Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Containment Zones Cross 2,000, Kerala Adds 11,000 Cases in 2 Days

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The number of containment zones in Delhi have surged past 2,000, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi has gone past the peak of its second wave of COVID-19 infection. The CM said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases was due to the massive scaling up of testing from 20,000 tests per day previously to 60,000 tests every day at present
Kerala, which was once feted for its effective containment measures, has been amongst the big trouble spots in the last few weeks. The state reported 6,324 new cases - the highest daily cases in the state so far – on Thursday. A day earlier, it had reported 5,376 cases, crossing the 5,000-mark for the first time. The state now has more than 1.54 lakh confirmed cases, of which nearly 46,000 are active.
Read More
Sep 25, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appeals to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all Covid-19 safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills: Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Sep 25, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
Tihar Jail DG Tests Positive | Director General (Prisons), Tihar, Sandeep Goel has tested positive for Covid-19: Tihar Jail officials, Delhi.
Sep 25, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
B'desh Death Toll Tops 5K | Bangladesh reported 1,540 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths, making the tally at 355,384 and death toll at 5,072, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 265,092 including 2,139 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 per cent and the current recovery rate is 74.59 per cent.
Sep 25, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Update | Mizoram reported 26 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,786, including 1,105 discharges. Active cases stand at 681: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.
Sep 25, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Over 2K Containment Zones in Delhi | With a significant increase in COVID-19 testing, a large number of containment zones have mushroomed across the city, covering new localities and crossing the 2,000 mark, official data showed. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases was due to the massive scaling up of testing from 20,000 tests per day previously to 60,000 tests every day at present. The chief minister said the number of containment zones has gone up from around 550 in mid August to over 2,000 now.
Sep 25, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Vax by Year-end Will Be Fastest Novel Pathogen: WH | A vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the year will be the fastest pace for a novel pathogen in history, the White House said, asserting that it has been the goal of the administration and it is still on track for that. It is very important what US President Donald Trump has done with regard to commercial-level manufacturing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference here. In response to another question on the president's suggestion a day before that he might overrule stricter standards at the FDA on the coronavirus vaccine, McEnany said the Food and Drug Administration does have strict standards.
Healthcare workers take swabs from flour mill workers, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Gujarat.
The country as a whole, however, and the five states with maximum caseloads, have been reporting a decline in the number of active coronavirus cases in the last few days.
India’s COVID-19 caseload raced past 57 lakh, while over 46 lakh people have recovered from the disease pushing the national recovery rate to 81.55 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 57,32,518 with 86,508 people testing positive in a day while the death toll climbed to 91,149 with 1,129 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total recoveries surged to 46,74,987 in the country so far. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 per cent.