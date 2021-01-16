Coronavirus LIVE Updates: We're Ready, Says Health Ministry as India Begins World's Biggest Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Today, Health Workers to Get 1st Shots

How Vaccines are Transported & What Happens at a Vaccination Site: Here’s All You Need to Know
Earlier this week, the Centre finalised purchase orders for 1.
Canada Keeps End-September COVID Vaccination Target Despite Pfizer Delay | Pfizer’s reduction of its COVID-19 vaccine shipments will not delay Canada’s goal of getting most people inoculated by the end of September, the country’s procurement minister said on Friday as the country battled a second surge in infections. “This is a temporary delay and we remain on track to have enough approved vaccines for everyone who wishes to get vaccinated by the end of September 2021,” Procurement Minister Anita Anand said. Pfizer said it would slow production in late January and early February due to changes to manufacturing processes aimed at boosting production, but would provide a “significant increase” in doses in late February and March. Canada’s Major-General Dany Fortin, who is in charge of coordinating the country’s vaccine rollout, told reporters Canada will receive about half the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over the next four weeks than had been previously expected.
Punjab CM Seeks Free COVID-19 Vaccine for Poor | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for the poor in the state. The chief minister acknowledged the receipt of 2,04,500 doses of Covishield vaccine and also thanked the prime minister for making this vaccine available on priority to healthcare workers (HCWs). In a statement here, Singh requested Modi to consider providing free vaccine to the poor with a view to lessen the disease burden and also ensuring a check on the further spread of transmission, thereby allowing more economic activity. Referring to some reports that apart from HCWs and frontline workers (FLWs), the remaining population may not be provided free vaccine, he pointed out in his letter, "the people of the state have gone through a very difficult times due to COVID-19 wherein economic activities have nosedived and the economy has still not recovered from this shock". "It would be difficult for the poorer sections of the society to pay for the vaccination," he said. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unparalleled disaster and heavy expenditure had to be incurred in the state's COVID-19 response. His government had already requested the Centre that the accumulated balances with the state in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) may be permitted to be used as necessary for COVID response, Singh wrote. "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may kindly approve this to allow pending payments to be cleared," he urged the prime minister.
China Honours 'Bat Woman' of Controversial Wuhan Lab as WHO Team Arrives to Probe Covid-19 Origins
China has honoured a virologist of a controversial Wuhan-based bio-lab, which was at the centre of COVID-19 storm, as a WHO team arrived at the Chinese city to probe the origins of the coronavirus.
Uttarakhand All Set to Join COVID-19 Vaccination Drive | Uttarakhand is all geared up to join the first phase of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme that begins on Saturday. Vaccination sessions will be held at 34 health centres spread over 13 districts of the state with 100 healthcare workers to be administered the first dose of Covishield at each of the centres on the first day, Mission Director Sonika said. So, a total of 3,400 healthcare workers will be given vaccine shots in the state on the first day, she said. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the state was fully preparedfor the first phase of the exercise during which 50,000 healthcare workers are to be administered the vaccine doses. Describing the vaccine as totally safe, the chief minister asked people not to have any doubts about it and join wholeheartedly thecountrywide campaign against the pandemic to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Delhi Govt Restores Full Strength of Staff in Offices | The Delhi government has restored full strength of staff in its offices with improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city, according to an order issued by the chairperson of the DDMA executive committee. COVID-19 positivity rate has "significantly" declined in Delhi and it has been decided that all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies may function to 100 per cent strength, the order issued by DDMA's chief secretary Vijay Dev said on Thursday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on November 28 last year had reduced staff (below Grade-I) strength in Delhi government offices, barring those associated with essential services, by 50 per cent due to COVID-19.
Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins Today: Centre Lists Dos and Don'ts, Possible Side Effects
As India prepares to start vaccinating healthcare workers against Covid-19 starting Saturday, the Union health ministry has laid down list of precautions and contraindications for the inoculation,…
Ahead of India's Covid-19 Vaccination Launch:
With Covid Vaccination Drive Set to Kick Off, India’s Past Experience in Mass Inoculation Can Be Handy
India will launch its most ambitious and the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.
All Set for Covid-19 Vaccination Drive at 317 Places in UP | The Uttar Pradesh government has made all necessary arrangements for the COVID vaccination drive beginning Saturday at 317 places in 75 districts of the state, a minister said. Minister for Medical, Health and Family Planning Jai Pratap Singh said on Friday that 31,700 health workers will be administered vaccine on the first day. Stressing that all necessary precautions will be taken during the drive, the minister said security arrangements have been made and CCTV cameras have been installed at all 1,298 cold chain points. He said over 10.55 lakh Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin vaccines have reached the state. Details of every health worker getting vaccinated in the first phase have been uploaded online and messages have been sent to them, he said, adding that the number of health workers stands at 8.57 lakh.
Jammu and Kashmir Uses Choppers to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines to Snow-capped Regions | The Jammu and Kashmir government has used helicopters to ferry COVID-19 vaccines to snow-bound and far-flung areas as the vaccination process will kick-start on Saturday morning across the Union territory. "We are using choppers to ferry COVID vaccines in snow-cut and far-flung areas, wherever there is need. Today ,we airlifted COVID vaccines to Gurez area," Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical education department, Atal Dulloo told reporters on Friday night. He said the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations will kick-start on saturday at 40 centres across the UT, including 20 each in Kashmir and Jammu regions. Jammu and Kashmir has received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines (Covishield) from the Serum Institute of India, Pune. As many as 1,46,500 doses of Covishield vaccine have been received out of which 79,000 are for Kashmir division and 67,500 for Jammu division, Dulloo said.
Vaccination Drive in Delhi: Preparations | • From making bed arrangements to training staff, contingency measures have been taken by hospitals in Delhi to address the situation if any adverse effects are found in a person after administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, authorities at various facilities said on Friday.
• The vaccination roll-out is set to begin from Saturday across the country, and 81 sites in Delhi have been chosen for the exercise. These centres, with nearly an even split of government and private hospitals, include six central government facilities - AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals. The rest 75 centres, spanning all 11 districts of Delhi, include Delhi government-run facilities, such as LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, BSA Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, ILBS Hospital; and private facilities, such as Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
Each centre or site, will consist of a waiting room, vaccination room and an observation room.
• Every person will be observed for at least 30 minutes after the immunisation."There is a separate area for post-vaccination observation with 10 beds and 20 chairs with emergency equipment. Staff have been trained on handling AdverseEvents Following Immunisation (AEFI). Also, the nodal officer AEFI with identified staff, has already been trained," said Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Anaphylaxis kit and AEFI management kits ready and are also in place, he said.
• AEFI in general include, headache, inflammation, fever, pain in arm or body pain or vomiting, which can happen after regular vaccination too, doctors said, adding, observation of patients post-vaccination is a regular practice.
India Gears up for Rollout of World's Biggest Covid-19 Vaccination Drive, Health Workers to Receive First Shots
India is set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive, which the government…
World's Biggest Vaccination Drive to Begin in India Today | India is all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive against coronavirus which the Centre said is "probably the beginning of the end" of COVID-19. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site.