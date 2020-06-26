Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US 'Not Even Close' to Doing Enough to Fight Covid-19, Says Bill Gates; WHO Chief Calls for ‘New Normal’ After Pandemic

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said the fact that people are still dying in the US today shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic. He also expressed disappointment with what he called a lack of US leadership to tackle this virus globally, which has led to developing countries — such as Brazil and India — bearing the brunt of this disease. Gates also dismissed the White House's claim that an increase in case numbers is a direct result of an increase in testing, calling it "completely false."
"It's fair to say, you can find more cases when you do more testing, but the US is experiencing a rebound, even once you factor out the increased testing," Gates said during CNN's coronavirus town hall. Local officials, he said, have "gotten their act together on testing." Gates said testing capacity will continue to increase in the fall, and "that's good news." "But that's not the reason we're seeing these case increases," he said. "If you take the New York or the New York area out, in fact we're still very much in the thick of things."
Jun 26, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
US: China Using Covid-19 to Lash Out | Stating that China continues its premeditated military incursion along the border with India, a top American Senator has alleged that Beijing has used the COVID-19 pandemic to lash out in every direction.
Jun 26, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
UN: No Reason for Any Country to Include Coal in Recovery Plans | A week after India launched the auction process for coal blocks for commercial mining, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said there is no reason for any country to include coal in their COVID-19 recovery plans and investments should instead be made in non-polluting energy sources.
Jun 26, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Night Curfew Revised | Night curfew hours in Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar revised, to be imposed from 8 pm to 6 am. Those found without mask/spitting in public places to be penalised.Movement,except essential services, prohibited in containment zones: Meerut Divisional Commissioner.
The family members of over 50 people who were being treated in the state's Covid-exclusive hospital refused to take them back even after they were ready to be discharged.
Jun 26, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
SMEs and Larger Industries Can Start Manufacturing in K'taka | Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and larger industries can start manufacturing in Karnataka for the first three years without waiting for any government clearance, as mandated by the amended Industries Facilitation (Act) 2002, an official has said.
Jun 26, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Jun 26, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Repatriations Under 'Vande Bharat Mission' | Over 3.6 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad after the government launched the ''Vande Bharat'' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
Jun 26, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Odisha to Conduct Sero Survey | The Odisha government on Thursday decided to launch serology survey to ascertain the immune strength among people against COVID-19, even as the state's coronavirus tally increased to 5,962 with the detection of 210 more cases, a top official said here.
Jun 26, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
4 Arrested in Noida for Lockdown Violations | Four people were arrested and owners of 636 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.
Jun 26, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
WHO on Coronavirus Situation | The COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding in Europe, but getting worse globally with the number of infections expected to reach 10 million next week and the number of deaths 500,000, the head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Jun 26, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
DU Members Want Online Open Book Exams Scrapped | The academic and executive council members of the Delhi University on Thursday wrote to the vice chancellor asking him to scrap the online open book exams.
Jun 26, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
117 of Mumbai Fire Brigade Test Positive | A total of 117 personnel of Mumbai Fire Brigade have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) as of June 25, of which 80 have been discharged and 8 have succumbed to the virus: Mumbai Fire Brigade.
Jun 26, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Mumbai Police Sets up Quarantine Centres for Personnel | Mumbai police have set up 3 coronavirus (Covid-19) quarantine centres dedicated for our personnel. They are located at Kole Kalyan, Marol and Marine Drive. The three centres have a combined capacity of around 1,000 beds, said Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok.
Jun 26, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Begum Bazaar in Telangana to be Locked Down | Telangana: Begum Bazar market in Hyderabad to implement a 1-week lockdown from June 28 in view of coronavirus (Covid-19). LN Rathi, President, Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association says, "We took this decision voluntarily to save our shopkeepers, staff and local people from infection".
Jun 26, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
Mexico Surpasses 25,000 Deaths | Mexico has surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths and 2,00,000 cases: AFP news agency.
The United States on Thursday battled a resurgence of coronavirus cases in a number of states including Texas, while the World Health Organization warned that several European countries were also facing dangerous upticks. The pandemic -- which has claimed more than 480,000 lives around the world -- continued to pummel Latin America. Brazil, the hardest-hit country in the region, had close to 55,000 deaths and 1.2 million infections, while Mexico on Thursday surpassed 25,000 fatalities. In the United States, after hitting a two-month plateau, the rate of new cases is now soaring in the south and west, with the confirmed infection rate nearing levels last seen in April.
The United States recorded 37,667 cases and 692 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, with nearly 122,000 lives lost overall -- by far the highest toll in the world.