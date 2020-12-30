Coronavirus LIVE Updates: UK Returnees Who Escaped Delhi Isolation and Reached Andhra Test +ve for New Strain

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The women, who returned from the United Kingdom to Delhi and later reached Andhra Pradesh by a special train after escaping from an isolation centre, have been tested positive for UK strain of coronavirus, said Katamneni Bhaskar, Commissioner of state health and family welfare department. Other states too have intensified testing, while passengers from Britain are particularly under scanner. PGIMER Chandigarh director Jagat Ram said they have sent 80 random sample for patients to National Institute of Virology in Pune. Tripura Minister Ratanlal Nath told reporters that a state resident from UK had tested positive and his sample has been sent to Pune to check for new strain.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, two more contacts of people who were found infected with Covid-19 after returning from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the disease, officials said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of infected persons, including those who returned from the UK and their contacts, has gone up to 33, a Delhi government official said.