Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Young People Not Invincible, Says WHO after 6 Months of Pandemic; Global Covid-19 Cases Cross 17 Million

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over six months after Covid-19 was declared a global emergency, the World Health Organization said today that young people could get infected and even succumb to the virus and urged them to take the same precautions to protect themselves as everyone else. On the issue of a vaccine, it said that for the first time, there could be a situation where people, regardless of where they live, get a Covid-19 vaccine at the same time."We need to change the way we've operated in the past," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Meanwhile, the global coronavirus cases surpassed the 17 million-mark.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS:

◕'Spikes in Some Countries Being Driven in Part by Younger People': WHO | With the novel coronavirus infecting more than 17 million people across the globe, WHO said spikes of cases in some countries are being driven in part by younger people."Spikes of cases in some countries are being driven in part by younger people letting down their guard during the northern hemisphere summer," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

◕ India Conducts Over 6 Lakh Tests in Last 24 Hours | "More than 6 lakh tests done in 24 hours. Ministry of Health continues to implement strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking and treatment to effectively tackle pandemic. The objective is to raise testing capacity to 10 lakhs tests per day in medium term," the Health Ministry said.

◕ Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca reiterated its promise not to profit from a coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic as it reported it was on track with late-stage trials for the treatment. Such promises were backed by strong sales across its range of treatments during the lockdown. Notably, sales rose by 14 per cent to USD 12.6 billion in the first six months of 2020 and were bolstered by strong trading in new medicines, as well as cancer and respiratory medication, news agency AP reported.

Health officials take samples from traffic police officers at the Singha Durbar office complex, that houses the prime minister's office and other ministries, in Kathmandu, Nepal. More photos of the day: https://t.co/8c00955sQs 📷 @NaveshChitrakar pic.twitter.com/n5pY94QkFu — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) July 30, 2020

◕ First Dog that Tested Positive for COVID-19 Dies in New York | A German shepherd in New York that had the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a dog in the US has died. Robert and Allison Mahoney of Staten Island told National Geographic that their 7-year-old shepherd, Buddy, developed breathing problems in mid-April after Robert had been sick with the coronavirus for several weeks.