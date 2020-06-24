Coronavirus LIVE Updates: UN Chief Criticises Lack of Global Cooperation on Covid-19; North Mumbai New Cause for Concern With Rise in Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The United Nations chief criticised the total lack of international coordination in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and warned that the go-it-alone policy of many countries will not defeat the coronavirus. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview that what needs to be done is to make countries understand that by acting in isolation “they are creating the situation that is getting out of control and that global coordination is key”.
COVID-19 started in China, moved to Europe, then to North America and now to South America, Africa and India, he said, and some people are now talking about second waves coming at any moment. Yet, he said, “there is total lack of coordination among countries in the response to the COVID”.
Jun 24, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Worst of COVID-19 is Yet to Come in South Africa: Top Scientist | The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come in South Africa, warned top epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim in wake of the country's coronavirus tally crossing the 1 lakh-mark and death toll nearing 2,000.
Jun 24, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Cases Surge in Germany, Tally Rises to 191,449 | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 587 to 191,449, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 19 to 8,914, the tally showed.
Jun 24, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Jun 24, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Karnataka Revises Patient Discharge Policy | State government has come up with revised discharge policy guidelines wherein asymptomatic patients can be discharged 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19. There is no need for RT-PCR, CBNAAT, True-NAT test either before discharge. For mild to moderate symptomatic patients should remain in home quarantine for 14 days after discharge.
Jun 24, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
Pubs, Restaurants and Hotels to Reopen as England Eases Social Distancing | Prime Minister Boris Johnson said pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month, easing the coronavirus lockdown that has all but shut the economy. In other signs of a gradual return to normal life, hairdressers will open again along with tourist attractions.
Jun 24, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
ICMR To Test Employees For Anti-Bodies | Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has now asked hospitals and public sector units to start doing antibody testing on its employees.
Jun 24, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
Asian Stocks Under Pressure After Spike in Coronavirus Cases | Asian stocks were expected to come under pressure, as a spike in new coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment, although U.S. assurances that the China trade deal was intact and upbeat economic data provided some reasons for optimism.
Jun 24, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
New Zealand Records One New Case | New Zealand has recorded one new case of Covid-19, diagnosed in a traveller returning from abroad who remains in government-run isolation facilities. The country has reported 11 active cases, all in people returning to New Zealand.
Jun 24, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
UPDATE | Latin America and Caribbean pass 1,00,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports AFP news agency
Jun 24, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
English Teacer Forced to Sell Vegetables in Delhi | Wazir Singh, a contractual English teacher at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya has been selling vegetables to make ends meet as schools are closed due to COVID-19. He says, "I was working as a guest English teacher, we have not been paid since May 8. This is humiliating."
UNICEF: Effect of Lockdown on Children in India | COVID-19 lockdown in India has impacted education of over 247 million school children: UNICEF report.
Jun 24, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Cases in Himachal Pradesh | As many as 48 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the state's tally to 776, officials said on Tuesday.
Jun 24, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Delhi Coronavirus Tally | Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark on Tuesday with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301, authorities said.
Jun 24, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Noida District to Get 15,000 Antigen-based Test Kits | Gautam Buddh Nagar, one of the worst-hit districts by COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, will get 15,000 antigen-based testing kits, which will help in early tracking and containment of cases, and reduction of mortality rate, officials said on Tuesday.
Guterres said it's important to use that fact “to make countries understand that bringing them together, putting together their capacities, not only in fighting the pandemic in a coordinated way but in working together to have the treatments, testing mechanisms, the vaccines accessible to everybody, that this is the way we defeat the pandemic”.
The secretary-general said coordinating political, economic and social responses to the fallout from COVID-19 including job losses, increasing violence and human rights being violated will also help mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
From the start of the pandemic, Guterres has been trying to mobilize international action to address what he says is the biggest international challenge since World War II. He called for a global cease-fire to all conflicts on March 23 to tackle COVID-19 but the response has been very limited.
And his calls, and repeated calls by the World Health Organization chief, for international “solidarity” to fight against COVID-19 have not led to significant changes in nationalist approaches to dealing with the virus.
“I am frustrated, of course, with the lack of international cooperation at the present moment,” Guterres said, “but I hope that the new generations will be able to make things change in the future”. The secretary-general didn't single out any countries, but US President Donald Trump halted all funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the UN agency leading the fight against the pandemic of failing to respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control”over it.
Trump has pushed for the US economy to reopen as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many American states. About 2.3 million Americans have been infected by the virus and some 120,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic is also still on the rise in Brazil, where there are more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and almost 52,000 fatalities.
The country's response has faced criticism since March when President Jair Bolsonaro started defying social distancing recommendations.
Britain has the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe, at over 42,000, and the Conservative government has been sharply criticised for what many see as its slow, muddled response to fighting the pandemic.
“I think we need to promote humility,” Guterres said, “because it's only based on humility that we'll understand our opportunity, and understanding our opportunity we understand the need to have solidarity and unity.”
The secretary-general said he sees “an enormous movement of solidarity” in societies and communities, and more voices saying, for example, that a vaccine must be “a people's vaccine, not a vaccine in a commercial dispute among countries to make the rich benefit from it and the poor not”.
“So, when I listen to the voices of the youth, when I listen to the voices of civil society, I see there the seeds that hopefully will quantify in a much better coordination in the future around response to pandemics like this one,” Guterres said.