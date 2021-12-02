Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Reports First Omicron Case in California, Japan Confirms 2nd; WHO Expects More Data 'Within Days'

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The United States reported the first case of Omicron in California on Wednesday, in a fully vaccinated traveler who had recently returned from South Africa and was recovering from mild symptoms. With the increase in the number of infections, pressure is mounting on the government to review the limitations on public gatherings for unvaccinated people. Amid third wave fears, the World Health Read More
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday slammed travel bans targeting specific countries and regions imposed over the new Covid-19 variant as “unfair” and “ineffective.” “With a virus that is truly borderless, travel restrictions that isolate any one country or region are not only deeply unfair and punitive — they are ineffective,” Guterres said at a news conference, calling instead for increased testing for travelers.
Air travel should be banned between India and the countries where it (#OmicronVariant) is spreading. Otherwise, passengers from these countries come to India and spread it in the country: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (01.12.2021) pic.twitter.com/mKt2wwiAgV
South Africa’s new cases of coronavirus doubled in a day, mounting pressure on the government to review the limitations on public gatherings for unvaccinated people. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced Wednesday evening that the infections for the preceding 24 hours were 8,561, up from 4,373 a day earlier. Experts pointed out that the projection by leading epidemiologist Dr Salim Abdool Karim on Monday that South Africa was likely to have 10,000 cases daily by Sunday in the fourth wave would be reached by Thursday.
The WHO warned Wednesday that the world was creating toxic conditions for new Covid-19 variants like Omicron to emerge and then spread around the globe. The World Health Organization said the combination of low vaccination coverage across the planet, mixed with very low testing to track the virus, was a fertile breeding ground. The UN health agency stressed that measures to stop the globally-dominant Delta variant would also hinder Omicron.
Meanwhile, following the detection of the first case of Omicron in the US, White House, in a statement, has urged Americans to get Covid jabs and boosters as soon as possible. Top health official Anthony Fauci said authorities “knew it was just a matter of time” before the strain was found in the country, reminding Americans that vaccination, boosters and masking in indoor public settings remained the best way to stay protected.
Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the government is seeking booster shots for the frontline health workers as the third wave fears loom large. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he would speak to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Thursday about giving booster shots to healthcare workers and frontline workers in the state.
The Centre on Wednesday decided to postpone the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15 citing “evolving global scenario” in the wake of the Omicron threat. The government will announce a new date later. Announced by Aviation regulator DGCA, the new order, however, won’t affect the current flights that are operating as it is only for the complete resumption that has now been postponed.
