Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Panvel, Thane Among Mumbai Suburbs in 10-day Lockdown from Today as Cases Rise; WHO Says 60% of Total Cases Reported in Past Month

File photo of healthcare workers in personal PPEs and volunteers walking through a slum in Dharavi, Mumbai. (Reuters)



President Donald Trump reiterated his belief that the contagion will "at some point... sort of just disappear, I hope." But the US leader who has yet to be seen in public wearing a face mask during the pandemic added he would have "no problem" doing so.



EU travel ban eased



The rollbacks came as the European Union reopened its borders to visitors from 15 countries. The bloc hopes relaxing restrictions on countries from Algeria to Uruguay will breathe life into its tourism sector, choked by a ban on non-essential travel since mid-March.



Travelers from China, where the virus first emerged late last year, will be allowed to enter the EU only if Beijing reciprocates. And Brazil -- which has suffered the most deaths globally for the last week, and is the second-worst affected country overall -- was excluded entirely. It topped 60,000 total fatalities Wednesday, after suffering 1,000 deaths in just 24 hours.



However, with over 10 million known infections worldwide and more than 500,000 deaths, the pandemic is "not even close to being over", the WHO warned.



Data provided by the UN health agency for the seven days from June 25-July 1 showed the highest number of new daily cases ever recorded came on June 28, when over 189,500 new cases were registered worldwide.



'Dutch brothels reopen'



According to the United Nations, the coronavirus crisis could cost global tourism and related sectors from $1.2 to $3.3 trillion in lost revenue. Greece, which has suffered fewer than 200 virus deaths, has seen its economy hit hard by lockdowns and travel restrictions -- all but ending its lucrative tourism season before it began.



Romanian Cojan Dragos was "the first tourist" in one Corfu hotel after driving there with his wife and daughter. "We have the whole hotel just for us," he told AFP.



Separately, Spain and Portugal held a ceremony as they reopened their land border. The Netherlands also confirmed the reopening Wednesday of another tourist draw -- its brothels and red-light districts. "I'm totally booked," said sex worker Foxxy, adding that she had held a "little party" when she heard restrictions would be lifted.



Clusters spur new lockdowns

Russia did not make the EU's list of approved countries so its citizens will be absent from the bloc's tourist hot-spots. The country, however, enjoyed a public holiday Wednesday as it voted in a referendum to approve constitutional changes allowing President Vladimir Putin to stay in power for another 16 years.