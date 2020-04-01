Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump Warns Americans of ‘Painful’ Weeks Ahead as US Projects 2,40,000 Deaths; Global Toll Crosses 42,000

Event Highlights 857, 957 Coronavirus Positive Cases Worldwide

In perhaps his most somber news conference to date about the pandemic, Trump, who has faced criticism for playing down the threat of the outbreak in its initial phases, urged the population to heed guidance to limit groups to no more than 10 people, work from home and not dine in restaurants or bars.

Apr 1, 2020 8:57 am (IST) Israel Approves Personal Data Collection to Combat Coronavirus | An Israeli parliamentary committee has approved the collection of personal data on citizens by domestic spy agencies, a controversial measure enacted for the purpose of battling the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in March, the government authorised the internal security agency Shin Bet to collect information from private cell phones to facilitate Israel's response to the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 4,800 people in the country. Earlier in March, the government authorised the internal security agency Shin Bet to collect information from private cell phones to facilitate Israel's response to the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 4,800 people in the country. Apr 1, 2020 8:46 am (IST) Andhra Pradesh Govt to Deliver Pensions to Over 58 Lakh Beneficiaries to Their Doorsteps | The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to distribute pensions to 58,44,240 beneficiaries using its 2.5 lakh volunteer force which successfully implemented two phases of door-to-door surveys. A wide range of people will benefit from the disbursement of the pension set to begin on April 1. Apr 1, 2020 8:41 am (IST) 50 People Who Had Attended Religious Gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz Sent to Quarantine in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur | The Jaunpur administration has quarantined about 50 people who attended a Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and returned to the district recently. Nizamuddin area in Delhi has turned into a new hotspot after a number of people who attended the Jamaat's gathering tested positive for coronavirus. Apr 1, 2020 8:36 am (IST) Saudi Urges Muslims to Defer Hajj Plans Amid Coronavirus Scare | Saudi Arabia's hajj minister has asked Muslims to temporarily defer preparations for the annual pilgrimage amid uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round "umrah" pilgrimage over fears of the new coronavirus spreading to Islam's holiest cities, an unprecedented move that raised uncertainty over the annual hajj. Saudi Arabia is scrambling to limit the spread of the disease at home. The kingdom's health ministry has reported 1,563 coronavirus infections and 10 deaths from the illness so far. Apr 1, 2020 8:32 am (IST) Total Count of Coronavirus Cases Reach 320 in Maharashtra, 18 New Cases Reported | 18 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total count to 320. 16 cases are reported in Mumbai, while two are reported in Pune. Apr 1, 2020 8:24 am (IST) Over 115 People from Pune Suspected to Have Attended Nizamuddin Markaz, Process of Tracing Underway | Over 115 people from Pune in Maharashtra are suspected to have attended Nizamuddin Markaz. Out of them, 30 people have been identified and sent for quarantine in Pune. The administration is in the process of identifying others. People from several parts of Maharashtra are being suspected to have attended the Markaz. The process of tracing them is underway. Apr 1, 2020 8:17 am (IST) US Headed for 'Tough', 'Painful' Two Weeks: Trump | The US is headed for a "tough two weeks", President Donald Trump has warned, advising people to be prepared for the "hard days" ahead, as the country fights the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that the White House projects could claim one to two lakh lives in the coming weeks. Trump's remarks came as Deborah Bix, a member of White House Task Force on coronavirus, based on a model from actual data from the ground, said the death toll in the US could be between 100,000 to 200,000, with the strict implementation of the existing mitigation measures including social distancing till April 30. Apr 1, 2020 8:12 am (IST) 857, 957 Coronavirus Positive Cases Worldwide, Death Toll Reaches 42, 139 | A total of 857, 957 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the world, while death toll has jumped to 42, 139, according to a tally kept by the Johns Hopkins University. Apr 1, 2020 8:03 am (IST) 75-Year-Old Man Dies in Mumbai Due to Coronavirus | A 75-year-old coronavirus positive man died in Mumbai last night. A total of 12 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra so far. Apr 1, 2020 7:51 am (IST) France Reports 499 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours | France yesterday reported its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,523. There are now 22,757 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with 5,565 of them in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily update. Apr 1, 2020 7:46 am (IST) COVID-19 is Worst Crisis Since World War II: UN Chief | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II, confronting a pandemic threatening people in every country, one that will bring a recession "that probably has no parallel in the recent past." There is also a risk that the combination of the disease and its economic impact will contribute to "enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict," the UN chief said at the launch of a report on the socioeconomic impacts of coronavirus on Tuesday. Apr 1, 2020 7:41 am (IST) US Death Toll Eclipses China's as Reinforcements Head to NYC | The US death toll from the coronavirus has climbed past 3,600, eclipsing China's official count, as hard-hit New York City rushed to bring in more medical professionals and ambulances and parked refrigerated morgue trucks on the streets to collect the dead, reports Associated Press. Apr 1, 2020 7:28 am (IST) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Speaks to EAM S Jaishankar Regarding Coordination of Efforts to Fight Coronavirus | US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone yesterday regarding coordination of efforts to respond to novel coronavirus. The Secretary highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between the United States, India, and other close partners and allies to combat this international crisis, including strengthening global pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing and supply chains. Pompeo also reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to work with India to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe. Apr 1, 2020 7:18 am (IST) US Coronavirus Deaths Set One-Day Record at 865 | US coronavirus deaths have set one-day record at 865, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, more than 800,000 people have been infected and over 40,000 have died, according to a tally kept by the University. Italy and Spain accounted for half the deaths, while the US had over 180,000 infections, with more dead than China's official toll of about 3,300. Apr 1, 2020 7:11 am (IST) Prominent Indian-Origin Virologist in South Africa Dies from Coronavirus | World-renowned virologist Gita Ramjee has become the first Indian-origin South African to have died after contracting the novel coronavirus that has killed five people in the country. Ramjee, a stellar vaccine scientist and an HIV prevention research leader, had returned from London a week ago but reportedly showed no symptoms of COVID-19. Ramjee, aged nearly 50 years, was the Clinical Trials Unit Principal Investigator and Unit Director of the HIV Prevention Research Unit of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) offices in Durban. Apr 1, 2020 7:08 am (IST) 13-Year-Old UK Boy Dies After Contracting COVID-19 | A 13-year-old British boy has died days after testing positive for coronavirus, hospital officials and his family have said, with relatives saying he had no underlying illnesses. The boy, who died Monday at King's College Hospital in London on Tuesday, is believed to be Britain's youngest confirmed death in the coronavirus pandemic, reports AFP.

