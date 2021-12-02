Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Reports First Omicron Case in California, Japan Confirms 2nd; WHO Expects More Data 'Within Days'

Read more

Organisation is expecting more Omicron data ‘within days’, its technical lead on COVID-19, Maria said.

Meanwhile, following the detection of the first case of Omicron in the US, White House, in a statement, has urged Americans to get Covid jabs and boosters as soon as possible. Top health official Anthony Fauci said authorities “knew it was just a matter of time” before the strain was found in the country, reminding Americans that vaccination, boosters and masking in indoor public settings remained the best way to stay protected.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the government is seeking booster shots for the frontline health workers as the third wave fears loom large. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he would speak to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Thursday about giving booster shots to healthcare workers and frontline workers in the state.

The Centre on Wednesday decided to postpone the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15 citing “evolving global scenario” in the wake of the Omicron threat. The government will announce a new date later. Announced by Aviation regulator DGCA, the new order, however, won’t affect the current flights that are operating as it is only for the complete resumption that has now been postponed.

