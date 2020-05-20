Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Virus Deaths Projected to Top 1,13,000 by Mid-June; World Bank Warns 60mn May be Pushed Into Extreme Poverty

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19-related deaths among Americans are projected to surpass 113,000 by mid-June, a modeling average released Tuesday showed, underlining the US status as the nation worst affected by the pandemic. The United States has recorded more than 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and 91,600 fatalities as of Tuesday, but a projection compiled from nine models from separate institutions predicted roughly 22,000 more Americans would succumb to the disease over the next 25 days.
"The new forecast for cumulative US deaths by June 13 is about 113,000, with a 10 percent chance of seeing fewer than about 107,000 and a 10 percent chance of seeing more than 121,000," the COVID-19 Forecast Hub at the University of Massachusetts said on its website. The specific ensemble forecast average is 113,364 deaths by that date.
May 20, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
BSEB to Release Class 10 Results Today | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the Class 10 results today. The examination was held from February 17 to 24 this year, weeks before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed across the country. The evaluation process began on May 6 and concluded last week. Read More Here
May 20, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
Reacting to allegations of bribes being sought for getting people out of quarantine, a senior BBMP official said if the complaints were verified, strict action would be taken against those found guilty.
May 20, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Six farmers Killed in Road Accident in UP's Etawah | Atleast six farmers were killed and one injured after the pickup-truck in which they were travelling collided with another truck in Friends Colony area of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, last night. "Farmers were going to market to sell jackfruit. Injured person admitted at Saifai Medical College," R Singh, SP City told ANI. The incident comes days after the government eased lockdown rules.
6 farmers killed & 1 injured after the pickup-truck in which they were travelling collided with another truck in Friends Colony area of Etawah, last night. R Singh, SP City says, "Farmers were going to market to sell jackfruit. Injured person admitted at Saifai Medical College". pic.twitter.com/lu2dkGaEME
US Coronavirus Deaths Likely to Top 113,000 by Mid-June | Coronavirus-related deaths among Americans are projected to surpass 113,000 by mid-June, a modeling average released Tuesday showed, underlining the US status as the nation worst affected by the pandemic. Read More Here
May 20, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
US Birth Rate Fall Amid Covid-19 Pandemic | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the number of births fell about 1% from 2018, to about 3.7 million. Birth rates continued to fall for teen moms and for women in their 20s." This unpredictable environment, and anxiety about the future, is going to make women think twice about having children," said Dr Denise Jamieson, chair of obstetrics and gynaecology at Emory University.
May 20, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Worst-hit Covid-19 City in Italy Opens Cemetry for Visitors | The cemetery in Bergamo, the Italian city worst-hit by the coronavirus, has reopened to visitors, allowing locals to finally grieve their dead, reports AFP.
DU Open-book Exam Debate: Survey Shows Over 68% Students Against it | As the Delhi University gears up to hold exams through open-book mode, more than 68 per cent students have said they would not be able to take the online exams, a survey conducted by Lady Shri Ram College has revealed. While 58 per cent of the students surveyed said they have an internet connection, with 46.4 per cent of them having a broadband connection, the respondents were not in favour of taking online exams, it said.
May 20, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
Nearly 1,000 People to Reach J&K by Special Train from Pune on Thursday | Nearly 1,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir, including 500 students, are returning home in a 'Shramik Special' train which left Pune for Udhampur on Tuesday evening, an official spokesperson said. This is the second 'Shramik Special' train to bring back Jammu and Kashmir residents stuck in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus lockdown.
May 20, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Study: World Carbon Pollution Falls 17% During Pandemic Peak | The world cut its daily carbon dioxide emissions by 17% at the peak of the pandemic shutdown last month, a new study found. But with life and heat-trapping gas levels inching back toward normal, the brief pollution break will likely be "a drop in the ocean" when it comes to climate change, scientists said. (Image: Reuters)
These trains were to carry migrant workers to West Bengal and Odisha which are expected to be hit by super cyclone 'Amphan' on Wednesday.
