Coronavirus LIVE Updates: UK Returnees Who Escaped Delhi Isolation and Reached Andhra Test +ve for New Strain

Meanwhile, in Delhi, two more contacts of people who were found infected with Covid-19 after returning from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the disease, officials said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of infected persons, including those who returned from the UK and their contacts, has gone up to 33, a Delhi government official said.

Read More Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The women, who returned from the United Kingdom to Delhi and later reached Andhra Pradesh by a special train after escaping from an isolation centre, have been tested positive for UK strain of coronavirus, said Katamneni Bhaskar, Commissioner of state health and family welfare department. Other states too have intensified testing, while passengers from Britain are particularly under scanner. PGIMER Chandigarh director Jagat Ram said they have sent 80 random sample for patients to National Institute of Virology in Pune. Tripura Minister Ratanlal Nath told reporters that a state resident from UK had tested positive and his sample has been sent to Pune to check for new strain. Dec 30, 2020 07:33 (IST) No Events Allowed in Lucknow During New Year Celebration | "It is necessary to follow all Covid-19 protocols. No events to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission during New Year celebration. Gathering of more than 100 people will not be allowed," Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate, Lucknow said. Dec 30, 2020 07:24 (IST) Pune Cops Help Sought to Trace UK Returnees | The Pune Municipal Corporation has sought the help of police to locate some of the UK returnees who are untraceable after reaching here, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said. A new variant of COVID-19 has been found in the UK and those coming back from the European country are supposed to be under the watch of health and civic officials. According to a senior district health official, 6 UK returnees (2 each from Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas) have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Dec 30, 2020 07:16 (IST) 33 in India Tested for New Coronavirus Strain | Out of the 33 infected persons, 11 were tested through RT-PCR tests at the IGI airport on their arrival from the UK. Nine other UK returnees were found positive in the Delhi government's district-level door-to-door contact and testing drive. The district-level teams contact those who had returned from the UK after November 25 and test them for the virus. Extensive contact tracing is also underway to identify and test those persons who came in their contact and have developed any symptoms, officials said. Out of over 13,000 passengers who landed at the IGI airport, around 1,400 have been identified as residents of Delhi. Dec 30, 2020 07:04 (IST) Two More Contacts of UK Returnees Test Covid-19 Positive | Two more contacts of people who were found infected with COVID-19 after returning from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the disease, officials said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of infected persons, including those who returned from the UK and their contacts, has gone up to 33, a Delhi government official said. "All the 33 persons admitted to a special facility in LNJP hospital were stable. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they were carrying the new UK strain or not," he said. Dec 30, 2020 07:00 (IST) Covaxin Can Work Against Mutated Coronavirus, Says Bharat Biotech Chairman | Covaxin, a vaccine candidate being developed by Bharat Biotech for COVID-19, can offer protection against mutations of coronavirus, Chairman and Managing Director of the city-based vaccine maker Krishna Ella said on Tuesday. He also said the company has approached regulatory authorities seeking approval for an emergency license to use the vaccine, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology and now undergoing phase 3 trials. Dec 30, 2020 06:58 (IST) Scientists Quell Concerns on New Covid-19 Variant | Standard defense mechanisms such as masks, sanitisation and physical distancing will work to contain the coronavirus strain detected in six people who came from the UK, scientists said on Tuesday, giving assurance that the mutant is not clinically more severe and there is no need to worry. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said six people who returned to India from the UK recently have tested positive for the new mutated variant called VUI-202012/01, sparking worries that India's fight against the disease has gotten more complex just as its daily COVID-19 count was falling.

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a mural of frontline workers amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas



The district-level teams contact those who had returned from the UK after November 25 and test them for the virus. Extensive contact tracing is also underway to identify and test those persons who came in their contact and have developed any symptoms, officials said. Out of over 13,000 passengers who landed at the IGI airport, around 1,400 have been identified as residents of Delhi. The list of passengers provided by the Bureau of Civil Aviation is being sorted and all the Delhi residents who returned from the UK are being contacted, they said.