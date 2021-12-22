Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In an effort to fight the Omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ruled out imposing additional lockdown measures in England before Christmas but Read More
Germany will introduce new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum of 10 people before New Year’s Eve, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Scholz also agreed with the premiers of Germany’s 16 federal states that big events, including football matches, would take place without spectators.
COVID19 | Mizoram reports 197 new cases; Active caseload stands at 1,846 pic.twitter.com/K0nwnWf6Zf
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021
Dongxing, a city in South China’s Guangxi that borders Vietnam suspended all public traffic, scenic spots, schools, and port clearance on Wed after one Covid-19 case. A mass test will be given to residents.
A man, who had returned to Kolkata from Ireland last week, tested positive for Covid-19 following which he was hospitalised on Tuesday, a health department official said. The department is waiting for the genome sequencing report of the 27-year-old man to check if he was afflicted with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, he added. “The man who has been working in Dublin, Ireland, for the last five years, arrived in the city flying from Manchester via Abu Dhabi and New Delhi. He was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning,” the official said. His genome sequencing report from the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) at Kalyani is expected within 72 hours, he added.
Assam reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 20 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 6,19,700, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The positivity rate increased to 0.37 per cent from 0.27 per cent on Monday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 6,150 with one more person succumbing to the infection in Nagaon district. Two coronavirus patients had died on Monday.
The Gurugram health department on Tuesday claimed to have achieved 100 per cent coverage of both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, thereby, becoming the first district in Haryana to do so. Releasing a statement, civil surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said the district has also become the first in the national capital region (NCR) to have achieved this status.
The World Health Organizations top official in Europe urged governments on Tuesday to prepare for a significant surge in coronavirus cases across the continent due to the omicron variant, which is already dominant in several countries. “We can see another storm coming,” WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said at a press conference in Vienna. Within weeks, omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 of the WHO European regions 53 members, Kluge added, noting that it is already the dominant variant in the United Kingdom, Denmark and Portugal.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ruled out imposing additional lockdown measures in England before Christmas but said the Omicron variant related data will be kept under review to see if stricter measures are needed next week. The announcement came as the UK recorded 90,629 new COVID cases, slightly down on the all-time high on Monday of 91,743, largely driven by the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.
The World Health Organization’s top official in Europe urged governments on Tuesday to prepare for a significant surge in coronavirus cases across the continent due to the omicron variant, which is already dominant in several countries. “We can see another storm coming, WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said at a press conference in Vienna. Within weeks, omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 of the WHO European region’s 53 members,” Kluge added, noting that it is already the dominant variant in the United Kingdom, Denmark and Portugal.
A man, who had returned to Kolkata from Ireland last week, tested positive for Covid-19 following which he was hospitalised on Tuesday, a health department official said. The department is waiting for the genome sequencing report of the 27-year-old man to check if he was afflicted with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, he added.
“The man who has been working in Dublin, Ireland, for the last five years, arrived in the city flying from Manchester via Abu Dhabi and New Delhi. He was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning,” the official said. His genome sequencing report from the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) at Kalyani is expected within 72 hours, he added.
South African authorities in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal have appealed to anti-vaccination campaigners to stop as the province has now become the epicentre of the Covid-19 fourth wave. Provincial health minister Nomagugu Simelane, confirming that Kwazulu-Natal has become a Covid-19 hotspot, slammed those who spread conspiracy theories about vaccination.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.