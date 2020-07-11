Coronavirus LIVE Updates: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Warns Against Rising Cases in Kerala, Says Time to Flatten Curve Again; US Sees Nearly 69,000 Cases in 24 Hrs

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: New cases of Covid-19 rose by nearly 69,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co. stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit Florida. A total of eight US states - Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin - also reached records for single-day infections. In Texas, another hot zone, Governor Greg Abbott warned on Friday he may have to impose new clampdowns if the state cannot stem its record-setting caseloads and hospitalizations through masks and social distancing. "If we don't adopt this best practice it could lead to a shutdown of business," the Republican governor told local KLBK-TV in Lubbock, adding it was the last thing he wanted.
California announced on Friday the state will release up to 8,000 inmates early from prisons to slow the spread of COVID-19 inside the facilities. At San Quentin State Prison, outside San Francisco, half of the facility's roughly 3,300 prisoners have tested positive for the virus. The Walt Disney Co. said the theme parks in Orlando would open on Saturday to a limited number of guests who along with employees would be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. The park also cancelled parades, firework displays and events that typically draw crowds.
Jul 11, 2020 9:17 am (IST)
Kerala CM Warns against Rising Cases | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says cases in the state are rising again and urges citizens not to abandon fight against Covid-19. The curve had been flattened once and together we can do it again, he says.
#COVID19 cases are rising again. Now is not the time to abandon our fight. We have sacrificed much. We have flattened the curve once. Together, we are going to do it again.
Streets in Prayagraj wear a deserted look. Police barricading in some locations as UP govt has imposed lockdown in the state from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13.
Prayagraj: Streets in the city wear a deserted look, Police barricading in some locations as UP govt has imposed lockdown in the state from 10 pm on July 10th to 5 am on July 13th. All offices, markets and commercial establishments to remain closed, essential services allowed.
Germany's Confirmed Cases Rise by 378 to 198,556 | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 378 to 198,556, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by six to 9,060, the tally showed.
Jul 11, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
China Suspends Imports of Ecuador Shrimp on Coronavirus Risk | China said it was suspending imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers after detecting coronavirus in recent shipments. China's customs authority said samples from shipments from Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila SA, had produced six positive results. However, tests on the frozen shrimp and inner packaging were negative.
Jul 11, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Drug Regulator Okays Psoriasis Injection for Limited Use in Treating Covid-19 Patients | India's drug regulator has approved Itolizumab, used to cure skin ailment psoriasis, for restricted emergency use on COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials said.
Jul 11, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
UPDATE | Australia’s drugs regulator has granted provisional approval for the drug remdesivir to be used as the first treatment option for Covid-19. Australia is one of the first regulators to authorise the use of remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19, following on from recent approvals in European Union, Japan, and Singapore
Jul 11, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
1,500 Indians to be Repatriated from South Africa | Around 1,500 Indians, who were stranded in South Africa due to coronavirus-related restrictions, will be repatriated on Sunday. This will be the second repatriation flight arranged by the India Club, an ethnic, socio-cultural group.
Jul 11, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
Jul 11, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
Global Update | More than 12.5 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, and more than 559,000 have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. More than 6.8 million patients have recovered.
Jul 11, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
Pandemic Exposes Scientific Rift Over Proving When Germs are Airborne | The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century - to the very origins of germ theory. The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that the novel coronavirus can spread through tiny droplets floating in the air, a nod to more than 200 experts in aerosol science who publicly complained that the UN agency had failed to warn the public about this risk.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Climate Change met for the first time today since the lockdown due to COVID-19 was enforced on March 25.
Jul 11, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Police personnel in Varanasi checking IDs of people as they move about for their daily chores. Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in the state from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on 13th July.
Jul 11, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Says Vaccine May Be 2.5 Years Away | Former prime minister of New Zealand Helen Clark has been told a vaccine for Covid-19 may be years away. "This isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. I am told by informed sources in Geneva that it will be at least two-and-a-half years until there could be a widely available vaccine – at least. I’ve made it clear in accepting it that it will be virtual for the foreseeable future – which could be quite a long time.”
Jul 11, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Jul 11, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Unexplained Pneumonia in Kazakhstan 'Likely to be Covid-19' | Dr Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, said the agency believes an unexplained pneumonia outbreak in Kazakhstan is likely due to the coronavirus. "We're looking at the actual testing and the quality of testing to make sure that there haven't been false negative tests for some of those other pneumonias that are provisionally tested negative", Ryan told Al Jazeera.
