of passengers arriving from European countries, including Britain, and West Asia and aligned them with those framed by the Maharashtra government. As per the amended rule, travellers will have to stay in institutional quarantine for seven days and then a week in home isolation, instead of earlier 14-day institutional quarantine norm.

The new SOPs were implemented after Britain said it has detected a new variant of coronavirus which is said to be even more transmissible than the first one.

