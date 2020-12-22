Coronavirus LIVE Updates: New Covid-19 Variant Not Out of Control, Says WHO as Countries Close Borders, Step Up Alert

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain with a higher transmission rate is not yet out of control and can be contained using existing measures, the World Health Organization said on Monday. "We have had a much higher (contamination rate) at different points in this pandemic and we've got it under control," WHO's emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a press conference. "So this situation is not in that sense out of control. But it cannot be left to its own devices." British Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier claimed the new variant was "out of control", with British officials saying it was 70 percent more transmissible than the main strain. "The measures we currently have in place are the correct measures," Ryan said. "We need to do what we have been doing, we may just have to do it with a little more intensity and for a little longer to make sure we can bring this virus under control."
Roughly 30 countries shut their borders to people travelling from Britain or South Africa -- where another variant has emerged -- to stop any further spread. "In some senses, it means we have to work harder," Ryan said. "Even if the virus has become a little bit more efficient in spreading, the virus can be stopped."
US Sees Deadliest Week, one Person Died from Covid-19 Every 33 Seconds | In the United States last week, someone died from Covid-19 every 33 seconds. The disease claimed more than 18,000 lives in the seven days ended Dec. 20, up 6.7% from the prior week to hit another record high, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports. Despite pleas by health officials not to travel during the end-year holiday season, 3.2 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Dec 22, 2020 07:47 (IST)
Asian Stocks Slip as New Covid Strain Darkens Recovery Prospects | Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multi-year highs hit last week on renewed fears a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 that shut down much of Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery. Australian S&P/ASX 200 widened losses to be down 0.67%. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85%. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.21%. China's benchmark CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index both opened down 0.2%. "An escalation of European COVID-19 restrictions in response to fears around a new variant, which is supposed to be faster spreading, should, and did, of course, elicit a negative reaction from prices via the near-term global growth impact," said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi. "Illiquid conditions will persist through year-end, but dips like this could present more of an opportunity to fade than anything else," he said.
Dec 22, 2020 07:45 (IST)
India will ban all flights to and fro the United Kingdom from 23:59 hours on December 22. This comes hours after Hong Kong made a similar announcement, becoming the first city in Asia to announce such a halt after a new super-virulent strain of the novel coronavirus was identified in Britain. "Considering the prevailing situation in UK, Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours). This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently flights from India to UK shall stand temporarily suspended during above said period," the ministry of civil aviation tweeted. Read more
Dec 22, 2020 07:41 (IST)
New Covid-19 Strain: Cancellation of Flights from UK Will Impact Goa Tourism, Warns CM Sawant | Cancellation of flights connecting the UK and India will affect tourism in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. He also expressed apprehension that flights coming from some other countries might also be cancelled for a certain period. Earlier in the day, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that all flights connecting the UK and India will remain suspended from Wednesday till December 31 in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there. "The cancellation of flights coming from the UK will definitely have an impact on Goa's tourism, which is dependent for its revival on international tourists, mainly those coming from the UK and Russia," the chief minister told reporters.
US President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next…
Dec 22, 2020 07:16 (IST)
US Congress Moves Closer to Covid Relief as House Passes Funding Measure | The US Congress took another step toward passing an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill on Monday evening, when the House of Representatives approved the first of a pair of measures also intended to fund the government for another year. The House was set immediately to take up the second measure, which includes the COVID-19 aid package, as leaders of both chambers of Congress raced to pass the combined legislation in a marathon session. The House bill that would both jolt the pandemic-torn economy and fund the government was split into two parts to allow lawmakers to support or object to different segments. If both measures pass the House, the Senate will quickly consider it as a single package.
Dec 22, 2020 07:10 (IST)
Maharashtra Imposes Night Curfew in Cities, Quarantine for Europe Returnees as New Coronavirus Strain Raises Alarm | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state's cities as a precautionary measure starting Tuesday night. The development came after the CM held a contingency meeting to discuss the new mutation of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom. Night curfew from 11pm to 6am will be in place in cities from tomorrow night to January 5, lasting a total of 15 days, the state government has decided. Separate hospitals will be earmarked for those who are detected with the new strain, it was announced after Monday's meet. Read more
The Indian government today announced to temporarily suspend all flights originating from UK to India starting December 23.
Dec 22, 2020 06:58 (IST)
'Covid-19 Vaccine Will be Available in Month or Two': Athwale | Covid-19 vaccine will be available in a month or two. I gave the slogan 'corona go' on 20th February and now the cases are subsiding. It will remain for 6-7 months, ultimately it will have to go away: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
Dec 22, 2020 06:56 (IST)
Mumbai Issues Quarantine Guidelines for UK Arrivals | Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai issues quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom — On arrival, no RT-PCR test will be conducted. However, RT-PCR test will conduct during 5th to 7th days at the cost of the quarantined passengers. #Maharashtra
Dec 22, 2020 06:55 (IST)
Odisha Govt Fixes Cost of Rapid Antigen Test | Odisha Government has fixed the maximum cost for Rapid Antigen Test conducted by private laboratories at Rs 100 (inclusive GST) within the state.
Dec 22, 2020 06:54 (IST)
Air India Issues New Orders | Air India directs its crew laying at all domestic and international stations to remain isolated in their allocated rooms for the complete duration of stay in view of the new strain of coronavirus.
A person gestures towards a sign with a public health information message, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Meanwhile, the US said it is not yet certain whether the new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain is more contagious, but it is conducting studies to learn more. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor to the Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, added he expected that lab experiments would show the new strain would respond to existing vaccines and treatments. While several countries have shut their borders to Britain, Slaoui said it was possible the variant has long been prevalent in the United Kingdom -- but that scientists had not begun looking for it until now, creating the impression of a surge when they did.
"There is no hard evidence that this virus is actually more transmissible, (but) there is clear evidence that there is more of it in the population," the vaccine scientist and former pharmaceutical executive said. "It may be just seeding happened in the shadows and we're seeing now a surge, or maybe it has higher transmissibility." "What's clear is it's not more pathogenic," he continued, meaning it hasn't been shown to cause more severe disease.
On the question of contagiousness, in order to determine cause and effect, experiments would need to be carried out on animals in which they are co-housed and deliberately infected, he said. This would show the level of viral load required to infect another animal.
The National Institutes for Health (NIH) had begun lab studies on the variant to determine whether antibodies against the more dominant strain of Covid-19 will be effective against it, said Slaoui. "Which is very likely the expected outcome," he said.
The tests will use antibodies taken from recovered patients, antibodies raised by vaccines, and synthetic lab-made antibodies, and would take a few weeks to carry out.
Slaoui added he was optimistic that antibodies produced in response to Covid-19 vaccines would continue to be effective, because they bind to several "epitopes" or regions of the spike protein.
The spike protein is the three-dimensional surface molecule the virus uses to invade human cells, and is what gives the microbe its crown or "corona" like appearance. The chances that a single mutation would alter all these regions at once are "extremely low," he said.
But, he cautioned: "Whether someday, somewhere, a virus may turn out to escape the protective response produced by the vaccine is impossible to exclude, so we have to remain absolutely vigilant."
In related news, the NIH is also planning a clinical trial involving highly allergic individuals to see how they respond to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, said Slaoui. The move comes after several people across the US and Britain had allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine.