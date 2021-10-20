Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Vaccine Doses Cross 99 Cr in India; World Logs 4.9 Mn Deaths Since Outbreak in China

Read more

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

4.9 million dead across the world

The coronavirus has killed at least 49,03,612 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Tuesday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 7,26,201, followed by Brazil with 6,03,465, India 4,52,454, Mexico 2,84,477 and Russia 2,25,325.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the US with 1,832, Russia with 1,015 and Ukraine with 538.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

