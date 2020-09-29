Coronavirus LIVE Updates: No Durga Puja Pandals, Low-key Dussehra in UP This Year; Global Covid-19 Deaths Surpass 10 Lakh-mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided that public events to celebrate Durga Puja will not be permitted this year in the state in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered on Monday that no celebrations would be held on the streets or in pandals. Committees of most of the big Durga Puja pandals have already decided to cut down on the celebrations. Idols will be installed in people's homes with restricted entry. Similar curbs have also been put in place for Dussehra celebrations, however, the Ramlila performances may be allowed with social distancing norms and a limited audience.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

◕ Global Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 1 Million: Reuters Tally | More than 1 million people have died of COVID-19 around the world as of Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pace of fatalities picking up as infections again surge in several countries. Deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses have doubled from half a million in just three months, led by fatalities in the United States, Brazil and India. The United States, Brazil and India account for nearly 45% of all COVID-19 deaths globally, with the Latin American region alone responsible for more than a third of them.

◕ India has witnessed close to 100% increase in recoveries in the past month. More than 82% of total cases— exceeding 50 lakhs— were recovered and discharged. Active cases — lower than 10 lakhs — are a small proportion of the total cases, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

◕ Assam Reports 12 More COVID-19 Fatalities, 3644 Fresh Cases | Assam reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The deaths were reported from Sivasagar, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Kamrup andKamrup Metropolitan districts, he said.

◕ US to Distribute 150 Million Rapid COVID-19 Tests: Trump | US President Donald Trump has announced plans to distribute a whopping 150 million 15-minute rapid COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks, a decision he said is aimed at supporting efforts to reopen economies and schools immediately. "Today, I'm pleased to report that we're announcing our plan to distribute 150 million Abbott rapid point-of-care tests in the coming weeks very, very soon. This will be more than double the number of tests already performed," Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday.