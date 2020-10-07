Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US FDA Guidelines Likely to Push Vaccine Authorisation Past Polls; Dabbawalas Allowed to Travel in Mumbai's Locals

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The US Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers on Tuesday it wants at least two months of safety data before authorising emergency use, a requirement that would likely push any US vaccine availability past the November 3 presidential election. A senior administration official confirmed to Reuters that the White House had approved the plan, which undercuts President Donald Trump's hopes of getting a vaccine before voters go to polls. In August, President Trump had said it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the November 3 election, a more optimistic forecast than timing put forth by his own White House health experts. Asked on the Geraldo Rivera radio program when a vaccine might be ready, "Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner." The development comes after President Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday, soon after it was known that their close aide Hope Hicks contracted the infection.
The US commander-in-chief has Covid-19 and the top military brass are isolating as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the national security establishment of the most powerful nation in the world. As Covid-19 breached the walls of the Pentagon, the Defense Department was quick to stress on Tuesday that there had been "no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of the US Armed Forces." President Donald Trump, custodian of the nuclear codes, tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was hospitalized for three days, returning to the White House on Monday. No sooner had Trump returned to work than the Pentagon announced that members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including General Mark Milley, the chairman, were self-quarantining.
Oct 7, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Top Trump Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive | Senior policy adviser to President Donald Trump Stephen Miller has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest in a string of officials caught up in the White House outbreak. Miller said, “Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for Covid-19 and am in quarantine”. Last week Miller shared an umbrella with Hope Hicks the day before she tested positive:
Trump checked out of hospital on Monday after four days of emergency treatment for Covid-19, pulling off his mask the moment he reached the White House and vowing to quickly get back on the campaign…
Oct 7, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Himchal BJP MLA Tests Positive, Warns of Legal Action Against those Claiming he 'Hid' Report | Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Surender Shourie said he tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2, a day before he was supposed to attend the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Banjar MLA said he was asymptomatic and got himself tested on the directions of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is responsible for the prime minister's security.
Oct 7, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Biden Against Second Debate if Trump Still Suffers from Covid-19 | Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden said he is against participating in his second debate with Donald Trump next week if the president still suffers from COVID-19. I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate, Biden, a former US vice-president, told reporters on his return from Gettysburg.
Oct 7, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Trump Criticises FDA Vaccine Rules | Calling the FDA rules “just another political hit job”, Donald Trump tweeted his frustration at new rules proposed by the US Food and Drug Administration designed to ensure that the coronavirus vaccine is rolled out only when safe – which would almost certainly mean the vaccine is launched after election day.
New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job! @SteveFDA
New Zealand Eliminates Domestic Spread of Coronavirus for Second Time | For the second time, New Zealand appears to have stamped out the domestic spread of Covid-19, with no active cases recorded in the community. The country recorded three new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, all diagnosed in travellers returning to New Zealand who remain in quarantine at government-run isolation facilities. Strict rules govern who can enter New Zealand and all travellers must stay in managed quarantine for two weeks, during which they are tested twice for the virus, The Guardian reported.
Meanwhile, in relief for Mumbai's Dabbawalas, (lunch-box carriers), the Maharashtra government permitted them to travel in local trains to deliver tiffins. They will be allowed in MMR to travel by local trains after procuring QR code passes from the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office. The city's famed tiffin suppliers were forced to suspend services in view of the coronavirus situation in the country. Notably, the Maharashtra government, had last month, extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till October 31, but also allowed hotels, restaurants and bars to operate from October 5 with restricted capacity. All trains originating and ending their journey in the state will be allowed to restart with immediate effect subject to coronavirus-related health protocols, said the state government's latest guidelines.