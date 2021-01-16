Coronavirus LIVE Updates: We're Ready, Says Health Ministry as India Begins World's Biggest Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Today, Health Workers to Get 1st Shots

Jan 16, 2021 06:42 (IST)

Vaccination Drive in Delhi: Preparations | • From making bed arrangements to training staff, contingency measures have been taken by hospitals in Delhi to address the situation if any adverse effects are found in a person after administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, authorities at various facilities said on Friday.

• The vaccination roll-out is set to begin from Saturday across the country, and 81 sites in Delhi have been chosen for the exercise. These centres, with nearly an even split of government and private hospitals, include six central government facilities - AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals. The rest 75 centres, spanning all 11 districts of Delhi, include Delhi government-run facilities, such as LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, BSA Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, ILBS Hospital; and private facilities, such as Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Each centre or site, will consist of a waiting room, vaccination room and an observation room.

• Every person will be observed for at least 30 minutes after the immunisation."There is a separate area for post-vaccination observation with 10 beds and 20 chairs with emergency equipment. Staff have been trained on handling AdverseEvents Following Immunisation (AEFI). Also, the nodal officer AEFI with identified staff, has already been trained," said Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Anaphylaxis kit and AEFI management kits ready and are also in place, he said.

• AEFI in general include, headache, inflammation, fever, pain in arm or body pain or vomiting, which can happen after regular vaccination too, doctors said, adding, observation of patients post-vaccination is a regular practice.