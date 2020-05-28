Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Surpasses Grim Milestone of 1 Lakh Covid-19 Deaths; 5 New Containment Zones in Delhi as Cases Surge

Employee Gina Hansen hands documentation to a client outside Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Image: AP)

Globally, coronavirus cases have topped 5.6 million with over 350,000 deaths since the outbreak began in China late last year and then arrived in Europe and the United States. South America is now bearing the brunt of the outbreak, with Brazil having the second-highest number of cases in the world. Of the top 20 most severely affected countries, the United States ranks eighth based on deaths per capita, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has three fatalities per 10,000 people. Belgium is first with eight deaths per 10,000, followed by Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy, according to the Reuters analysis.



Meanwhile, in India, central government is likely to extend the lockdown in some form by another two weeks after May 31 to stop the spread of coronavirus but there could be even more relaxations in the offing. A top source in the government described the next phase as “lockdown extension in spirit”, and said most of the focus would be on 11 cities that account for nearly 70 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the country. This includes the six major metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, as well as Pune, Thane, Jaipur, Surat and Indore.



The number of reported coronavirus cases in India has passed 1.5 lakh, doubling in the last 14 days to 151,767, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare showed. The death count in India has also nearly doubled in the last sixteen days to 4,337.

