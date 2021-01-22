Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Vaccine Recipients to Share 'First-hand Experience' with PM Modi as India Begins to Ship Jabs to Other Nations

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid-19 jabs in Varanasi around 1:15 pm via video conferencing. Urging people to watch the event, Modi said, this interaction would give first-hand opportunity to hear their experiences. Later, the PM is scheduled to have another meeting with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive, PMO said.
This comes a day after India achieved another feat by delivering two million doses of Serum Institute's 'Covishield' vaccine to Bangladesh and one million doses to Nepal under grants assistance, while commercial supply will begin today with shipments to Brazil and Morocco. According to reports, the jabs have already arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Sasikala Tests Positive for Covid-19; Stable: Hospital | Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, serving a jail term and shifted to a hospital here with complaints of fever and breathlessness, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, an official bulletin said. Sasikala, admitted to the Bowring Hospital on Wednesday, is presently in the dedicated COVID-19 Centre of the Victoria Hospital in the city and her condition was stable, hospital sources added. She had developed symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, the very feature of COVID-19, but her previous Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR test reports turned negative. However, on suspicion, fresh tests were conducted on Thursday, which confirmed the COVID-19 infection, they said.
Jan 22, 2021 08:48 (IST)
Biden Launches '100 Days Mask Challenge'; Makes Covid-19 Test, Quarantine Mandatory | US President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders to address COVID-19 challenges, including making coronavirus test followed by quarantine mandatory for all travellers coming from overseas. In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America, Biden said at a White House event wherein he signed the orders.
Jan 22, 2021 08:34 (IST)
India to Begin Commercial Vaccine Exports with Shipments to Brazil, Morocco | The government has cleared commercial exports of Covid-19 vaccines, with the first consignments to be shipped to Brazil and Morocco on Friday, the Indian foreign secretary told Reuters. The shots developed by UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University are being manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, which has received orders from countries across the world.
Jan 22, 2021 08:05 (IST)
227 Fresh Cases in Delhi; Positivity Rate Plummets to 0.28 Percent | Delhi recorded 227 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Thursday even as the positivity rate slumped to 0.28 percent, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the pandemic situation in the city is now under control. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.33 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,782 with eight new fatalities, authorities said on Thursday. The number of tests conducted in Delhi to diagnose COVID-19 has crossed the one crore mark. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had hailed the milestone as a "new record" for the city.
Jan 22, 2021 07:50 (IST)
PM, CMs Likely to be Vaccinated Against Covid in Round 2: Sources | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers are likely to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the second round, sources said. The PM said in the CMs' meet that the turn of other politicians, who are above 50, will come in next phase. After healthcare and frontline workers such as police, armed forces and municipal workers, the third category to be vaccinated is likely to be people over the age of 50, followed by those who are below 50 but suffer from co-morbidities.
Jan 22, 2021 07:38 (IST)
The Prime Minister's Office said the interaction follows Modi's continuous dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive. Varanasi is Modi's Lok Sabha constituency. He had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.
Jan 22, 2021 07:33 (IST)
PM Modi to Interact During Covid 19 Vaccination Drive in Varanasi | PM Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the Covid 19 vaccines in his constituency Varanasi via video conference on Friday. The Prime Minister's office (PMO) said the interaction would take place at 1:15 pm where the participants will share their experiences. Urging people to watch the event, Modi said, this interaction would give first-hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback.
The world’s largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing.
India Sends Covid Vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh | India on Thursday delivered two million doses of Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh and one million doses to Nepal under grants assistance, while commercial supply is expected to start on Friday with shipments to Brazil and Morocco. It is learnt that two million doses each will be sent as commercial supplies to Brazil and Morocco, while a consignment of 1.5 million doses of Covishield will be delivered to Myanmar, 50,000 doses to Seychelles and another shipment of 1,00,000 doses is slated to arrive in Mauritius on Friday as part of India's grant assistance.
Jan 22, 2021 07:10 (IST)
No Loss to Covishield Production: Adar Poonawalla | The Serum Institute announced that it will pay Rs 25 lakh each as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. "We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed,” SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter.
I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia. Thank you very much @PuneCityPolice & Fire Department
5 Dead in Fire at Serum Institute of India | A big fire on Thursday at the Serum Institute of India killed five people, a government official said, but the world's biggest vaccine maker said it would not affect production of Covishield, the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot it is manufacturing locally. Videos and pictures showed black smoke billowing from a multi-storey building in SII's massive headquarters complex in Pune, Maharashtra, after the fire broke out around 2.45pm.
A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted that a "gift of 2 million" made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine was handed over to Bangladesh Foreign Minister AKA Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque by Indian envoy Vikram Doraiswami. The Indian embassy in Kathmandu said a total of one million doses of vaccines was handed over to Nepal in reflection of India's abiding friendship and commitment towards people of the country.
On Wednesday, India sent 1,50,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan and 1,00,000 doses to the Maldives. In a major announcement, India on Tuesday said it will send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday. Supplies to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will commence after confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances, it said.
India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers and an increasing number of countries have already being approaching it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines. India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country. While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech. The MEA said it will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.
India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries to help them deal with the pandemic. Sources said training in administering COVID-19 vaccines was provided to healthcare professionals of Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Bahrain, Brazil, Mauritius, Morocco, Oman, Seychelles and Sri Lanka on Tuesday and Wednesday.
They said national and provincial-level officials, people handling cold chains and partners from WHO and UNICEF were part of the training. "The key topics covered were COVID-19 disease and vaccines, conducting COVID-19 vaccination, logistics and cold chain management, safe injection practices and waste management," said a source.