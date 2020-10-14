Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Firm Eli Lilly Suspends Phase 3 Trial of Lab-produced Antibody Treatment; World Bank Approves $12 Bn for Vaccines

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Two late-stage Covid-19 medical trials have been paused in the space of 24 hours over potential safety concerns, the latest setbacks to scientists in the long fight against the pandemic. US pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly on Tuesday suspended its Phase 3 trial of its lab-produced antibody treatment in hospitalised patients over an unspecified incident. A day earlier, the American pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson temporarily halted its Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. J&J's research head Mathai Mammen told investors Tuesday it was a "temporary pause" that could be unrelated to their drug.
It's not unusual for final stage clinical trials to hit a problem -- indeed, they are designed to scale up the number of participants to thousands or tens of thousands to tease out side effects that may be very rare. Last month, British firm AstraZeneca became the first in the world to announce a pause of its vaccine trials after one patient in Britain was diagnosed with an inflammatory condition affecting the spine. The trial was later resumed around the world but remains suspended in the US for reasons that are unclear. Doctor and scientist Eric Topol, who directs the Scripps Research Institute, tweeted that he was surprised to hear about the safety concern with Lilly's antibody treatment, because earlier stages didn't reveal any serious side effects. "Hopefully a brief pause and we'll get details quickly. Good to be cautious," he said.
Oct 14, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
Government has issued Covid-19 Guidelines to be followed during the upcoming festive season.
Mexico Reports 4,295 New Cases | Mexico has reported 4,295 new cases of Covid-19 and 475 more fatalities. The country has racked up 825,340 cases and 84,420 deaths.
Oct 14, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Economic Hardships Grip Australia Amid Pandemic | Australia might have an enviably low number of coronavirus cases, but that does not mean that the country is immune to economic hardship from the pandemic as news from South Australia shows. The historic West End brewery in Adelaide is to close after catering to thirsts for 160 years. Although the inner-city brewery had been operating under-capacity for some time, declining demand for draught beer in pubs during the pandemic was the final straw, according to its owners Lion.
Oct 14, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million & lowest deaths per million in the world. India's recoveries are the highest in the world, stated the Ministry of Health.
Oct 14, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
Trump's Handling of Covid-19 Pandemic 'Erratic' Just Like his Presidency: Biden | Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been "erratic" just like his presidency, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden has said, terming the US president's leadership as "chaotic and divisive" that has cost Americans far too much. The former vice president said Trump was playing games with people's lives and the only senior Donald Trump seems to care about is himself. "His handling of this pandemic has been erratic just like his presidency. And it has prevented Florida seniors and people all across the country from getting the relief that they need, Biden said.
Oct 14, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Stock Markets Down in Asia Pacific Region | Stock markets in Asia Pacific are down today after Wall Street took fright at the suspension of two treatments in the US – but not as much as first was feared. Sydney is off 0.1%, Tokyo about the same, and Shanghai has lost 0.46% and Hong Kong 0.23%.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on October 4 said that the Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine covering 20-25 crore people by July next year.
Oct 14, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Global Covid-19 Cases Pass 38 Million-mark | The number of infections worldwide has passed 38 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. There have now been 38,032,320 infections around the world since the virus emerged at the end of last year. Millions have recovered from the virus but 1,084,336 have died.
Oct 14, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Eli Lilly Pauses Trial of Antibody Treatment | The US drugmaker Eli Lilly has suspended its clinical trial of its Covid-19 antibody treatment because of a safety concern. The announcement comes one day after Johnson & Johnson said it was forced to pause a high-profile trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because a volunteer fell ill.The compnay does not yet know if that person was given the vaccine or a placebo. Lilly said earlier this month it was applying for emergency use authorization (EUA) for the antibody drug, LY-CoV555, for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 based on data from another clinical trial.
Oct 14, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
"Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB (data safety monitoring board) to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study," a spokesperson told AFP in a statement Tuesday. The study began in August across more than 50 sites in the United States, Denmark and Singapore with the aim of recruiting 10,000 people. Lab-produced antibody treatments have been making headlines recently after US President Donald Trump credited one therapy, developed by biotech firm Regeneron, with curing him of Covid-19.
Both Lilly and Regeneron last week applied to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorizations for their treatments. Monoclonal antibodies are a relatively new class of drugs that are best known for treating certain types of cancer and autoimmune disease. Human immune systems produce antibodies, which are infection-fighting proteins, and vaccines teach our bodies to be prepared to make the right ones for particular pathogens. The Covid-19 treatment studied in the paused trial was based on an effective antibody Lilly found in a recovered patient. The host immune cells that produce the antibodies can be cultured in a lab to produce the desired proteins en masse.
Lilly didn't disclose any details about the safety concern or how many people are affected. But generally speaking, mild side effects of intravenously administered therapies can include fevers, chills and fatigue, while moderate to severe infusions can cause chest pain and shortness of breath.
J&J, meanwhile, moved to buoy confidence in its vaccine. "It's not at all unusual for unexpected illnesses (to occur) in large studies over their duration," Mammen said in a conference call. "In some cases, serious adverse events... may have something or nothing to do with the drug or vaccine being investigated," he said. The final stage of J&J's trial had started recruiting participants in late September, with a goal of enrolling volunteers across more than 200 US and international locations. J&J is one of 11 organizations globally to begin a Phase 3 trial on a Covid-19 vaccine.
Washington has given the multinational about $1.45 billion in funding under Operation Warp Speed. The vaccine is based on a single dose of a cold-causing adenovirus, modified so that it can no longer replicate, combined with a part of the new coronavirus called the spike protein that it uses to invade human cells. J&J used the same technology in its Ebola vaccine, which received marketing approval from the European Commission in July. At close of trading, J&J was down 2.3 percent while Lilly was down 2.9 percent.
Meanwhile, the World Bank said Tuesday that it approved $12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatment. The financing "aims to support vaccination of up to a billion people," the bank said in a statement. The money is part of an overall World Bank Group (WBG) package of up to $160 billion through June 2021 designed to help developing countries battle the novel coronavirus pandemic. "This financing package helps signal to the research and pharmaceutical industry that citizens in developing countries also need access to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines," the statement read. "It will also provide financing and technical support so that developing countries can prepare for deploying vaccines at scale, in coordination with international partners."
Access to safe and effective vaccines "and strengthened delivery systems is key to alter the course of the pandemic and help countries experiencing catastrophic economic and fiscal impacts move toward a resilient recovery," World Bank Group President David Malpass said in the statement. The financing "will also support countries to access to Covid-19 tests and treatments, and expand immunization capacity to help health systems deploy the vaccines effectively," the statement added.