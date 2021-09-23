Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US FDA Gives Nod to Booster Dose of Pfzier-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for 65 Plus, High-Risk Adults

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The US Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to allow for use of a single booster dose on Thursday. The booster shots will be administered to those aged 65 and adults at high risk. The allowed population will be inoculated at least six months after completion of the primary series.

“The FDA amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for a booster dose in certain populations such as health care workers, teachers and daycare staff, grocery workers, and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly said that international travel should be made easier through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates. In his video remarks at the Global COVID Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, Modi also said that India was ramping up the production capacity of existing vaccines and emphasised that the supply chains of raw materials must be kept open so that vaccine supplies to other countries can be resumed.

His remarks came on a day when the UK government issued an updated international travel advisory to include AstraZeneca Covishield among the eligible COVID-19 vaccine formulations but kept India out of the 18 countries on an approved vaccinations list. The fresh rules require Indians to follow rules set out for “non-vaccinated" travellers.

7:25 AM: US President Joe Biden addressed a Covid-19 summit of world leaders with a promise to donate a “historic" extra 500 million vaccines to countries struggling to overcome the pandemic.

7:10 AM: Assam registered four Covid-19 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 5817, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission, Assam.