Workers load a deceased person into a truck trailer where bodies are being stored outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, US. (Reuters)



"It's absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It's a matter of life and death," Trump said.



White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx displayed charts demonstrating data and modeling that showed an enormous jump in deaths to a range of 100,000 to 240,000 people from the virus in the coming months.



That figure was predicated on Americans following mitigation efforts. One of Birx's charts showed as many as 2.2 million people were projected to die without such measures, a statistic that prompted Trump to ditch a plan he articulated last week to get the US economy moving again by Easter on April 12.



The president said the next two weeks would be "very, very painful." The modeling showed the number of deaths across the nation would escalate and peak roughly around mid-April.



"We want Americans to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," Trump said, predicting light at the end of the tunnel after that.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who said previously that the pandemic could kill between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the United States, said all efforts were being made to make those numbers lower.



"We're doing everything we can," he said.



The federal guidelines, which now are in place through the end of April, include admonitions to avoid discretionary travel, not visit nursing homes, and practice good hygiene.



"There's no magic bullet. There's no magic vaccine or therapy. It's just behaviors: Each of our behaviors translating into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic over the next 30 days," Birx said.



Vice President Mike Pence said the mitigation efforts were having an impact. "We have reason to believe that it's working," Pence said of the guidelines. "Do not be discouraged."



Trump said he planned to remain at the White House for the most part over the next 30 days.



He added the White House was looking at a possible travel ban for Brazil.



After the White House earlier discouraged Americans from wearing masks if they were not sick, the president encouraged the practice on Tuesday, but said people should use scarves so as not to divert supplies from healthcare professionals.