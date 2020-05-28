Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Surpasses Grim Milestone of 1 Lakh Covid-19 Deaths; 5 New Containment Zones in Delhi as Cases Surge

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The novel coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States, even as the slowdown in deaths encouraged businesses to reopen and Americans to emerge from more than two months of lockdowns. About 1,400 Americans have died on average each day in May, down from a peak of 2,000 in April, according to the tally of state and county data on Covid-19 deaths. In about three months, more Americans have died from Covid-19 than during the Korean War, Vietnam War and the US conflict in Iraq from 2003-2011 combined.
The new respiratory disease has also killed more people than the AIDS epidemic did from 1981 through 1989, and it is far deadlier than the seasonal flu has been in decades. The last time the flu killed as many people in the United States was in the 1957-1958 season, when 116,000 died. Total US coronavirus cases are over 1.7 million with some southern states seeing new cases rising in the past week, according to a Reuters analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
May 28, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Boeing Cuts 12,000 Jobs Due to Covid-19 Crisis | Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 US jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry. And the aircraft maker says more cuts are coming. Shortly after disclosing the job cuts, Boeing announced Wednesday that it has resumed production of the grounded 737 Max jetliner. Two deadly crashes of Max jets pushed Boeing into a financial crisis months before the coronavirus squeezed global air travel to a trickle.
May 28, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Jharkhand's Covid-19 Tally Reaches 458 | Jharkhand has reported 32 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 458, according to a bulletin issued by the state government yesterday. There are 258 active cases in the state at present, while 175 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, it said.
May 28, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
5 Persons Test Covid-19 Positive in Manipur | Five persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Manipur yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44, according to an official statement. There are 40 active cases in the state at present, while four persons have recovered, it said. The number of people in institutional quarantine in the state is 3,746 and those in community quarantine is 10,293, the statement said.
May 28, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Maharashtra's Covid-19 Doubling Rate Increases | Doubling rate of coronavirus in Maharashtra has gone from 11.5 days last week to 14.7 days now. According to the government, 12.4 per cent of the total tests conducted nationally, are from Maharashtra. Recovery rate in Maharashtra is 31.5 per cent. A total of 68 lakh population have been screened for coronavirus in the state till now. There are 2,684 active containment zones across the state at present and 17,119 surveillance teams across Maharashtra.
Even as the state on Wednesday reported 107 new cases and six deaths, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said people should not be scared of the coronavirus as the spread is not on an alarming scale…
May 28, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Bihar's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 3000-mark | Sixty-eight people tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar yesterday, raising the state's tally for the dreaded coronavirus to 3,036, the health department said. Returning migrant workers continue to comprise a very high percentage of those infected and 2,072 of them have tested positive since May 3, according to the department. During the period, the state's overall tally has grown by around 2,500.
May 28, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Chhattisgarh Allows Opening of Shops Outside Covid-19 Zones | The Chhattisgarh government yesterday allowed opening of shops on six days in a week across the state, except those falling in red and containment zones marked on the basis of Covid-19 cases, officials said.
May 28, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Five More Containment Zones in Delhi | Five more localities in Delhi were declared as coronavirus containment zones yesterday, taking the total number of such zones to 96 in the national capital. Fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from three pockets in east Delhi and two in south Delhi following which they were declared as containment zones by authorities, a senior Delhi government official said. "In east Delhi's Jagatpuri, Gali No. 3 from A/55 to S82 (Sai Chowk Dairy), Gali No. 4 and Gali No. 5 from B-98/1 to A/82 (Seedi Waa Mandir) under Anarkali Garden were sealed," he said. In south Delhi, two pockets in Tigri and Sangam Vihar were declared as containment zones. The affected streets and houses were sealed and police were deployed to prevent any unauthorised movement, officials said.
May 28, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
US Covid-19 Deaths Surpass 100,000 Milestone | The US has surpassed a jarring milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths. That number is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the coronavirus than from the Vietnam and Korea wars combined. "It is a grim milestone," said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington. "It's a striking reminder of how dangerous this virus can be." Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed over 350,000, with the US having the most confirmed cases and deaths by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has recorded about 170,000 deaths, while the US reached more than 100,000 in less than four months.
Globally, coronavirus cases have topped 5.6 million with over 350,000 deaths since the outbreak began in China late last year and then arrived in Europe and the United States. South America is now bearing the brunt of the outbreak, with Brazil having the second-highest number of cases in the world. Of the top 20 most severely affected countries, the United States ranks eighth based on deaths per capita, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has three fatalities per 10,000 people. Belgium is first with eight deaths per 10,000, followed by Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy, according to the Reuters analysis.
Meanwhile, in India, central government is likely to extend the lockdown in some form by another two weeks after May 31 to stop the spread of coronavirus but there could be even more relaxations in the offing. A top source in the government described the next phase as “lockdown extension in spirit”, and said most of the focus would be on 11 cities that account for nearly 70 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the country. This includes the six major metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, as well as Pune, Thane, Jaipur, Surat and Indore.
The number of reported coronavirus cases in India has passed 1.5 lakh, doubling in the last 14 days to 151,767, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare showed. The death count in India has also nearly doubled in the last sixteen days to 4,337.