Jul 11, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Police Deployed in Uttar Pradesh As Lockdown to Contain Covid-19 Begins | Police personnel deployed in cities as Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in the state starting July 10, 10 pm till July 13, 5 am. IDs of people are being checked, while all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. All essential services allowed.
Jul 11, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
UPDATE | Queensland, Australia, has two new overseas-acquired cases of Covid-19, bringing the total cases there since the epidemic began to 1,070. Both cases recently returned from overseas and have been in isolation since arrival.
Jul 11, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
US Welcomes World Health Organization’s Probe Into Origins of Virus | US ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Bremberg, told reporters in Geneva that he welcomes the World Health Organization’s probe into the origins of the novel coronavirus in China. “We view the scientific investigation as a necessary step to having a complete and transparent understanding of how this virus has spread throughout the world,” Bremberg said.
Jul 11, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
936 New Covid-19 Cases in Assam, Eight More Die | Eight more people, including a policeman, died due to COVID-19 in Assam, while the state's infection tally crossed 15,000-mark with 936 more people testing positive, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Jul 11, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
216 Covid-19 Cases in Victoria, Australia | The premier of the state of Victoria, Australia, has announced 216 new cases of Covid-19 and one death as the state grapples with a second wave of the virus as the rest of the country has the virus largely contained.
Jul 11, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
California to Release 8,000 Prisoners to Slow Pandemic | The US state of California will release up to 8,000 inmates early from state prisons to slow the spread of COVID-19 inside premises.
Jul 11, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
UPDATE | Iraqi legislator Ghida Kambash died after contracting the novel coronavirus, becoming the first member of Iraq's parliament to succumb to the virus as its spreads across the country.
Jul 11, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
Brazil Surpasses 70,000 Coronavirus Deaths, Says Official | Brazil exceeded 70,000 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the health ministry said, though the number of daily fatalities appears to be stabilizing. The ministry said there had been 45,000 new infections and 1,200 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the totals to 1.8 million cases and 70,400 deaths, Al Jazeera reports.
Jul 11, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Most Adults Infected with COVID-19 in South Africa are Asymptomatic Cases | Of all adults infected with COVID-19 in South Africa, 50 to 66 per cent are asymptomatic cases, with many infections going undetected, a health official has claimed. The coronavirus has claimed 3,860 lives in South Africa with over 2,50,000 confirmed cases.
Jul 11, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
US Sets Record for New COVID Cases Third Day In Row at Nearly 69,000 | New cases of COVID-19 rose by nearly 69,000 across the United States, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day. A total of eight U.S. states - Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin - also reached records for single-day infections.
Disney's chief medical officer said earlier this week she believed the rules would allow guests to visit the park safely. Roughly 19,000 people, including some theme park workers, have signed a petition asking Disney to delay the reopening. The union representing 750 Walt Disney World performers has filed a grievance against the company, claiming retaliation against members over a union demand that they be tested for COVID-19. Other theme parks opened in Orlando in June, including Comcast Corp's Universal Studios Orlando and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc's SeaWorld.
Florida remains one of the worst hotspots for the virus in the nation and is among a handful of states where deaths are rising, based on a Reuters analysis of fatalities in the last two weeks, compared with the prior two weeks. On Thursday, the state reported a record 120 deaths and added another 92 on Friday. It recorded 11,433 new coronavirus cases on Friday, just short of the state's record, and nearly 7,000 hospitalizations.
More than four dozen hospitals in Florida have reported their intensive care units were full. This month, Florida has repeatedly reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of their outbreaks. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, angered some residents and medical experts by calling the spike a "blip."
On Friday, DeSantis said that the state would receive more than 17,000 vials of the antiviral drug remdesivir from the U.S. government, adding: "That'll be something that will hopefully help to improve patient outcomes." Scott Burkee, a 43-year-old former Disney employee from Davenport, Florida, said DeSantis "has shown zero effort to control the spread, he only becomes concerned when Trump does. The virus is clearly out of control."
Trump, a Republican, traveled to Florida on Friday for an event at the U.S. military's Southern Command and a campaign fundraiser. The president has sparred with state and local officials and teachers unions over the reopening of schools and said on Friday the Treasury Department would re-examine the tax-exempt status and funding of those that remain closed.
Trump previously vowed to cut federal funding to the schools and eject foreign students attending universities in the United States unless their schools offer in-person classes. Most education funds come from state and local coffers. The number of confirmed U.S. infections is over 3 million, according to a Reuters tally, stoking fears that hospitals will be overwhelmed.
More than 133,000 Americans have died, a toll that experts warn will likely surge along with the rise in cases. Overall, coronavirus cases are rising in 44 American states, based on a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.