Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Containment Zones Cross 2,000, Kerala Adds 11,000 Cases in 2 Days

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The number of containment zones in Delhi have surged past 2,000, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi has gone past the peak of its second wave of COVID-19 infection. The CM said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases was due to the massive scaling up of testing from 20,000 tests per day previously to 60,000 tests every day at presentKerala, which was once feted for its effective containment measures, has been amongst the big trouble spots in the last few weeks. The state reported 6,324 new cases - the highest daily cases in the state so far – on Thursday. A day earlier, it had reported 5,376 cases, crossing the 5,000-mark for the first time. The state now has more than 1.54 lakh confirmed cases, of which nearly 46,000 are active.