May 20, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
US Registers 1,500 Corornavirus Deaths in 24 Hours | United States records more than 1,500 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to John Hopkins University tracker.
May 20, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
'This is War': Virus Charges Beyond Latin American Hotspots | Beyond the hotspots of Brazil and Mexico, the coronavirus is threatening to overwhelm Latin American cities stretching from Chile to the Colombian Amazon in an alarming sign that the pandemic may be only at the start of its destructive march through the region. More than 90% of intensive care beds were full last week in Chile's capital, Santiago, whose main cemetery dug 1,000 emergency graves to prepare for a wave of deaths.
May 20, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Two Flights With Over 300 Indians from Italy to Land in Goa | Over 300 stranded Indian will arrive in two repatriation flights from Italy to Goa today under the government's Vande Bharat Mission. Goa International Airport has taken steps to ensure social distancing among the passengers, reports ANI.
May 20, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
26 Scientists Among 150 Indians Returning Home from South Africa | Twenty-six Indian scientists stranded in South Africa's Cape Town due to a coronavirus lockdown will be heading back home this week. The scientists are among around 150 Indian nationals who will be returning home on a South African Airways (SAA) flight that will leave Johannesburg on Friday for Mumbai and Delhi.
May 20, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Jharkhand Govt Says All Movement Banned Between 7 pm to 7 am | Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited in Jharkhand between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law to ensure strict compliance: Jharkhand Government
May 20, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
Migrant Gives Birth in Train to Bihar | A migrant worker, on her way from Surat to Bihar gave birth in the train yesterday. "The child was delivered with the help of passengers. We clamped the baby's umbilical cord when train stopped at Danapur station. Both mother and child are healthy," doctors who attended to the patient told ANI.
Woman migrant who was going from Surat (Guj) to Sitamarhi (Bihar)gave birth to child in train y'day.Doctors who attended her at Danapur station say,'child was delivered with help of passengers.We clamped baby's umbilical cord when train stopped here.Both mother&child are healthy' pic.twitter.com/6OqM1djPGb
Egypt Announces More Anti-coronavirus Measures | Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly says that starting May 30, the government will require people to wear face masks in public places, with violators fined 4,000 pounds (around $250) by police. The number of detected cases in the state jumped by 720 on Tuesday to 13,484 infections and 659 deaths, the highest single-day increase.
May 20, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
Hydroxychloroquine a 'Line of Defence' Against Virus: Trump | US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his taking antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a "line of defence' against coronavirus. "I think it's worth it as a line of defence and I'll stay on it for a little while longer. I'm just very curious myself, but it seems to be very safe," Trump told reporters at the White House, a day after he disclosed that he has been taking the drug to ward off the deadly infection.
Cuba Highlights Campaign Against Hoarders During Pandemic | The recent seizure by Cuban police of hundreds of sacks of onions was a big news item on state television, a warning to suspected hoarders and speculators who seek to benefit from harsher economic conditions during the pandemic. The broadcast was also highly unusual because government-controlled media in Cuba rarely report on police raids and other operations, reports the Associated Press.
Employees deliver a body at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The company is equipped to handle 40-60 cases at a time. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was taking care of 185. (Image: AP)
The latest projections come as most US states take steps -- some minor, some more substantial -- to re-open their shuttered economies and communities while facing the challenge of instilling confidence among Americans that it is safe to begin returning to normal.
The US government in April released guidelines on phased re-openings that included criteria which individual states were expected to meet before they began returning to normal, including a downward trajectory of new cases over a 14-day period.
Several states have been accused of re-opening despite failing to meet the specific criteria. Hopes of curtailing the pandemic have proven elusive.
Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump said the US will lose "anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people." On April 10, he predicted US virus deaths would be "substantially below the 100,000" figure, and perhaps even as low as half that.
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 322,000 people worldwide since it emerged in Wuhan, China late last year.