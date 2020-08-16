Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Vaishno Devi Temple Reopens for Only 2,000 Devotees Per Day; 'State of Disaster' Extended in S Africa Till Sept 15

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Vaishno Devi Temple will reopen for public today, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19. Only 2,000 people will be allowed to visit the temple per day. A devotee says, "I'm happy that people can visit the temple once again," ANI reports. The National State of Disaster, which was declared in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended till September 15 in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. The government, however, has lowered the nationwide lockdown to Level-2 of its five-level strategic approach to deal with the pandemic, which has claimed over 11,000 lives in the country.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Covid-19:

• WHO Team to Assist South Africa: A World Health Organisation (WHO) surge team will assist South Africa in bolstering its national COVID-19 response, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said. The team comprises 43 members and 16 arrived in the country on Friday. Over the last three weeks, the number of new confirmed cases in South Africa has dropped from a peak of over 12,000 a day to an average over the past week of around 5,000 a day. The recovery rate has increased from 48 per cent to 80 per cent.

• Is Bolsonaro Blamed for Covid-19 Deaths by Public? Almost half of Brazilians think President Jair Bolsonaro bears "no responsibility at all" for the country's more than 100,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic, the world's second highest death toll, according to a new Datafolha poll.

The poll was published on Saturday in Brazil's Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper and says 47% of Brazilians do not assign him any blame for the body count, whereas 11% do.

• Turkey Sees Spike After 45 Days: The number of new COVID-19 infections in Turkey hit its highest level in 45 days on Saturday, the country's health minister said as he announced 1,256 new cases.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the number of seriously ill patients, mostly with underlying medical conditions, was also on the rise with 668 people.

• Annual Light Display Back in New York: The annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday, saying New York health officials will supervise this year's tribute to ensure workers' safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Andrew Cuomo said:

This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost and the heroism displayed as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy.