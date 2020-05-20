Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Virus Deaths Projected to Top 1,13,000 by Mid-June; World Bank Warns 60mn May be Pushed Into Extreme Poverty

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19-related deaths among Americans are projected to surpass 113,000 by mid-June, a modeling average released Tuesday showed, underlining the US status as the nation worst affected by the pandemic. The United States has recorded more than 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and 91,600 fatalities as of Tuesday, but a projection compiled from nine models from separate institutions predicted roughly 22,000 more Americans would succumb to the disease over the next 25 days."The new forecast for cumulative US deaths by June 13 is about 113,000, with a 10 percent chance of seeing fewer than about 107,000 and a 10 percent chance of seeing more than 121,000," the COVID-19 Forecast Hub at the University of Massachusetts said on its website. The specific ensemble forecast average is 113,364 deaths by that date.