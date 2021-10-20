Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Vaccine Doses Cross 99 Cr in India; World Logs 4.9 Mn Deaths Since Outbreak in China

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99 core on Tuesday, the union health ministry said. More than 37 lakh (37,92,737) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on the day, it said.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
US-based Atea Pharmaceuticals says plans to develop an orally administered drug to treat coronavirus patients together with Swiss pharma giant Roche have suffered a setback in clinical trials.
As Russia registers a new record number of daily deaths, the country’s government has considered keeping people off work for a week to reduce social contact. Moscow’s mayor has ordered the capital’s first coronavirus restrictions since the summer, including ordering unvaccinated over-60s to work from home and reintroducing homeworking quotas.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
The coronavirus has killed at least 49,03,612 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Tuesday.
The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 7,26,201, followed by Brazil with 6,03,465, India 4,52,454, Mexico 2,84,477 and Russia 2,25,325.
Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the US with 1,832, Russia with 1,015 and Ukraine with 538.
Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.
(With agency inputs)
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.